Finance Director

LOCATION: Pacific Grove, CA

JOB TYPE: Full-time, 40 hours per week

COMPENSATION: $65,000 - $83,000 annual salary

ABOUT US: Gateway Center is committed to providing support services to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities by continually expanding our understanding of the ever-changing needs of this community and tailoring our services to support all of our members. Gateway Center is staffed by dedicated, caring, and respectful providers who prove everyday that with a little understanding and patience, every member of our community can live a full and satisfying life with dignity and respect.

JOB SUMMARY: Provide overall direction and leadership for Gateway Center of Monterey County finance and business operations.

DUTIES:



Oversee the organization’s accounting practices, the maintenance of its fiscal records, and the preparation of its financial reports

Oversee cash flow management

Track important KPIs and analyze trends

Supervise the Accounting department staff and manage the accounting functions of accounts payable, accounts receivable, and cash receipts including donations and grants, purchase order processing, cash management, and payroll.

Directly responsible for general ledger, grant and restricted fund tracking and reporting, government contract and grants billing and tracking, financial reporting, internal auditing and budget tracking

Collaborate with the Executive Director and department heads in the development of the annual operating budget

Recommend and insure proper internal accounting controls and maintain fiscal soundness

Prepare monthly financial statements for the Finance Committee, PPL Committee and Board of Directors

Prepare other reports upon request

Oversee the development of the annual operating budget and prepare monthly reports for staff

Manage the annual external (independent) audit and prepare information for outside · funders.

EDUCATION:



BA from an accredited college in the area of Accounting, Licensed CPA preferred OR

Associate Degree in Accounting plus 5 years of non profit experience.

Demonstrated knowledge of principles related to Accounting and Financial Management; project management; resource management.

MUST HAVE EXPERIENCE WITH SAGE OPERATING SYSTEMS AND PAYLOCITY.

Must have knowledge of and experience with computerized accounting systems, preferably non-profit systems.

Minimum of seven years of experience, preferably in a non-profit organization, including budget development and budget modification, forecasts, financial statements and analysis and interpretation.

Must be an experienced manager/leader who demonstrates excellent interpersonal, verbal and written communication and management skills.

Must demonstrate excellent organizational skills, great attention to detail and be extremely accurate.

Must have the ability to act independently and to exercise good judgment and discretion.

Maintain appropriate confidentiality of financial information.

Proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook, Internet Explorer

Experience with Federal and State Grant Accounting and reporting

Provide direct supervision to Accounting staff

PHYSICAL EFFORT & WORK ENVIRONMENT:



Position requires the ability to perform work in an office setting as well as in a highly interactive and dynamic environment.

Demonstrated ability to:

Be comfortable performing multi-faceted projects in conjunction with day-to-day activities. Effectively communicate with a variety of audiences in various settings.



OTHER REQUIREMENTS:



Valid CA driver’s license and clean driving record

Covid-19 vaccination and booster

Negative Covid test

Able to pass fingerprint/live scan through the Department of Justice

Able to pass physical and TB test

HOW TO APPLY:

Please apply through Indeed using this link and PLEASE SUBMIT A COVER LETTER.

BENEFITS:

