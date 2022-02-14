Promoted content
Theater Parking Attendant
Presented by Jewel Theatre Company
LOCATION: Santa Cruz, CA
DUTIES:
- When theater performances are scheduled, open and close theater parking area by removing bollards from entrance to theater-only parking area
- Set up and put away parking related A-frame signs in and around theater parking area
- Greet and direct theater patrons to theater-only parking
- Issue free daily parking passes to theater patrons or ensure that patrons parking have the correct season parking passes
- Monitor theater-only parking to ensure only cars of theater patrons or theater employees are parked in theater-only spaces
- Place “no parking” notices on cars of non-theater patrons parked in theater-only spaces
- Advise theater house manager if car lights are left on or other issues patrons and/or house manager should be aware of
- Perform other duties as assigned
- Job is performed outside in all weather, in daylight and dark.
ABILITIES:
- Ability to follow oral and written instructions
- Lift up to 25 lbs, unlock, lift, remove and replace bollards blocking theater-only parking
- Pick up and carry A-frame signs
- Deal effectively and tactfully with the public
EXPERIENCE:
- Dealing with and directing customers.
HOURS AND PAY:
- Evenings and weekend hours, generally from 6 to 10 pm on Thursdays
- Saturdays (plus periodic Wednesdays) 12:30 to 4:30 pm on Sundays (plus periodic Saturdays), in four week increments, five times a year (generally occurring between September through June) in four-hour shifts at $20 per hour.
HOW TO APPLY:
- If interested, please send resume to BoxOffice@JewelTheatre.net.