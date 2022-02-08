REPORTS TO: Chief Operating Officer

SUPERVISES: Facilities Manager

JOB SUMMARY:

The Facilities – Safety Director (FSD) has four main areas of responsibility: facility oversight, fleet upkeep and maintenance, workplace safety, and food safety. S/he manages a support team overseeing the regular cleaning and repair of all SHFB facilities, the functionality of the Food Bank fleet of trucks, forklifts, and vehicles, and ensures workplace safety, health, and sanitation requirements are met. The FSD leads the Food Banks Food Safety / Food Defense program and acts as the primary liaison for maintaining compliance with established standards. S/he chairs the workplace Safety Committee and champion’s Second Harvest’s workplace safety programs.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Leadership and Management :



Directs, supervises, evaluates, trains, and motivates staff based on department goals, performance metrics, and management best practices for facilities, safety, and food safety.

Performs supervisory functions for the Facilities – Safety Team including establishing staffing needs; establishing work schedules; orienting, training, developing, and assuring continuing education for staff; assigning work; accessing and managing performance; advocating for employees; resolving complaints; counseling, coaching, and mentoring; recommending/approving hiring, disciplinary actions, terminations.

Maintains high staff morale by creating a positive working environment, excellent internal communication, and follow-through on staff development and recognition initiatives.

Facilities :



Ensures the overall efficient function and maintenance of food bank facilities, vehicles, and equipment.

Ensures regular preventive maintenance, inspections, and repair of buildings, mechanicals, grounds, and equipment; to include but not limited to furnishings, warehouse equipment, machinery, HVAC, refrigeration systems, plumbing, electrical systems.

Ensures cleaning and custodial work performed to standards and as scheduled.

Manages all requests for internal repairs and staff support, prioritizing and assigning work internally if possible, utilizing outside contractors when not.

Manages the Facility’s budget and solicit bids in support of projects.

Creates work plans and manages contractors in the support of facilities projects.

Responsible for security of the facility including fire alarm system, sprinkler system, fire pump, water tank, locks, security camera system, door hardware, and master keying.

Manages building, environmental compliance, reporting and permits with government entities.

Fleet :



Ensures the overall efficient function and maintenance of food bank trucks, vehicles, forklifts, and other equipment.

Manages fleet acquisitions, preventative maintenance, and repairs in support of SHFB strategic goals

Workplace Safety :



Provides leadership for workplace safety at the food bank. Chairing the Safety Committee, with responsibility for ensuring all safety related issues are addressed.

Ensures that all health and safety standards are met according to established SHFB and OSHA guidelines.

Develops and communicates org-wide safety policies and procedures (SHFB’s IIPP, Safety Manual, Emergency Action Plan). Ensures safety policies and procedures address regulatory requirements at a minimum (e.g., OSHA, DOT, food safety, etc.).

Conducts safety training including drills, new hire orientations, annual, follow up and regular topical trainings and provides safety educational materials to improve risk awareness for all employees.

Oversees delivery of staff training by department managers and ensure compliance.

Investigates all accidents and incidents and take appropriate actions. Ensures timely communication and documentation with HR for worker’s compensation purposes as applicable.

Identifies potential safety hazards and troubleshoots with the appropriate department to engineer a solution.

Assesses org-wide safety training needs of staff. Manages calendar and content of org-wide staff training program.

Conducts safety audits of facility and work to resolve unsafe working conditions with the Warehouse & Facilities Manager

Builds and manage an enterprise safety performance metrics program.

Manages food bank fleet safety program.

Food Safety :



Responsible for Food Safety and Food Security for Second Harvest Food Bank.

AIB Food Safety Program management and oversight

Documents and implements food safety policies and best practices, including creation and review of SOPs.

Responsible for effective staff training in food safety / food defense policies and procedures.

Responsible for maintaining an effective and integrated pest management program.

Maintains all AIB related documentation for audit compliance purposes and archival of SDS (Safety Data Sheets) and IPM (Integrated Pest Management) logs.

Conducts periodic internal reviews and audits to ensure that compliance procedures are followed.

Conducts or directs the internal investigation of customer complaint and food safety program compliance issues.

Develops and execute network disaster preparedness program.

Serves as primary point of contact for the purposes of external, regulatory audits and inspections.

Perform other duties as assigned.

POSITION REQUIREMENTS & QUALIFICATIONS:

Education, Training & Experience :



3-5 years’ experience in safety / food safety leadership or facilities management role.

Food Manager Certification – Servsafe

Strong knowledge of OSHA regulations required – OSHA 30-hour General Industry.

Prior experience with DOT regulations, Food Handling / Facility Safety (AIB) or other food safety program management, or ISO 9000.

Forklift operator certified

Knowledge, Skills & Abilities :



Extensive knowledge of safety culture, high reliability concepts, and root cause analysis.

Ability to develop, implement and uphold business process standards.

Strong interpersonal skills to work effectively with others, motivate employees, and elicit work output.

Ability to work as a part of the management team to promote the vision and mission of Second Harvest.

Excellent planning and organization skills.

Ability to work under pressure and coordinate multiple projects and processes simultaneously using staff and volunteer labor.

Ability to develop an annual budget and to track expenditures.

Proven history of creative, effective, and measured solutions to eliminate risk hazards.

Strong computer skills including Microsoft/Google office software, video conferencing, database programs, and web-based research.

Physical Requirements :



Able to lift up to 50 pounds.

Able to see and read documents.

Able to walk up and down stairs.

Able to hear normal conversations on the phone and in person.

Able to work in a cold environment; indoors and outside.

Able to stand and walk for up to four hours.

Bi-manual dexterity and able to use a computer keyboard.

Other Requirements :



Must have access to a motor vehicle, valid auto insurance coverage, valid California Driver’s License, and a satisfactory driving record (as documented by a current MVR obtained by the Food Bank’s insurance carrier), for occasional driving on the job.

It is the responsibility of all SHFB personnel to participate in our Food Safety/Food Defense programs.

Bilingual English/Spanish strongly preferred.

In instances of a federal, state or locally declared emergency, Second Harvest is typically considered an essential service and emergency responder; all its employees may be called in to perform regular or emergent duties.

Ability to work outside of normal work hours, on weekends and evenings, as needed.

COVID-19 Vaccination Policy

Effective November 15th, 2021: all Second Harvest employees are required to be either fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit a negative COVID-19 test result weekly. Second Harvest Food Bank Santa Cruz County is adopting this policy to safeguard the health of our employees and their families, our participants, volunteers, visitors, and the community at large from COVID-19.

BENEFITS: For the employee: free dental and vision insurance (shared cost for dependents). Free life, long-term care, long-term disability, and AD&D insurances. Shared cost medical insurance: Kaiser and Blue Shield. Eligibility begins on the first day of month following 30 days of employment (i.e. if you are hired June 20th, you are eligible starting August 1st). This benefit package is valued at an average of over ten thousand dollars a year.



First year: 15 vacation days, 12 sick days, and 10 holidays.

403(b) Retirement Plan: Second Harvest matches employee contributions up to an annual cap.

Employee Assistance Program

JOB DETAILS: This is a full-time, regular, exempt position with a competitive annual salary between $70k and $77k, DOE. Occasional weekend and evening work may be required.

HOW TO APPLY:

If interested, please submit an application and resume here.

