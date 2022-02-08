ABOUT THE POSITION:

The Santa Cruz Warriors are seeking an Account Manager, Partnership Sales to generate and develop sales revenue for our sponsorship programs. In this role, you will be a valuable contributor in driving partnership initiatives within this core sector of our business. Additionally, you will drive partnership revenue while utilizing your creativity, resilience and determination to exceed sales targets and quotas with a dynamic organization. This position reports to the Chief Operating Officer.

Come share your expertise while learning more about this growing sports and entertainment organization that values your initiative and dedication!

This is a full-time position based in Santa Cruz, CA.

Willingness and ability to provide proof of completed COVID-19 vaccination (including booster, if eligible) will be required. All religious, medical, or other legally recognized exemptions regarding vaccination status will be considered.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Develop and sell sponsorship programs, conduct sales meetings and presentations on a regular basis, negotiate and prepare contract terms of partnerships with input from finance and legal team members

Achieve sponsorship sales revenue goals as assigned and maximize the sale of fully integrated sponsorships in all major categories; achieve corporate and department management objectives

Collaborate with marketing and sales leaders to execute partnership programs and integrated campaigns; implement development strategies to continually engage partners in our business

Participate in the partnership renewal process; meet and exceed department goals

Build and sustain positive working relationships with corporate partners

Attend all home games and special events

REQUIRED EXPERIENCE & SKILLS:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent work experience

Minimum 2 years of experience in a partnership sales or account management role, preferably within the sports industry

Track record of exceeding sales targets and quotas

Proficiency in all Microsoft Office applications

Excellent written and verbal communication, customer service and resolution skills

Ability to maintain a flexible schedule and work nights, weekends and holidays

Santa Cruz Warriors is an equal opportunity employer. We will ensure that qualified applicants with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

HOW TO APPLY:

