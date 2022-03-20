Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Who’s hiring: 10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Natural bridges state beach
(Laura Ockel)
Looking for a new job? Here are ten roles recently posted to Lookout’s Santa Cruz County job board.

  1. Community Programs Operations Director at Ecology Action
  2. Admission and Records Technician at Cabrillo College
  3. Executive Director at Coastal Watershed Council
  4. Guest Service Host at CineLux Theatres
  5. Warehouse Worker / Delivery Driver at Cabrillo College
  6. Operations & Maintenance Manager at Soquel Creek Water District
  7. Program Specialist I at Santa Cruz Volunteer Center
  8. Marketing Director at Second Harvest Food Bank Santa Cruz County
  9. Manager, Partnership Sales at Santa Cruz Warriors
  10. Emergency Shelter Program Manager at Housing Matters

