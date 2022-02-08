Program Specialist I - Friends Outside Program

GENERAL DESCRIPTION:

Friends Outside is a volunteer-based program that provides multiple services prior to release and post-release for individuals and families involved in the criminal justice system. The mission of Friends Outside is to restore justice for those impacted by incarceration through providing hope and resources to support change during each stage of the reentry process.

The Program Specialist is responsible for facilitating cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) curricula in a correctional facility and community based setting. This position reports to the Program Coordinator II.

FUNCTIONS & DUTIES:

Group Facilitation :



Design and deliver group courses both in correctional and community-based settings, utilizing evidence-based curricula that address criminal thinking, behavior and identity. Facilitate program curricula to fidelity in a manner that is consistent with cognitive behavior therapy (CBT) and motivational interviewing (MI) models. Under the leadership of the Program Coordinator II, work with the Probation Department, the Sheriff’s Department and other community partners to recruit and enroll participants. Plan course sessions in advance with program manuals and ensure that the necessary facilities, equipment and materials are available for each session. Maintain accurate attendance records and conduct pre and post test evaluation activities to measure and improve program effectiveness.

Re-Entry Case Management :



Work with clients, post release to assess needs for successful reentry back into the community. May include but not limited to: housing navigation, continuing education enrollment, job readiness skills and substance use education and support.

Program Administration :



Maintain confidential client case files and program records in accordance with established policies and procedures. Prepare and submit accurate weekly, monthly and quarterly reports as required by the Volunteer Center and funders. Work with Program Director to monitor program funds in line with approved program budget and allowable expenses.

Work with team to develop and update program materials including training manuals, resource guides, brochures, and client and volunteer forms.

Community Outreach :



Helps to plan and promote Volunteer Center and Friends Outside events and volunteer trainings. Attends community events or other activities on behalf of Friends Outside in order to recruit volunteers and to promote program services. Investigates and researches new partnership and fundraising opportunities to further support our clients and volunteers.

Other Responsibilities :



Assist with special projects, including direct supervision and coordination of volunteers when needed. Attend Advisory Board and mandatory Volunteer Center and Friends Outside meetings and/or trainings.

Check emails and voicemails, answer phone and interact with walk-in inquiries. Other duties as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS:



Ability to stand for extended periods of time, lift heavy objects on a regular basis, do repetitive tasks with few breaks and work in hazardous conditions.

Must have bachelor degree plus one year experience or 3 years prior program experience including volunteer or program coordination.

Must have a valid California driver’s license and reliable transportation.

Must be able to pass and maintain jail clearance.

Ability to work evenings and weekends to meet program demands.

Basic computer skills including, competence with word processing, knowledge of Microsoft Excel, FileMaker Pro and other databases, and experience with MAC computers.

Excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with clients, community agencies and businesses.

Excellent written abilities and strong organizational skills.

PREFERRED EXPERIENCE:



Volunteer or employment experiences in jail facilities, drug or alcohol treatment facilities or related criminal justice setting.

Knowledge of the local criminal justice system and of community resources related to criminal justice.

Degree in psychology, social work or related field.

Bilingual in Spanish

CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:

This position is a part-time (20 hours per week), hourly position, eligible for full Volunteer Center benefits including paid vacation, sick leave, holidays, health insurance and access to other employee optional benefits. The starting annual Salary range is $16.63 to $19.08 per hour depending upon prior experience, with regularly scheduled increases.

This position is contingent upon proof of vaccination.

HOW TO APPLY: If you are interested, please send a resume and letter of interest to: humanresources@scvolunteercenter.org

The Volunteer Center is an Equal Opportunity Employer that embraces diversity, equity and inclusion and we encourage applications from people of all race, color, religion, national origin, ancestry, physical ability, health, family status, gender, sexual preference, age, veteran status who meet the qualifications listed for this position. We practice affirmative action to create and sustain a diverse and representative workforce that reflects our community.

