Senior Financial Support Specialist (Accounting-Grants)

JOB TYPE: Full-time

DEPARTMENT: Math, Eng, Science Achievement

LOCATION: Aptos, CA

APPLICATION WINDOW CLOSES: March 4, 2022 at 11:59 PM Pacific

JOB DESCRIPTION:

This is a full-time, 12-months per year, categorically-funded position, that provides complex and highly responsible accounting support duties for a US Department of Education Title III Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) STEM grant to ensure sound expenditure management and compliance; performs a variety of paraprofessional duties in preparing, maintaining, verifying accuracy and appropriateness and processing accounting transactions; monitors and prepares budget and expenditure records and reports for general, categorical and grant-funded programs and services; and performs related duties as assigned.

PLEASE NOTE : THIS IS A HYBRID, IN-PERSON/TELECOMMUTING POSITION. This position will primarily work in the office, but will have flexibility to work remotely at times, or as arranged with supervisor.

PLEASE NOTE : Application status updates and interviews are anticipated for this position TBD.

STARTING SALARY RANGE: $4,751- $5,500 per month.

Note: Maximum initial salary step placement on the classified salary schedule is step 4; plus 5% annual increases up to step 7.

Excellent benefits, including quality health insurance at a *LOW COST for you and your family! Our comprehensive benefits package includes medical, dental, life, short and long term, and vision (optional) insurance provided at a share of cost on a pretax basis, CalSTRS Retirement and an Employee Assistance Program. *Depending on health plan selections, in many cases full-time employee net out-of-pocket for benefit premiums may be as low as $0. Please see the Benefits link on the HR webpage for more information.

About the Title III HSI STEM Grant: Cabrillo College has received a $5 million, five-year STEM grant from the US Department of Education. The grant is specifically geared towards program development at Hispanic-Serving institutions. The goals of the grant are as follows:

Increase access to STEM education through K-12 outreach, dual enrollment, and contextualized teaching & learning in math and STEM; Develop a Biotechnology career pathway through curriculum revision, upgraded laboratories, articulation, work-based learning & student support; Provide integrated academic & transfer support to increase persistence, completion, and transfer rates.

Commitment to Diversity: The ideal candidate will share Cabrillo’s commitment to educating its racially and socioeconomically diverse student population. Cabrillo College serves approximately 11,400 students per term, of which 44% are LatinX, 5% multi-ethnic, 2.75% Asian, 1.25% African-American, 1% Filipino, 0.25% American Indian or Alaskan Native, and 0.18% Pacific Islander as of Fall 2019. In 2006, Cabrillo College was designated a Hispanic-Serving Institution, reflecting the great responsibility that the College has to the educational attainment and economic well-being of the surrounding community.

EXAMPLES OF DUTIES: The duties listed below are intended only as illustrations of the various types of work that may be performed. The omission of specific statements of duties does not exclude them from the position if the work is similar, related or a logical assignment to this class.



Within a major division or District component, provides oversight of and participates in budget preparation and monitoring and accounting support for all programs, projects and services funded through various sources, including general funds, categorical funds, grant funds, restricted funds and trust/ agency funds; integrates and prepares projections of budget and expenditure data for multiple divisions and/or programs to prepare consolidated budget and expenditure reports; provides advice and recommendations to executives, deans, administrators and managers on allowable sources and uses of funding to support various projects and activities, based on varied funding source requirements and restrictions; prepares monthly, quarterly and annual budget status reports and statistical summaries for all major functional, program and service areas; prepares final budget reports for assigned grants, uploading data to funding source portals; may interact with funding source representatives on budget expenditure allocation and compliance issues.

Serves as a technical resource on budget, accounting operations and applicable compliance issues to major division/component administrators, faculty and staff; provides technical guidance to Financial Support Specialists in other divisions; provides information on District/program policies and procedures, explains their application in varied situations and answers questions or provides additional information to ensure understanding; works with division, component and program staff to reprogram surplus funds to enhance program activities.

Assists or participates in preparing budget projections and budget scenarios and setting up budgets for general fund, single- and multi-year categorical, grant-funded and restricted funding programs; verifies and calculates payroll and benefit chargeback costs; verifies the accuracy of postings to payroll; verifies the allowability of planned program expenditures; prepares journal entries and budget transfers as required; ensures requirements for matching and in-kind funds are being met; reconciles and prepares monthly reports on grant accounts; verifies expenditures are on track with grant awards and allocations; prepares grant financial reports; periodically meets with deans, program coordinators and other staff to review grant and spending activities and ensure timeliness of reports; makes recommendations to the dean, directors and grant staff on expenditure patterns to ensure conformance with grant terms.

Maintains, updates and reconciles a variety of budget workbooks and expenditure spreadsheets to the District enterprise finance and accounting system; monitors encumbrances and expenditures and calculates budget usage and fund percentages; verifies and reconciles payroll workbooks for faculty and staff and Teaching Unit (TU) allocations and initiates action to resolve and correct any discrepancies; ensures expenses are posted to the correct budget accounts and time periods; ensures faculty units are correctly assigned; researches and prepares budget and TU transfers and expenditure adjustments to correct discrepancies and submits for approval; prepares periodic reports on the status of all accounts; reconciles and prepares accounts for year-end close in accordance with Finance instructions, ensuring all budget transfers and journal entries are posted to the correct periods by established deadlines; ensures appropriate transactions are processed to protect funds being carried over to the next fiscal year.

Reviews, verifies accuracy and completeness, confirms compliance and processes a variety of accounting documents for approval including vendor invoices, check requests, travel and conference requests, employee reimbursement requests and other expense-related forms; researches transactions to resolve a variety of discrepancies and errors and requests corrections and additional supporting information when necessary; prepares adjusting entries and posts transactions to proper general ledger accounts; works with Finance and division/component staff to resolve funding availability, accounting and compliance questions and issues.

Coordinates division purchasing and related activities with department chairs, faculty, administrators and staff; prepares contracts and lease agreements for division and component functions, ensuring relevant insurance requirements are met; researches requests and verifies approval; obtains informal bids and compares vendor costs; prepares requisitions and blanket purchase order requests and supporting documentation; monitors delivery status; resolves any invoicing discrepancies with Purchasing and/or Accounts Payable staff; maintains information on appropriate budget numbers and cost center, activity, object and project codes applicable to the division and its programs and services.

Oversees and performs accounts receivable accounting duties involving a variety of cash sources including materials fees; sets up accounts for new lab fees.

OTHER DUTIES:



May serve as fiscal support manager for federally-funded STEM grants, coordinating a variety of program administrative activities related to the grants and preparing budget expenditure statistical and narrative reports based on federal fiscal year reporting cycles; may compile, review and report on STEM student GPAs and scholarship award amounts; drafts a variety of grant-related reports and correspondence; attends grant-related meetings.

Provides accounting and related support for the Business Services division; sets up vendor files for purchasing and contracts functions; ensures vendors have required licensure and bonding and meet California Public Works Construction (DIR) registration requirements; works with Cabrillo Foundation staff to ensure Building Preservation Funds are used in compliance with District policies and procedures.

May perform budget and fiscal oversight duties for assigned grants and funds.

Demonstrates sensitivity to and understanding of diverse academic, socioeconomic, cultural, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation and ethnic backgrounds of community college students, faculty and staff.

Performs related duties as assigned.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Education and Experience : Any combination of experience and training that would likely provide the required knowledge and abilities is qualifying. A typical way to obtain the knowledge and abilities would be:



Understanding of, and sensitivity to, the diverse academic, socio-economic, ethnic, religious, and cultural backgrounds, disability, and sexual orientation, of community college students, faculty and staff AND

Graduation from high school, or GED equivalent, supplemented by college coursework in accounting experience AND progressively responsible paraprofessional accounting, bookkeeping or financial support experience (three {3} years desired) OR

progressively responsible paraprofessional accounting, bookkeeping or financial support experience (three {3} years desired) An equivalent combination of training and experience



Desired:



An associate degree in accounting or business administration and experience in a college or university or another governmental agency.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES:

Knowledge of :



District policies, procedures and practices governing budgeting, purchasing, accounts payable and receivable processing, cash receipting and related financial transactions.

Paraprofessional accounting/bookkeeping methods and practices and associated internal control policies and procedures.

Methods and techniques of general ledger posting and reconciliation.

Business math.

Use and operation of applicable modules of the District’s enterprise accounting and finance systems.

State and federal laws and regulations pertinent to application for and administration of grants and categorically-funded programs for a variety of programs and functions at a level of detail necessary to carry out assigned responsibilities.

Sources of information relating to requirements for administration of grant and categorical programs such as Title V of the California Education Code, Education Department General Administrative Regulations (EDGAR) and other applicable laws and regulations.

Customer service practices and etiquette.

Principles and practices of sound business communication including English usage, spelling, grammar and punctuation.

Office practices, procedures and equipment including database and spreadsheet software and other business software applications

Skills and Abilities to :



LICENSES, CERTIFICATES AND OTHER REQUIREMENTS:

A valid California driver’s license or ability to access and use alternative transportation.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Application Process Requirements :



Completed application, found here Resume Answer all Supplemental Questions Attach college transcript(s), if applicable, showing your degree(s) conferred (copies and downloads are acceptable). Note: Foreign transcripts must be evaluated for U.S. equivalency - click here for more information.

IMPORTANT: If applying based on equivalent work experience, your application must provide detailed information to determine the minimum qualification requirements have been met.

Please note: All application materials must be received by 11:59 pm on the closing date indicated above.

ATTENTION APPLICANTS: Only completed applications with the above required documents will be reviewed by the committee. Application materials not required (including reference letters) for this position will not be reviewed. Remove personally identifiable information such as personal photos, social security number, birth date, age, and gender from your application materials. Expenses related to the recruitment process are the responsibility of the applicant. Cabrillo is unable to sponsor work visas. A position eligibility pool may be established in order to fill other full-time, part-time, or substitute assignments as needs arise.

SELECTION PROCEDURE: A search committee will review and invite applicants for an interview. Meeting the posted requirements does not guarantee an interview. A written performance exercise and/or presentation may be a part of the interview, and finalists may be invited to return for a second interview. All notifications will be via email, and can also be accessed through your application profile.

CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT: Selected candidates given a conditional offer of employment are required to submit tuberculosis screening clearance results, proof of eligibility to work in the United States, and present their Social Security card upon hire (for payroll purposes).

EEO STATEMENT: Cabrillo College is an equal opportunity employer and actively seeks a diverse pool of qualified applicants. The policy of the College is to encourage applications from all persons. No person shall be denied employment because of ethnicity or race, color, sex or gender, gender identity, gender expression, age, religion, marital status, disability, sexual orientation, national origin, medical conditions, status or protected veteran status.

ACCOMMODATIONS: Persons with disabilities who require reasonable accommodation to complete the employment process must notify Human Resources at cabrillohr@cabrillo.edu.