Finance Manager

LOCATION: Santa Cruz, CA

JOB TYPE: Exempt, benefitted, full-time

COMPENSATION: $30 - $35 per hour

JOB SUMMARY:

The O’Neill Sea Odyssey program is looking for an experienced nonprofit finance professional to manage the day-to-day finances of the organization. The Full-Charge Bookkeeper works in collaboration with the Management Team and is responsible for all the financial aspects of the organization including budgeting, reporting, accounts payable and receivable and grant tracking. The ideal candidate will be passionate about the environment, have experience with class-based nonprofit accounting, have prior success monitoring grants and be willing to work as a member of a team.

This position reports to the OSO Executive Director, it is an exempt, full-time, benefited position. Flexible work environment, with a typical schedule Monday to Friday between 9am and 4pm. Limited weekend work as negotiated.

This position primarily occurs in an upstairs office environment. If you would require accommodation, please apply and we can discuss if selected for an interview.

Paid PTO, medical, vision, dental, 401k and flexible health spending account available.

Office is located at the OSO Education Center at the Santa Cruz Harbor.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Bookkeeping & Accounting:



Accounting : Manage organizations accounts payable and accounts receivable, invoicing, deposits and necessary journal entries as needed.

: Manage organizations accounts payable and accounts receivable, invoicing, deposits and necessary journal entries as needed. Bank Reconciliations : Successfully reconcile all bank and investment accounts.

: Successfully reconcile all bank and investment accounts. Audit : Prepare Fiscal Year End reports and requested financial documents for auditors and tax preparer.

: Prepare Fiscal Year End reports and requested financial documents for auditors and tax preparer. Investments : Assist in the implementation of investment policy and endowment disbursements.

: Assist in the implementation of investment policy and endowment disbursements. Payroll : Assist in the validation and submission of organizational payroll and taxes.

: Assist in the validation and submission of organizational payroll and taxes. Reporting : Analyze and present monthly finance statements for OSO Board of Directors and organizational leadership. Monitor finance trends and budget vs. actual expenditures and revenue.

: Analyze and present monthly finance statements for OSO Board of Directors and organizational leadership. Monitor finance trends and budget vs. actual expenditures and revenue. Tax : Prepare and submit quarterly sales tax statements and annual reporting.

: Prepare and submit quarterly sales tax statements and annual reporting. Policies : Assists with the formulation and implementation of finance and investment policies and procedures.

: Assists with the formulation and implementation of finance and investment policies and procedures. Budgeting : Work to prepare operational cash flows and annual program budget.

Grant Administration:



Proposal Preparation : Work with the Executive Director in preparing grant project budgets.

: Work with the Executive Director in preparing grant project budgets. Expense Tracking : Track expenditures and deliverables for awarded grants.

: Track expenditures and deliverables for awarded grants. Grant Reports : Create timely financial reports for completed grants and grants in progress, including tracking staff time as needed.

: Create timely financial reports for completed grants and grants in progress, including tracking staff time as needed. Contracts : Monitor implementation and financial requirements as necessary.

Other:



Operations : Assist with research and procurement of equipment and supplies.

: Assist with research and procurement of equipment and supplies. Technology :

Monitor organizational domain and software subscription. Serve as primary contact for IT software and hardware project management. Assist with research and implementation of new software across functional areas within organization.

: Assets : Maintain capitalization and deprecation schedule.

: Maintain capitalization and deprecation schedule. Other duties as negotiated.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:



Knowledge of class-based accounting principles and practices.

3 – 5 years prior knowledge of nonprofit accounting practices, specific to small to mid-size organizations.

Prior experience managing and implementing a payroll system.

Accounting software proficiency. QuickBooks experience required.

Ability to synthesize complex figures and share information with various constituents.

Ability to organize, prioritize and follow-through on multiple assignments is part of the daily routine.

Strong spreadsheet and data processing skills. Proficient analyzing and budgeting within Excel.

Have knowledge of non-profit accounting practices.

Must exercise integrity, confidentiality and discretion in working with staff, stakeholders, board members, program participants, and partners.

DESIRED QUALIFICATIONS:



Possess organizational and multi-tasking skills

Experience monitoring government grants.

Budget monitoring and control techniques.

Read and interpret complex regulation ad policies

Positive communication skills. Clearly communicate with internal stakeholders, external partners and individuals from different racial, ethnic and cultural backgrounds.

Must pass criminal background check and maintain a clean driving record.

HOW TO APPLY:

Please submit a one-page cover letter and resume highlighting relevant experience to Tracey Weiss at osoexecdirector@oneillseaodyssey.org with the subject line “OSO Finance Manager Position.” Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis. No phone calls please.

ABOUT O’NEILL SEA ODYSSEY:

O’Neill Sea Odyssey (OSO) is a local ocean education nonprofit 501(c)3 based in the Santa Cruz Harbor in Santa Cruz, California. O’Neill Sea Odyssey’s mission is to provide a hands-on educational experience to encourage the protection and preservation of our living sea and communities. OSO serves primarily 4th through 6th grade students onboard a 65-foot catamaran sailing Monterey Bay and at its Shoreside Education Center in the Santa Cruz Harbor. Students are taught NGSS and Common Core-aligned marine science concepts and ocean stewardship ethics. The program is entirely free and each class completes a community service project to contribute to the flourishing of their home watershed. The majority of students served have never been on the ocean and Monterey Bay in their lives.

The O’Neill Sea Odyssey encourages individuals regardless of their diverse, inclusive, and equitable workplace is one where all employees and volunteers, whatever their gender expression, race, ethnicity, national origin, age, sexual orientation, or identity to apply. We respect and value diverse life experiences and heritages and ensure that all voices are valued and heard.

