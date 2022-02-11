LOCATION: Watsonville, CA

WORKING HOURS: 8:30AM – 5:30PM Monday through Friday, with potential to work some Saturdays, as needed.

COMPENSATION: $68,000 for this exempt, full-time position, plus extensive benefit package and paid time off.

COMPANY PROFILE: Located on the beautiful California coast, Santa Cruz Community Credit Union (SCCCU) is a community-development and low-income certified credit union, serving Santa Cruz County and parts of Monterey County. Its mission focuses on economic justice and ensuring that all people, organizations and companies have access to the financial services and related tools they need.

JOB SUMMARY:

Reporting to the V.P. of Communications, the Community Outreach Representative will play a critical role in building a financial highway into the communities served by SCCCU through providing financial knowledge, teaching healthy savings / borrowing habits, steering people away from predatory lenders and check cashers and helping people reach a personally sustainable financial status, specific to individual needs. As a Juntos Avanzamos Community Development Financial Institution and low-income certified credit union, our mission is to serve the underserved and unbanked.

The ideal candidate will coordinate initiatives designated to support SCCCU and its services to the Watsonville and Pajaro communities, in particular, but the entire SCCCU field of membership. The person in the position will administer organizational programs aimed at addressing the needs of the surrounding area, building SCCCU’s brand through our field of membership and use of safe borrowing savings products, serve on multiple task forces representing SCCCU within key communities, develop relationships with community leaders and serve as SCCCU’s liaison with various constituents in Watsonville and Pajaro to fulfill our mission.

DUTIES/RESPONSIBILITIES:



Assist with the development and implementation of a community outreach program focused on under-served Spanish speakers and Native Americans, in gaining access to financial services, navigate the financial system and learn to grow his/her personal wealth.

Act as a key representative for SCCCU at community events; maintain relationships with key community representatives from educational and community organizations, non-profit groups, businesses, city and county government agencies.

Increase SCCCU’s brand visibility, membership and opportunities to further expand outreach initiatives.

Engage in community Diversity, Equity & Inclusion advocacy efforts to affect positive change.

Be a member of the Communications and Marketing team and provide feedback / suggestions for marketing goals.

Document and track related data and analysis required for reporting purposes; produce monthly Board of Directors and team reports/

Act as a liaison for grant, sponsorship and event participation opportunities.

Create internal systems, processes and procedures; research and recommend additional resources, products and improvements to continually enhance outreach initiatives; create and deliver presentations.

Train and mentor staff in connection with services and products involved in the outreach endeavor.

Actively participate in training, departmental and staff meetings / activities.

Other duties as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS:



2 – 5 years’ experience in a related role, or within marketing or business development.

College degree in Communications, Marketing, or related discipline, preferred.

Bilingual English/Spanish required.

Exemplary oral and written communication and interpersonal skill.

Exceptional time management, organizational, attention to detail, multi-tasking and public speaking abilities.

Proficient in the Microsoft Office suite of products, participially Word and Excel.

Financial services experience, desirable.

Valid CA driver’s license and access to a car for travel through the county.

HOW TO APPLY:

If interested, please submit an online application here.