DEPARTMENT/FUNCTION: Management

REPORTS TO: CWC Board of Directors

START DATE: As soon as possible

SALARY: $100,000 - $125,000 annual. Benefits are available after 90-day introductory period: vision and dental insurance fully covered by CWC, monthly health insurance contribution, SIMPLE IRA retirement plan including 3% of salary contributed by CWC and job-related professional development and training opportunities.

ABOUT THE COASTAL WATERSHED COUNCIL:

The Coastal Watershed Council (CWC) is a dynamic and growing 501(c)(3) non-profit based in Santa Cruz, CA, working to transform the lower San Lorenzo River into a community destination by inspiring all people to explore, enhance and protect this critical natural resource. When people care for the river, learn about its significance and build a connection to nature, the river ecosystem and entire community benefit. Guided by a theory of change and strategic plan developed by the staff and Board, CWC’s four key programs include youth empowerment, habitat enhancement, water quality improvements and community building. CWC is exploring our historical and present participation in the racism of the environmental movement. All CWC work takes place on unceded territory of Awaswas-speaking Uypi tribe.

JOB SUMMARY: Reporting to the Board of Directors, the Executive Director will have overall responsibility for implementing strategy, managing finances and overseeing programs, partner relationships, and fundraising. This position partners with the Board of Directors and will work directly with an established staff.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:



Develop organizational strategy with Board of Directors and successfully implement strategy with staff, partners and volunteers throughout the community.

Manage all program efforts, including water quality, youth and family education, river restoration, community engagement and advocacy.

Lead or manage fundraising efforts, including earned revenue, private foundation and government grants and community fundraising from individuals and corporations, with a focus on growing major gifts from individuals.

Engage the Board of Directors in their duties leading strategy, governance and fiduciary oversight.

Develop and manage organizational and program budgets; manage all finances; lead financial review with external auditor.

Support staff in fulfilling their greatest potential in carrying out their assigned duties.

Lead organization’s equity, justice and intersectionality work.

Craft and lead advocacy efforts to build lasting protections for clean and safe local rivers.

EDUCATION & EXPERIENCE (REQUIRED):



Bachelor’s degree or related experience.

Minimum five (5) years’ experience in related field.

Demonstrated success with major donor solicitations and familiarity with private foundations, government grants and other creative fundraising approaches.

Demonstrated experience to plan strategically and manage development operations.

EDUCATION & EXPERIENCE (PREFERRED):



Previous experience in a nonprofit executive or development role.

Background or experience in nonprofit-government partnerships.

Experience leading equity, justice and intersectionality work in the environmental field.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS & ABILITIES:



Knowledge of watershed resource and natural resource concerns on the California Central Coast.

Creative problem-solving abilities.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Extremely proficient with technology (e.g. computers, software, internet).

Excellent leadership and management skills.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:



Direct Reports: 5+

Travel Requirements: Minimal

License and Certification Requirements: California Driver’s License

WORKING CONDITIONS: Working environment is generally favorable. Lighting and temperature are adequate, and there are no hazardous or unpleasant conditions caused by noise, dust, etc.

REQUESTING ACCOMMODATIONS: CWC is committed to the full inclusion of all qualified individuals. As part of this commitment CWC will ensure that persons with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodations. If reasonable accommodation is needed to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions and/or to receive other benefits and privileges of employment, please contact board@coastal-watershed.org.

DISCLAIMER: The above information on this description has been designed to indicate the general nature and level of work performed by employees within this classification. It is not designed to contain or be interpreted as a comprehensive inventory of all duties, responsibilities and qualifications required of employees assigned to this job. CWC reserves the right to alter this description at any time.

CWC is proud to be an equal opportunity employer and is committed to making this the best place in the county to work, where we’re all proud of our work with the Santa Cruz community. People of color, women, persons with disabilities, veterans, and LGBTQI persons are highly encouraged to apply.

CWC practices the concept of equal employment opportunity with respect to hiring, promotions, transfers, pay discipline, fringe benefits, and all other terms and conditions of employment. No individual will be discriminated against, and no employment decisions will be made, on the basis of an individual’s race, skin color, religion, gender, marital status, age, national origin, ancestry, citizenship, sexual orientation, medical condition, genetic information, disability, membership or service in the U.S. Armed Forces or any other characteristic protected by law. This policy applies to all personnel transactions, including, but not limited to, recruitment, hiring, placement, training, compensation, benefits, leave of absence, transfer, promotion, demotion, discipline, layoff and termination.

HOW TO APPLY:

Applicants should email their resume and a statement of their interest in the job to board@coastal-watershed.org. The position will remain open until filled. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, with an initial review date of March 15, 2022. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply as soon as possible. Full job description available here.