Guest Services & Volunteer Coordinator

Hours: Minimum of 30 hour per week, Non-Exempt

Rate: $21–$26/hour, DOE

GENERAL PURPOSE OF POSITION:

Working under the Guest Services Manager and in collaboration with other staff, this position is responsible for welcoming all guests to the Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History (MAH) and working to ensure they have a positive experience at the museum. The position also coordinates volunteer resources at the museum to assist in the delivery of the MAH’s programs and services.

PRINCIPAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

This position interacts with a broad range of people daily, including guests, special event guests, MAH collaborators, venue rental clients, and more. In addition to making all guests feel welcome, this position is accountable for processing admissions, event tickets, memberships, donations, and merchandise. The position also serves as the museum’s point-of-contact for needs related to volunteer recruitment, cultivation, enrichment, retention, and recognition.

ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS:

Guest Services Support



Provide effective customer service in-person, over the phone, and via email.

Handle transactions for admissions, event tickets, memberships, donations, exchanges, refunds and merchandise.

Generate interest in the MAH’s offerings by effectively explaining them to guests.

Suggest events, programs, and membership offerings to guests, based on their interests.

Demonstrate a well-rounded understanding of the MAH’s mission, vision and brand.

Partner with security staff, events staff, and gallery guides to deliver an exceptional visitor experience.

Resolve customer services issues and/or elevate them to management when appropriate.

Operate computer, printer, and telephone equipment used for guest transactions.

Ensure visitor data is entered into our database in an accurate and timely fashion.

Provide event support and assistance to MAH rental clients, as needed.

Reconcile cash/checks and charges with ticket sales daily.

Attend all staff and departmental meetings as required and participate in cross-departmental initiatives as required.

Periodically ensure that the museum is visitor ready. Open and close the galleries, resetting furniture or interactives as needed.

Volunteer Coordination



With department managers, coordinate the intake and interview protocol for potential volunteers to ensure the best match between the skills, qualification, and interests of the volunteers and the needs of the museum.

Administer forms and maintain volunteer records including records of volunteer hours.

Coordinate general orientation and area-specific training sessions for volunteers to increase their understanding of the organization, its guests, its services and their role.

Work with the supervisor in the implementation of volunteer recognition activities.

Develop creative solutions to enhance volunteerism and sustain a volunteer-centric organizational culture; maintain a safe, organized, and professional work environment.

Be able to utilize various electronic communication means to accomplish the duties and responsibilities of the position.

Be able to work with a diverse range of people.

Support the mission of the MAH in accordance with the strategic plan, Board direction, and adherence to the policies in the employee handbook.

Be physically present at the MAH a minimum of 100% of the work week.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Bachelor’s degree in a related field or 3+years of professional experience.

Previous experience of volunteer or human resources management, preferably in an arts and cultural setting.

Ability to organize, manage, and prioritize a range of tasks with efficiency, accuracy, and timeliness.

Ability to work independently and use judgment to seek guidance and input, as and when necessary.

Exercise discretion and good judgment in processing and maintaining confidential information.

Excellent oral and written communication skills. Bi-lingual Spanish a plus.

Accuracy and integrity in handling financial transactions.

Must be able to work a flexible schedule, including nights and weekends.

HOW TO APPLY:

To apply, please submit a cover letter, resume, and three professional references by e-mail to jobs@santacruzmah.org. Please put “Guest Services & Volunteer Coordinator Search” in the subject line of the email. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. No phone calls, please. Only applicants being considered will be contacted.

The MAH is an equal opportunity employer committed to a diverse and inclusive work environment. We strongly encourage Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC), and all other marginalized identities to apply. The MAH is for everyone and dedicated to actively practicing anti-racism in our organization.

The MAH is committed to providing access, equal opportunity, and reasonable accommodation for individuals with disabilities in employment, as well as programs and activities. If reasonable accommodation is needed to participate in the job application, interview process, or other aspects of employment, please contact hans@santacruzmah.org

ABOUT THE ORGANIZATION:

The MAH is a thriving community gathering place for Santa Cruz County on California’s central coast. Its robust slate of offerings includes commissioned, co-created, and presented work; a rotating exhibition series; biennial public festivals; education and outreach programs; and cultural celebrations and activities in collaboration with its many partners. In addition, the MAH maintains a permanent collection of art and artifacts of regional significance; manages a historical archive and multiple historic sites; and operates a vibrant public plaza on the museum’s doorstep that features food, social events, and year-round creative happenings.