JOB TYPE: Full-time

DEPARTMENT: Human Resources

LOCATION: Aptos, CA

APPLICATION WINDOW CLOSES: March 16, 2022 at 11:59 PM Pacific

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Cabrillo College is seeking a Manager, COVID-19 Response & Compliance. Under direction, this position provides leadership, project management, and centralized support to ensure District compliance with all legal and regulatory requirements and District initiatives related to COVID-19 and other mandatory health & safety compliance matters; plans, organizes and coordinates activities of assigned areas of the Human Resources department in conjunction with Student Health Services and related groups or departments, including contact tracing, reporting, communication, compliance and training programs; and performs related duties as assigned. Position scheduled to begin as soon as possible, pending funding and Governing Board ratification.

This position is eligible for a hybrid office/work from home schedule as agreed to by the supervisor and employee.

Interviews for this position are anticipated to be held in late March, 2022.

COMPENSATION & BENEFITS:

SALARY : Current eight-step schedule ranges from $6878.58 to $9678.83 per year.

Salary placement is determined by documented education and experience. A doctoral stipend of $4,179 per year is provided to eligible employees. This is a full-time assignment, Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., with evenings and/or weekends as needed.

BENEFITS : Cabrillo College currently provides a generous benefit stipend for employees plus dependents that employees apply towards benefit selections for medical, dental, vision (optional) life, and short-term/long-term disability insurance provided at a share of cost on a pretax basis, PERS Retirement and an employee assistance program (EAP). Depending on health plan selections, in many cases full-time employee net out-of-pocket for benefit premiums may be as low as $0.

Classified administrators are required to join the Public Employee’s Retirement System (PERS) and as such must contribute up to 7% of their monthly salary to PERS on a pre-tax basis. Please see the Benefits link on the HR webpage for more information.

WORK-LIFE BALANCE :

This opportunity is a full-time assignment, 12 months per year. Cabrillo administrators enjoy a 225 day work schedule, which equates to an average of 20 self-selected non-work days, 15 set holidays, 3 individual responsibility days off annually. 12 days of sick leave accrue annually.

CABRILLO’S COMMITMENT TO DIVERSITY:

The ideal candidate will share Cabrillo’s commitment to educating its racially and socioeconomically diverse student population. Cabrillo College serves approximately 11,400 students per term, of which 45.13% are LatinX, 5.26% multi-ethnic, 2.64% Asian, 1.25% African-American, 0.79% Filipino, 0.30% American Indian or Alaskan Native, and 0.18% Pacific Islander as of Fall 2018. At Cabrillo, 56.66% of students are students of color and 54.91% are economically disadvantaged. In 2006, Cabrillo College was designated a Hispanic-Serving Institution, reflecting the great responsibility that the College has to the educational attainment and economic well-being of the surrounding community.

Cabrillo College has a tradition of collegial governance, and employees at all levels possess a long history of participatory governance in all levels of decision-making at the college. Cabrillo provides an excellent opportunity to learn, collaborate, create, and make a difference in the lives of its students and community.

Employees at Cabrillo College support quality programs and services to students that promote their diverse and evolving needs as they progress toward their individual educational goals. Come join us in our vision to improve the world, one student at a time!

EXAMPLES OF DUTIES: The duties listed below are intended only as illustrations of the various types of work that may be performed. The omission of specific statements of duties does not exclude them from the position if the work is similar, related or a logical assignment to this class.



Develops programming and response protocols to support the District’s efforts in COVID-19 compliance and initiatives.

Serves as a 24x7 District emergency contact for purposes of receiving COVID-19 cases and claims.

Develops, recommends and implements policies, procedures and training programs to meet compliance requirements; analyzes trends, patterns and possible systemic issues that may affect the college culture with regard to COVID-19 and other health & safety issues; develops and implements the District’s COVID-19 Prevention Plan in coordination with the Emergency Operation Command (EOC) team and other departments; develops and implements prevention and awareness programs with other District personnel and tracks completion of all mandatory training required of District employees.

Plans, develops, implements, directs, and evaluates all operations, programs, activities, and services of the vaccination program including exemptions and deferrals, COVID-19 mandatory testing when applicable, contact tracing for positive or presumed positive COVID-19 cases, and TB testing.

Writes and reviews protocol, policy, and procedures for all vaccination, COVID-19 testing, contact tracing, and TB-related programs and services to optimize efficient and effective delivery of services.

Oversees allocated budget; makes recommendations on, and coordinates services with vendors; provides updates on budget status; makes requests for supplementary allocations, cost saving measures, and other efficiencies; prepares contracts for approval per District processing guidelines.

Develops and coordinates implementation of outreach and educational campaigns to ensure the employee and student communities understand the District’s obligations under local, state and federal laws and regulations; designs and publishes marketing and awareness informational materials; maintains the COVID-19 page of the website and applicable social media platforms; publicizes applicable campus and community resources.

Develops curricula and other training materials and implements mandated training including training for COVID-19 prevention, awareness, and testing; schedules/deploys training to be completed; works with administrators and managers to ensure timely completion of mandated training by all applicable employees.

Receives and reviews reports; conducts contact tracing; and distributes campus exposure notifications to students and employees.

Performs case management services including maintaining communications with all parties; assesses and takes action to mitigate any potential safety risks that may be involved; coordinates and makes referrals for support services in conjunction with Human Resources Benefits, Student Health Services, and community partners.

Serves as a member of the EOC and other committees or teams involved with District initiatives around COVID-19 and related health & safety compliance; participates in triage and in meetings; follows up with reporting; develops support service plans.

Conducts research to stay abreast of developments in federal, state and local law and regulations affecting District COVID-19 and related health & safety policies and compliance procedures and processes.

Protects and maintains confidentiality of employee and student medical, health, immunization and other confidential information.

Supervises student workers, student services clerks, and other direct reports as assigned.

OTHER DUTIES:



Demonstrates sensitivity to and understanding of diverse academic, socioeconomic, cultural, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation and ethnic backgrounds of community college students, faculty and staff.

Performs related duties as assigned.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

EDUCATION & EXPERIENCE : Any combination of experience and training that would likely provide the required knowledge and abilities is qualifying. A typical way to obtain the knowledge and abilities would be:



Understanding of, and sensitivity to, the diverse academic, socio-economic, ethnic, religious, and cultural backgrounds, disability, and sexual orientation, of community college students, faculty and staff; AND

Graduation from an accredited four-year college or university with a bachelor’s degree; AND

Two years of increasingly responsible experience in project management preferably in a community college or other higher education setting; OR

An equivalent combination of training and experience. Note: If you do not meet the above minimum qualifications, you must complete and return an *Equivalency Application Form (see below).

DESIRED:



A Bachelors or Masters in Health Administration, Human Resources, Organizational Development, Public or Community Health or related field is preferred.

*Equivalency Application Form & Process Link

Why would I complete the Equivalency Form when I am already completing an application and have a relevant degree? To determine whether your current education, or exact discipline, and/or experience is “equivalent,” you must submit an Equivalency Form to initiate a review by the Equivalency Committee at Cabrillo College and so that your application can move forward and be considered by the search committee.

Please note the Equivalency Committee will consider only those applicants who formally request equivalency consideration by submitting the Completed Equivalency Form with their application by the closing date stated in the job announcement. Be sure to attach detailed evidence such as unofficial transcripts and/or other certifications that support the equivalency.

Still working on completing your degree? Applicants currently working on the required degree(s) for the position are encouraged to apply with the understanding that they must complete the Equivalency Form and attach supporting documentation with their application.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS & ABILITIES:

KNOWLEDGE OF :



Advanced principles, practices and techniques used in the analysis, evaluation, design, planning and management of a comprehensive compliance program and its operations and integration with a full-scale human resources program including training and development.

Federal, state and local laws, policies and directives applicable to areas of responsibility.

District organization, functions, rules, policies and procedures as they apply to assigned areas of responsibility.

Principles and practices of internal consulting, group facilitation and conflict resolution, including best practices in de-escalation of intense situations and conversations.

Research methods and analysis techniques.

Principles and practices of sound business communications, including correct English usage, grammar, spelling and punctuation.

Knowledge of specialized database systems, such as Pyramed (electronic medical records system); Colleague/Datatel; NEOED; Keenan Safe Colleges; Google Suite

SKILLS & ABILITIES TO :



Define issues, analyze problems, evaluate alternatives and develop sound, independent conclusions and recommendations in accordance with laws, regulations, rules and policies.

Successfully develop and implement educational and training programs and activities, with strong presentation and facilitation skills.

Collaboratively design, implement and manage administrative processes, remaining neutral, objective and independent throughout the process.

Provide sound professional advice to senior management, administrators, managers, supervisors and bargaining unit representatives in assigned areas of responsibility.

Develop and implement appropriate procedures and controls.

Prepare clear, concise and comprehensive correspondence, reports, studies and other written materials.

Understand and follow written and oral instructions.

Operate a computer and use standard business software.

Establish and maintain effective working relationships.

Uphold the District’s mission, values and objectives including equity and Guided Pathways.

Support an inclusive work environment that fosters diversity, respect and engagement.

LICENSES, CERTIFICATES & OTHER REQUIREMENTS: A valid California driver’s license or ability to access and use alternative transportation.

APPLICATION PROCESS:



Completed application (located here) Resume Answer all Supplemental Questions Attach one of the following:

Unofficial transcripts from all colleges attended displaying any degrees conferred (copies, and downloads are acceptable). Foreign transcripts must be evaluated for U.S. equivalency at the applicant’s expense – click here for more information OR

(copies, and downloads are acceptable). Foreign transcripts must be evaluated for U.S. equivalency at the applicant’s expense – for more information Equivalency Form – Experience may used as equivalent to the education requirement above; applicant must provide detailed written evidence in the Equivalency Application Form along with application.

Please note: All application materials must be received by 11:59 pm on the closing date indicated above.

Attention Applicants: Only completed applications with the above required documents will be reviewed by the committee. Application materials not required (including reference letters) for this position will not be reviewed. Remove personally identifiable information such as personal photos, social security number, birth date, age, and gender from your application materials. Expenses related to the recruitment process are the responsibility of the applicant. Cabrillo is unable to sponsor work visas.

SELECTION PROCEDURE: Meeting the posted requirements does not guarantee an interview. A teaching demonstration/presentation may be a part of the interview, and finalists will be invited to return for a second interview. All notifications will be via email, as well as by accessing your application profile .

CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT: Selected candidates given a conditional offer of employment are required to submit tuberculosis screening clearance results, proof of eligibility to work in the United States, and present their Social Security card upon hire (for payroll purposes).

EEO STATEMENT: Cabrillo College is an equal opportunity employer and actively seeks a diverse pool of qualified applicants. The policy of the College is to encourage applications from all persons. No person shall be denied employment because of ethnicity or race, color, sex or gender, gender identity, gender expression, age, religion, marital status, disability, sexual orientation, national origin, medical conditions, status or protected veteran status.