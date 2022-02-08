Guest Services Representative

Hours: Part-Time, Non-Exempt | 12-16 hours per week

Rate: $16/hour

Application Deadline: Rolling, open until filled.

GENERAL PURPOSE OF POSITION:

Working under the supervision of the Guest Services Manager and in collaboration with other staff, this position is responsible for welcoming all guests to the Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History (MAH) and working to ensure they have a positive experience while at the museum.

PRINCIPAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES

This position interacts with a broad range of people daily, including guests, special event guests, MAH collaborators, venue rental clients, and more. In addition to making all guests feel welcome, this position is accountable for processing admissions, event tickets, memberships, donations, and merchandise.

ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS:

Create a welcoming and warm experience for all MAH guests.

Provide effective customer service in-person, over the phone, and via email.

Handle transactions for admissions, event tickets, memberships, donations, exchanges, refunds, and merchandise.

Generate interest in the MAH’s offerings by effectively explaining them to guests.

Suggest events, programs, and membership offerings to guests, based on their interests.

Demonstrate a well-rounded understanding of the MAH’s mission, vision, and brand.

Partner with security staff, events staff, and gallery guides to deliver an exceptional visitor experience.

Resolve customer service issues and/or elevate them to management when appropriate.

Operate computer, printer, and telephone equipment used for guest transactions.

Ensure visitor data is entered into our database in an accurate and timely fashion.

Provide event support and assistance to MAH rental clients, as needed.

Reconcile cash/checks and charges with ticket sales daily.

Attend all staff and departmental meetings as required and participate in cross-departmental initiatives as required.

Periodically ensure that the museum is visitor-ready. Open and close the galleries, resetting furniture or interactives as needed.

Be able to utilize various electronic communication means to accomplish the duties and responsibilities of the position.

Be able to work with a diverse range of people.

Support the mission of the MAH in accordance with the strategic plan, Board direction, and adherence to the policies in the employee handbook.

Be physically present at the MAH a minimum of 100% of the workweek.

QUALIFICATIONS:

High school diploma or GED preferred; experience in customer service, box office, or similar point-of-sale position preferred.

Familiarity with computerized ticketing systems.

Excellent written, verbal, and interpersonal communication skills. Bi-lingual Spanish a plus.

Accuracy and integrity in handling financial transactions.

Ability to work in an open environment with the potential to have large amounts of auditory noise from multiple sources.

Must be able to work a flexible schedule, including evenings, weekends, holidays, and nights. The majority of shifts are scheduled for 4 or 7 hours.

HOW TO APPLY:

To apply, please submit a cover letter, resume, and three professional references by e-mail to jobs@santacruzmah.org. Please put “Guest Services Rep” in the subject line of the email. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. No phone calls, please. Only applicants being considered will be contacted.

The MAH is an equal opportunity employer committed to a diverse and inclusive work environment. We strongly encourage Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) and all other marginalized identities to apply. The MAH is for everyone and dedicated to actively practicing anti-racism in our organization.

The MAH is committed to providing access, equal opportunity, and reasonable accommodation for individuals with disabilities in employment, as well as programs and activities. If reasonable accommodation is needed to participate in the job application, interview process, or other aspects of employment, please contact hans@santacruzmah.org.