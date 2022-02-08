Housing Now Housing Navigator III

Compensation: Hourly wage: $29.00; Full-time, benefited, non-exempt

Location: Santa Cruz, CA

About the position: Housing Matters is looking for individuals eager to make a difference and willing to enthusiastically commit to join in our vision that homelessness in Santa Cruz County should be rare, brief and non-recurring. Under direction, the Housing Navigator will develop landlord/property manager relationships in order to secure housing placements for people experiencing homelessness in Santa Cruz County. The Housing Navigator will support case managers in quickly finding program participants housing in the community. Housing Now is a program that partners with unhoused individuals to place them into scattered-site permanent housing through rapid rehousing services that include case management and rental subsidies.

Distinguishing Characteristics:

Factors used in allocating positions to classes in this series include: complexity, sensitivity and difficulty of casework problems; authority for decision making; likelihood and consequence of error; degree of supervision received; and lead/consultative responsibilities for other Housing Navigators. Housing Navigator III is the master/expert level class, is capable of working independently to secure housing placements alongside a supportive services team, and advances housing navigation for their team, program, and the agency through new training, strategies, partnerships and other activities.

TYPICAL JOB DUTIES:

Conduct landlord/property management outreach and relationship building.

Search daily for housing and reach out to available units.

Coordinate regularly with Housing Navigators and Case Managers, including attending collaborative working group meetings.

Develop rapport and communication with both property managers and program clients.

Conduct, with Case Managers, housing needs assessment and client-driven housing searches in neighborhoods that are a good fit for the individual clients and families.

Act as client advocate in securing appropriate housing.

Facilitate rental agreements with landlords in scattered site apartments and ensure clients understanding of rental agreements, housing policies and procedures.

Conduct home visits with clients.

Maintain extensive, accurate records, data and documentation of services.

Participate in Housing Matters and Case Management/Supportive Services staff meetings, case reviews and related functions.

Maintain effective relationships with community partners and represent Housing Matters professionally in the community.

Attend training, workshops and conferences related to position.

Maintain confidential, professional boundaries with all program clients.

Other duties as assigned.

EMPLOYMENT STANDARDS:

Thorough knowledge of:



County and state affordable housing policies, procedures and programs.

Federal and State housing regulations, programs and procedures.

Community resources.

Public social service and assistance programs.

Interviewing and record keeping techniques.

Housing inspections.

The policies, and administrative procedures of Housing Matters housing support programs.

Grant compliance reporting may be required for certain positions.

Some knowledge of the principles and techniques of supervision and training may be required for certain assignments.

Shared housing.

Housing Authority workflow.

Lease agreements.

Landlord and real estate networking groups.

Rehousing strategies for the most vulnerable and hardest to house.

ABILITY TO:



Establish Housing Matters as the first resource that landlords look to for tenants.

Maintain a pool of landlords and housing units.

Create housing opportunities using shared housing and develop new strategies for housing.

Effective retention strategies with landlords to keep housing secure for most vulnerable clients.

Establish and maintain effective working relationships with others, including clients, family members and others who may be under distress or duress.

Locate, develop, and use community and agency resources for the benefit of clients and advocate for services on behalf of clients.

Facilitate maximum client participation in service plans.

Manage assigned caseload and establish caseload priorities to meet client needs and agency expectations

Prioritize and respond to demands of caseload in a prompt and efficient manner.

Recognize and analyze problems, gather relevant information, establish facts, draw valid conclusions, respond to case details promptly, and communicate clearly and concisely both orally and in writing.

Maintain current and accurate records.

Learn complex regulations, policies and procedures and apply them appropriately in management of assigned caseload.

Work effectively under pressure and deadlines.

Deal with hostile, aggressive and abusive persons.

TRAINING AND EXPERIENCE:

Any combination of training and experience which would provide the required knowledge and abilities is qualifying. Typical ways to obtain these knowledge and abilities would be:



A minimum of two years experience in performing social services casework services comparable to a Housing Navigator II at Housing Matters in an exceptional manner exceeding all standards and abilities, OR

A Master’s Degree from an accredited college with a major in a related field and 1 year of housing navigation experience.

Special Requirements:

Possession of a valid California Class C Driver’s License or must be able to provide suitable transportation which is approved by the organization may be required for certain positions.

Hours and Pay:

This is a full time, hourly, benefited, non-exempt position starting at an hourly rate of $29.00. Occasional evenings and weekends required. Health Insurance and PTO benefits begin after a 30-day introductory period.

Application Process:

Please email a cover letter and resume to the attention of Human Resources at recruiter@housingmatterssc.org. No phone calls or faxes. Housing Matters is an Equal Opportunity Employer.