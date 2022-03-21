Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Fullpower®-AI delivers a complete B2B IoT platform for AI-powered algorithms, remote contactless biosensing together with end-to-end engineering services, and customization of software in the field of life sciences, health, and biotechnology.

Fullpower’s platform is vetted and deployed as a PaaS, backed by a patent portfolio of 125+ patents. Fullpower’s key areas of expertise include contactless biosensing, remote monitoring, non-invasive sleep technology, and the development of new technologies for others in the life sciences and biotechnology fields. Fullpower’s B2B PaaS customers are in medical solutions, remote-contactless biosensing, bedding solutions, wearable, and wellness services.

Fullpower is seeking a passionate, team-oriented, and self motivated DevOps Engineer to join our team. You will be working with our Cloud development team to support the Sleeptracker infrastructure and new platforms.

Job Responsibilities:

  • Support the operations of production and development environments
  • Maintain and develop monitoring and configuration management infrastructure
  • Ensure that systems are safe and secure
  • Strategize ways to reduce operational costs
  • Investigate and resolve technical problems
  • Ensure that development follows established processes and procedures

Skills Required:

  • 2+ years working as a DevOps Engineer
  • Solid system administration skills with Enterprise Linux
  • Proficient with git and git workflows
  • Experience with software builds and packaging tools such as Jenkins, Pip, Yum, Maven/Nexus
  • Good knowledge of Python and Puppet
  • Working knowledge of databases and SQL
  • Experience with cloud computing, preferably Amazon AWS
  • Proven problem solving skills
  • Collaborative team spirit

Education Preferred:

  • BSc in Computer Science, Engineering, or relevant field

Other Requirements:

  • Fullpower does not sponsor work visas - you must already by authorized to work in the United States
