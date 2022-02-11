Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
gateway center job listing
(Gateway Center of Monterey County)
Promoted content

Finance Director

Presented by Gateway Center of Monterey County
Share

LOCATION: Pacific Grove, CA

JOB TYPE: Full-time, 40 hours per week

COMPENSATION: $65,000 - $83,000 annual salary

ABOUT US: Gateway Center is committed to providing support services to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities by continually expanding our understanding of the ever-changing needs of this community and tailoring our services to support all of our members. Gateway Center is staffed by dedicated, caring, and respectful providers who prove everyday that with a little understanding and patience, every member of our community can live a full and satisfying life with dignity and respect.

JOB SUMMARY: Provide overall direction and leadership for Gateway Center of Monterey County finance and business operations.

DUTIES:

  • Oversee the organization’s accounting practices, the maintenance of its fiscal records, and the preparation of its financial reports
  • Oversee cash flow management
  • Track important KPIs and analyze trends
  • Supervise the Accounting department staff and manage the accounting functions of accounts payable, accounts receivable, and cash receipts including donations and grants, purchase order processing, cash management, and payroll.
  • Directly responsible for general ledger, grant and restricted fund tracking and reporting, government contract and grants billing and tracking, financial reporting, internal auditing and budget tracking
  • Collaborate with the Executive Director and department heads in the development of the annual operating budget
  • Recommend and insure proper internal accounting controls and maintain fiscal soundness
  • Prepare monthly financial statements for the Finance Committee, PPL Committee and Board of Directors
  • Prepare other reports upon request
  • Oversee the development of the annual operating budget and prepare monthly reports for staff
  • Manage the annual external (independent) audit and prepare information for outside · funders.

EDUCATION:

  • BA from an accredited college in the area of Accounting, Licensed CPA preferred OR
  • Associate Degree in Accounting plus 5 years of non profit experience.
  • Demonstrated knowledge of principles related to Accounting and Financial Management; project management; resource management.
  • MUST HAVE EXPERIENCE WITH SAGE OPERATING SYSTEMS AND PAYLOCITY.
  • Must have knowledge of and experience with computerized accounting systems, preferably non-profit systems.
  • Minimum of seven years of experience, preferably in a non-profit organization, including budget development and budget modification, forecasts, financial statements and analysis and interpretation.
  • Must be an experienced manager/leader who demonstrates excellent interpersonal, verbal and written communication and management skills.
  • Must demonstrate excellent organizational skills, great attention to detail and be extremely accurate.
  • Must have the ability to act independently and to exercise good judgment and discretion.
  • Maintain appropriate confidentiality of financial information.
  • Proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook, Internet Explorer
  • Experience with Federal and State Grant Accounting and reporting
  • Provide direct supervision to Accounting staff

PHYSICAL EFFORT & WORK ENVIRONMENT:

  • Position requires the ability to perform work in an office setting as well as in a highly interactive and dynamic environment.
  • Demonstrated ability to:
    • Be comfortable performing multi-faceted projects in conjunction with day-to-day activities.
    • Effectively communicate with a variety of audiences in various settings.

OTHER REQUIREMENTS:

  • Valid CA driver’s license and clean driving record
  • Covid-19 vaccination and booster
  • Negative Covid test
  • Able to pass fingerprint/live scan through the Department of Justice
  • Able to pass physical and TB test

HOW TO APPLY:
Please apply through Indeed using this link and PLEASE SUBMIT A COVER LETTER.

BENEFITS:

  • 401(k)
  • Dental insurance
  • Flexible spending account
  • Health insurance
  • Life insurance
  • Paid time off
  • Vision insurance
Santa Cruz County Job BoardJob Board Listings