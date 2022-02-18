Guest Service Host

LOCATION: Capitola, CA & Scotts Valley, CA

JOB SUMMARY:

Your career in show business starts here!



We offer FREE MOVIES for you and your family and friends in private auditoriums!

Career Advancement!

Flexible Schedules!

Fun & Fast Paced Working Environment!

Discounted Concessions!

Free big screen gaming for family and friends!

If you love the movies and are passionate about providing great service, CineLux Theatres is looking for you! Our Guest Service Hosts are dedicated to delivering excellent customer service as the front-line of contact for all guests visiting CineLux Theatres. This is a part-time, non-exempt position reporting to the Theatre Manager with 15-30 hours per week.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Box Office Host : Responsible for selling tickets and Gift Cards to guests. You will also field questions about film content, ratings, provide directions to the theatre, inform guests about prices and promotions, and perform daily box office maintenance duties and complete various reports as needed.

: Responsible for selling tickets and Gift Cards to guests. You will also field questions about film content, ratings, provide directions to the theatre, inform guests about prices and promotions, and perform daily box office maintenance duties and complete various reports as needed. Concessions Host : You will sell fresh, appetizing food and beverages to our guests. You will assemble food orders, operate point-of-sale terminals, maintain cleanliness of entire concession area including cooking equipment, counters, glass display cases, condiment areas, preparation areas and stock rooms.

SKILL REQUIREMENTS:



Outgoing, positive and enthusiastic attitude toward working with the public and coworkers.

This role is part-time and requires full availability for any shift with a minimum of three (3) days per week, including nights and holidays. Full availability for any shift, seven (7) days per week, including nights, weekends, and holidays is preferred.

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:



This position requires the employee to frequently lift and/or carry up to 10 pounds and occasionally lift and move up to 50 pounds.

This position requires the employee to bend, lift and reach repeatedly, as well as sitting or standing for long periods of time.

COMPETITIVE WAGES AND WE PAY OVERTIME ON HOLIDAYS! COME AND JOIN OUR TEAM!

HOW TO APPLY:

To apply for the GUEST SERVICE HOST POSITION, please return completed application to GuestServices@CineLuxMovies.com or mail to: PO Box 54100, San Jose, CA 95154.

You can also reach us at 800-954-7720 where we’re more than happy to answer any questions you might have. Click here to print a PDF application.

ABOUT US:

CineLux Theatres is a bay area community-based movie theater company. Our first cinema was established in Campbell in 1966. Today the same local family operates its theaters focused solely within Silicon Valley and Santa Cruz County. We are quite proud of our theaters and the wonderful staff which support our vision of providing a friendly entertainment escape! CineLux Theatres is an Equal Opportunity Employer.