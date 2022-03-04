Marketing & Communications Director

DEPARTMENT: Administration

FLSA CLASSIFICATION: Exempt

COMPENSATION: $71,000 - $100,000 annual salary

REPORTS TO: Executive Director

JOB SUMMARY: The Director of Marketing and Communications is responsible for developing and implementing the long-term marketing & communication vision for CHT’s brand, which promotes its unique position in the community. Responsibilities include planning, development, and implementation of all CHT marketing strategies and marketing communications, both external and internal. Oversees development and implementation of support materials and services in marketing and communications. Directs the efforts of the marketing and communications staff and coordinates at the strategic and tactical levels with the other functions of CHT.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:



Reflect, articulate, and promote the mission, vision, and identity of CHT

Responsible for creating, implementing, and measuring the success of a comprehensive marketing and communications program that will enhance CHT’s image and position within the community and the public, and facilitate internal and external communications

Update and maintain a robust organizational online presence (both website-based and social media), including managing and auditing all content; manage organization’s website by serving as liaison to the website design company, completing general maintenance, reviewing and updating content, and troubleshooting technical issues

Create communication material such as donation acknowledgements, newsletters, annual reports, blogs and videos in support of Development and Program teams • Manage the Marketing and Communications staff

Collaborate with Development and Program teams to ensure that all external communication material is consistent with the CHT strategy and brand

Partner with Development Director to align communication with donors and staff via email, phone or social media

Lead the creation of solicitation materials for the fundraising team

Partner with other members of leadership team to coordinate special events

Oversee development of outreach and volunteer recruitment efforts

Develop and coordinate means to seek regular input from CHT’s key constituencies regarding the quality of programs and services and the institution’s relevance

Lead the design, ordering and purchasing of reusable marketing materials and other capital supplies from outside vendors, maintain inventory, and coordinate appropriate storage of materials

Lead the design of customer service response to common complaints and a process in which they are resolved and communicated

OTHER:

Help formulate and administer policies to ensure the integrity of CHT

Act as an internal consultant to bring attention and solutions to institutional priorities

Responsible for the achievement of marketing and communications mission, goals, and financial objectives.

Ensure that evaluation systems, including benchmarks, are in place related to these goals and objectives and report progress to the Executive Director

Develop short- and long-term plans and budgets for the marketing and communications program and its activities, monitor progress, assure adherence, and evaluate performance

Attends and participates in assigned organizational meetings and activities, including special events

Provide support to the Executive Director, board members, and selected others in public affairs matters and marketing and writing activities

Complete other tasks and duties as assigned in support of the CHT’s mission

SUPERVISORY RESPONSIBILITIES: The Director of Marketing & Communications leads a staff of up to 4 employees and volunteers and reports directly to and works closely with the Executive Director. The position requires leadership and experience supervising staff and volunteers.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE:



Bilingual (English / Spanish) required

Bachelor’s degree in journalism, marketing, and/or public relations or graduate degree in a related field is preferred.

A minimum of four years of marketing, communication, or public relations experience with demonstrated success, preferably in the non-profit sector.

Superb written and verbal communication skills, with accurate grammar and composition and meticulous attention to detail.

Strong working knowledge of multiple communication platforms (i.e. Word Press, Facebook, Twitter, You Tube, Instagram, and HTML)

Good interpersonal skills.

Excellent computer skills and working knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite and Microsoft Office

Ability to create marketing campaigns for programs, services, events, and development campaigns.

Excellent organizational, problem-solving, project management and communication skills

PHYSICAL DEMANDS AND USE OF MACHINES, TOOLS AND EQUIPMENT:



Seldom (1–5%): reach above shoulders, use fax

Occasionally (6-33%): bend, twist, push, pull, climb, squat, crawl, kneel; use copier and filing cabinet drawers & locks

Frequently (34-66%): sit, reach with hands and arms; climb or balance; stand and walk; grasp with hands and fingers; use telephone

Continuously (67-100%): use hands to finger, handle or feel objects, tools, or controls; see (including close vision, distance vision, peripheral vision, depth perception, and the ability to adjust focus), hear and speak; key (i.e., computer, calculator, telephone); and lift (up to 5 lbs); use writing instruments, computer

WORK ENVIRONMENT:



Approximately 80% of the time performing job duties is spent indoors, within a standard office or clinic environment

Approximately 50%-75% of the time is spent on the computer

Approximately 30%-60% of the time is spent interacting with colleagues and members of the community

Noise level in the work environment is usually moderate

The temperature of the work environment is moderate, and ranges from 65 – 80 degrees

TRAVEL REQUIREMENTS: This job requires occasional local travel (up to 30%).

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT: This job description is designed to outline the essential job functions and qualifications of this position. It is in no way a contract of employment between the Community Health Trust and the employee. The information contained in this document may or may not be used in performance reviews, salary reviews, or promotion considerations. Job duties, responsibilities, and/or qualifications of this job may change throughout the course of employment as directed by the management of the Community Health Trust.

HOW TO APPLY: Please submit an online application here.