Finance Director
LOCATION: Pacific Grove, CA
JOB TYPE: Full-time, 40 hours per week
COMPENSATION: $65,000 - $83,000 annual salary
ABOUT US: Gateway Center is committed to providing support services to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities by continually expanding our understanding of the ever-changing needs of this community and tailoring our services to support all of our members. Gateway Center is staffed by dedicated, caring, and respectful providers who prove everyday that with a little understanding and patience, every member of our community can live a full and satisfying life with dignity and respect.
JOB SUMMARY: Provide overall direction and leadership for Gateway Center of Monterey County finance and business operations.
DUTIES:
- Oversee the organization’s accounting practices, the maintenance of its fiscal records, and the preparation of its financial reports
- Oversee cash flow management
- Track important KPIs and analyze trends
- Supervise the Accounting department staff and manage the accounting functions of accounts payable, accounts receivable, and cash receipts including donations and grants, purchase order processing, cash management, and payroll.
- Directly responsible for general ledger, grant and restricted fund tracking and reporting, government contract and grants billing and tracking, financial reporting, internal auditing and budget tracking
- Collaborate with the Executive Director and department heads in the development of the annual operating budget
- Recommend and insure proper internal accounting controls and maintain fiscal soundness
- Prepare monthly financial statements for the Finance Committee, PPL Committee and Board of Directors
- Prepare other reports upon request
- Oversee the development of the annual operating budget and prepare monthly reports for staff
- Manage the annual external (independent) audit and prepare information for outside · funders.
EDUCATION:
- BA from an accredited college in the area of Accounting, Licensed CPA preferred OR
- Associate Degree in Accounting plus 5 years of non profit experience.
- Demonstrated knowledge of principles related to Accounting and Financial Management; project management; resource management.
- MUST HAVE EXPERIENCE WITH SAGE OPERATING SYSTEMS AND PAYLOCITY.
- Must have knowledge of and experience with computerized accounting systems, preferably non-profit systems.
- Minimum of seven years of experience, preferably in a non-profit organization, including budget development and budget modification, forecasts, financial statements and analysis and interpretation.
- Must be an experienced manager/leader who demonstrates excellent interpersonal, verbal and written communication and management skills.
- Must demonstrate excellent organizational skills, great attention to detail and be extremely accurate.
- Must have the ability to act independently and to exercise good judgment and discretion.
- Maintain appropriate confidentiality of financial information.
- Proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook, Internet Explorer
- Experience with Federal and State Grant Accounting and reporting
- Provide direct supervision to Accounting staff
PHYSICAL EFFORT & WORK ENVIRONMENT:
- Position requires the ability to perform work in an office setting as well as in a highly interactive and dynamic environment.
- Demonstrated ability to:
- Be comfortable performing multi-faceted projects in conjunction with day-to-day activities.
- Effectively communicate with a variety of audiences in various settings.
OTHER REQUIREMENTS:
- Valid CA driver’s license and clean driving record
- Covid-19 vaccination and booster
- Negative Covid test
- Able to pass fingerprint/live scan through the Department of Justice
- Able to pass physical and TB test
HOW TO APPLY:
Please apply through Indeed using this link and PLEASE SUBMIT A COVER LETTER.
BENEFITS:
- 401(k)
- Dental insurance
- Flexible spending account
- Health insurance
- Life insurance
- Paid time off
- Vision insurance