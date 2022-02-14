Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Theater Parking Attendant

Presented by Jewel Theatre Company
LOCATION: Santa Cruz, CA

DUTIES:

  • When theater performances are scheduled, open and close theater parking area by removing bollards from entrance to theater-only parking area
  • Set up and put away parking related A-frame signs in and around theater parking area
  • Greet and direct theater patrons to theater-only parking
  • Issue free daily parking passes to theater patrons or ensure that patrons parking have the correct season parking passes
  • Monitor theater-only parking to ensure only cars of theater patrons or theater employees are parked in theater-only spaces
  • Place “no parking” notices on cars of non-theater patrons parked in theater-only spaces
  • Advise theater house manager if car lights are left on or other issues patrons and/or house manager should be aware of
  • Perform other duties as assigned
  • Job is performed outside in all weather, in daylight and dark.

ABILITIES:

  • Ability to follow oral and written instructions
  • Lift up to 25 lbs, unlock, lift, remove and replace bollards blocking theater-only parking
  • Pick up and carry A-frame signs
  • Deal effectively and tactfully with the public

EXPERIENCE:

  • Dealing with and directing customers.

HOURS AND PAY:

  • Evenings and weekend hours, generally from 6 to 10 pm on Thursdays
  • Saturdays (plus periodic Wednesdays) 12:30 to 4:30 pm on Sundays (plus periodic Saturdays), in four week increments, five times a year (generally occurring between September through June) in four-hour shifts at $20 per hour.

HOW TO APPLY:

  • If interested, please send resume to BoxOffice@JewelTheatre.net.
