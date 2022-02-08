Visitor Service Aide

Compensation: Hourly wage: $19.06; Seasonal of up to 1,500 hours/year

Location: Santa Cruz District

Reports to: Field Operations Director

About the position: This seasonal position is a visitor service/kiosk staff support role for a nonprofit organization that works in concert with California State Parks to maintain and enhance the State Parks in the Santa Cruz District. Friends is looking for individuals who would enjoy working with State Parks Staff in the operations of the campgrounds and day use areas at our beautiful State Parks.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES include but are not limited to the following:

Fee collection

Registrations of campers and day users

Providing park information and explaining rules and regulations to visitors in person and via phone

Use of a computer for daily financial accounting

Using a two-way radio and reporting emergencies to Park Rangers or Staff

Other clerical duties as requested by State Parks Staff

QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS:

Commitment to the mission of sustaining the legacy of our state parks and beaches

For most locations, use of a private vehicle is required

Must have a valid driver’s license with a good driving record and a reliable vehicle in good working condition; Mileage reimbursement provided upon submission

Cash handling and customer service experience preferred

Strong written and oral communication skills

Ability to make change for simple transactions required

Must adhere to State Parks’ and Friends’ uniform and grooming standards. All locations require wearing an approved uniform. Uniforms and/or a uniform allowance is provided.

Must be able to work an 8-hour shift dependent on location.

Full-time and part-time positions are available, depending on operational needs

Must be able to work on weekends, evenings and holidays depending on operational needs

Applicants who have previously worked seasonal/temporary positions for State Parks must be separated for at least ninety (90) days to be eligible for hire by Friends

WORKING CONDITIONS: The working conditions described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Variations in conditions may occur under certain circumstances.

ENVIRONMENT:

Most of the time performing job duties is spent in a kiosk, in a park environment

Some of the time performing job duties is spent indoors, on a computer

Noise level in the work environment is usually moderate

The temperature of the work environment is usually moderate

PHYSICAL DEMANDS:

The job may require some or all of the following abilities:



Bend, twist, push, pull, climb, squat, crawl, reach, and kneel

Sit, climb or balance; stand and walk; grasp with hands and fingers; and lift up to 25 lbs.

Use hands to finger, handle or feel objects, tools, or controls.

MACHINES, TOOL AND EQUIPMENT:

Automobile, copier, fax, computer, cash register and 10-key calculator, writing instruments and telephone.

TRAVEL:

This job requires regular routine travel.

Equal Opportunity Employer:

In order to provide equal employment and advancement opportunities to all individuals, employment decisions at Friends of Santa Cruz State Parks (Friends) will be based on merit, qualifications, and abilities. Friends does not discriminate in employment opportunities or practices on the basis of race, color, religion, sex (including breastfeeding and conditions related to breastfeeding), gender (including gender identity and gender expression), national origin, ancestry, age, mental or physical disability, medical condition, genetic characteristics and information, marital status, registered domestic partner status, military and veteran status, sexual orientation or any other characteristic protected by law. In addition, in accordance with California law, Friends does not discriminate on the basis of the following categories: possessing a California driver’s license issued to an undocumented person; a lawful change of name, Social Security Number or federal employment authorization document; or receipt of public assistance in the form of Medi-Cal coverage.

HOW TO APPLY:

Please apply online here.

We will respond to all applications under active consideration.