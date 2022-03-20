Who’s hiring: 10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Share
Looking for a new job? Here are ten roles recently posted to Lookout’s Santa Cruz County job board.
- Community Programs Operations Director at Ecology Action
- Admission and Records Technician at Cabrillo College
- Executive Director at Coastal Watershed Council
- Guest Service Host at CineLux Theatres
- Warehouse Worker / Delivery Driver at Cabrillo College
- Operations & Maintenance Manager at Soquel Creek Water District
- Program Specialist I at Santa Cruz Volunteer Center
- Marketing Director at Second Harvest Food Bank Santa Cruz County
- Manager, Partnership Sales at Santa Cruz Warriors
- Emergency Shelter Program Manager at Housing Matters
