LOCATION: Santa Cruz, CA

JOB TYPE: Part-time, in-office, hourly

JOB SUMMARY:

Join the fast-paced world of Santa Cruz real estate! Are you an organized, focused, task-oriented office admin looking for something with a bit of flexibility but not lacking in career or income potential? Then this is your opportunity to apply to join the team at Schooner Realty! We are looking for a Part-time office manager (admin-professional) for our downtown Santa Cruz Real Estate business. This is a part time, in-office, hourly position. It can be a long-term part-time position, or for the right candidate this can grow to include a career as a licensed Real Estate Agent or full-time Property Manager.

REQUIRED SKILLS:



MS Office, Excel & database management

EXPERIENCE/SKILLS TO SET YOU APART FROM THE REST (NOT REQUIRED BUT WOULD BE A PLUS):



QuickBooks

Social media

CRM systems

HOW TO APPLY:

If interested, please send a resume and any other information to celeste@faraola.com.