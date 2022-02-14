B2B Customer Service Specialist

ABOUT US: We’re here for YOU. Rooted in the community, Bay Photo Lab was established in Santa Cruz County and is nestled in the beautiful coastal redwoods of Scotts Valley. In our 45+ year history, we’ve been on the cutting edge of innovative photographic printing and photo finishing services. We take pride in our continued ability to navigate and adapt to a vastly changing industry. Bay Photo has long been committed to providing YOU, our community, and our customers world-wide, with the highest quality printing, superior service, innovative technology, diverse and creative product options, and expedient turnaround and delivery; to maintain our promise, perfect every time. Do work that matters.

EMPLOYMENT AT BAY PHOTO LAB:

At Bay Photo, we preserve people’s memories by making photo products that will be cherished for generations. We welcome you to join our dynamic, diverse team of photographers, makers, artists, and craftspeople from all walks of life. We value teamwork and a positive outlook, and offer a rewarding, innovative, creative and state-of-the-art work environment. At Bay Photo, our reputation for quality and efficiency starts with the organization and care of our high volume of production materials, supplies, equipment, and people.

JOB SUMMARY:

We are seeking a Customer Service Specialist to support our Business-to-Business Customer Service Team and the Consumer Digital Printing Division at Sensaria, our corporate partner. The Customer Service Specialist is responsible for providing support to our Consumer Digital Printing division which creates custom wall art from digital images. A successful candidate will be able to communicate effectively with the Sales Team regarding open order statuses, order management as well partnering with the Direct-to-Consumer Customer Service Team to enhance overall customer experience. This position can be remote, but the ability to work onsite as needed is essential.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:



Order Management : Ability to work in multiple systems to ensure the accurate and timely management of orders that are initiated from several interfaces.

: Ability to work in multiple systems to ensure the accurate and timely management of orders that are initiated from several interfaces. Communication : Capability to handle direct communication with a high level of professionalism, both electronically and by phone, with customers as it relates to order fulfillment and new customer prospecting.

: Capability to handle direct communication with a high level of professionalism, both electronically and by phone, with customers as it relates to order fulfillment and new customer prospecting. Problem Resolution : Proven skills to obtain and evaluate all relevant information to resolve customer inquiries and complaints.

: Proven skills to obtain and evaluate all relevant information to resolve customer inquiries and complaints. Time Management : Proven track record of the ability to multi-task and adapt to a fast-paced environment that varies daily.

: Proven track record of the ability to multi-task and adapt to a fast-paced environment that varies daily. Cross-Functional Work Environment : Ability to work with other teams to request support of or lend support to new business, opportunities for improvements and unresolved challenges.

: Ability to work with other teams to request support of or lend support to new business, opportunities for improvements and unresolved challenges. Attention to Detail : Ability to keep meticulous records of customer interactions, actions taken and issue resolution.

: Ability to keep meticulous records of customer interactions, actions taken and issue resolution. Customer Relations : Willingness to place outbound calls.

EDUCATION AND FORMAL TRAINING:



College degree preferred, but not required, high school diploma, general education degree or equivalent experience required

Customer Service experience required, including knowledge of customer service principles and practices

Proficiency in Outlook, Microsoft Excel, and Word

Familiarity with Google Suite a plus

General computer proficiency

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITY:



Superior communication skills – verbal, written and presentational

Meticulous organizational ability

Problem analysis and solving ability

Acute attention to detail and accuracy

Ability to adapt in a fast-paced environment and prioritize

Willingness to take initiative and make decisions

Ability to tolerate stress

Bilingual Spanish/English a plus

INTELLECTUAL DEMANDS:



Must understand vague and implicit instructions and react favorably in all work situations.

Must be approachable and responsive to a variety of people and issues.

Must be adaptable and flexible in dealing with a variety of people.

HOW TO APPLY:

If interested, please send a resume and any other information to helene.finney@bayphoto.com.