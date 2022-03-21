Fullpower®-AI delivers a complete B2B IoT platform for AI-powered algorithms, remote contactless biosensing together with end-to-end engineering services, and customization of software in the field of life sciences, health, and biotechnology.

Fullpower’s platform is vetted and deployed as a PaaS, backed by a patent portfolio of 125+ patents. Fullpower’s key areas of expertise include contactless biosensing, remote monitoring, non-invasive sleep technology, and the development of new technologies for others in the life sciences and biotechnology fields. Fullpower’s B2B PaaS customers are in medical solutions, remote-contactless biosensing, bedding solutions, wearable, and wellness services.

Fullpower is seeking a passionate, team-oriented, and self motivated DevOps Engineer to join our team. You will be working with our Cloud development team to support the Sleeptracker infrastructure and new platforms.

Job Responsibilities:

Support the operations of production and development environments

Maintain and develop monitoring and configuration management infrastructure

Ensure that systems are safe and secure

Strategize ways to reduce operational costs

Investigate and resolve technical problems

Ensure that development follows established processes and procedures

Skills Required:

2+ years working as a DevOps Engineer

Solid system administration skills with Enterprise Linux

Proficient with git and git workflows

Experience with software builds and packaging tools such as Jenkins, Pip, Yum, Maven/Nexus

Good knowledge of Python and Puppet

Working knowledge of databases and SQL

Experience with cloud computing, preferably Amazon AWS

Proven problem solving skills

Collaborative team spirit

Education Preferred:

BSc in Computer Science, Engineering, or relevant field

Other Requirements: