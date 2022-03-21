DevOps Engineer
Fullpower®-AI delivers a complete B2B IoT platform for AI-powered algorithms, remote contactless biosensing together with end-to-end engineering services, and customization of software in the field of life sciences, health, and biotechnology.
Fullpower’s platform is vetted and deployed as a PaaS, backed by a patent portfolio of 125+ patents. Fullpower’s key areas of expertise include contactless biosensing, remote monitoring, non-invasive sleep technology, and the development of new technologies for others in the life sciences and biotechnology fields. Fullpower’s B2B PaaS customers are in medical solutions, remote-contactless biosensing, bedding solutions, wearable, and wellness services.
Fullpower is seeking a passionate, team-oriented, and self motivated DevOps Engineer to join our team. You will be working with our Cloud development team to support the Sleeptracker infrastructure and new platforms.
Job Responsibilities:
- Support the operations of production and development environments
- Maintain and develop monitoring and configuration management infrastructure
- Ensure that systems are safe and secure
- Strategize ways to reduce operational costs
- Investigate and resolve technical problems
- Ensure that development follows established processes and procedures
Skills Required:
- 2+ years working as a DevOps Engineer
- Solid system administration skills with Enterprise Linux
- Proficient with git and git workflows
- Experience with software builds and packaging tools such as Jenkins, Pip, Yum, Maven/Nexus
- Good knowledge of Python and Puppet
- Working knowledge of databases and SQL
- Experience with cloud computing, preferably Amazon AWS
- Proven problem solving skills
- Collaborative team spirit
Education Preferred:
- BSc in Computer Science, Engineering, or relevant field
Other Requirements:
- Fullpower does not sponsor work visas - you must already by authorized to work in the United States