CLOSING DATE: Open until filled

COMPENSATION: 20 hours per week at $17 - $20 per hour

BENEFITS: Medical stipend available as needed and negotiable. Paid time-off/flex holidays available.

REPORTS TO: Executive Director

OFFICE LOCATIONS: Pajaro, Watsonville and Live Oak (Remote work accessibility/flexibility available)

OUR VISION & MISSION: We envision relationships based on mutual respect and dignity leading to healthier, safer, and more just societies. Our mission is to support our community of families, schools, and service providers in learning how to have respectful relationships through the teaching and practice of Positive Discipline.

HOW WE DO IT: We offer classes, support groups, coaching, training resources, and other programs for families, schools, and community service providers in person remotely and in-person. Our work is based on the values of mutual respect, dignity, personal responsibility, interconnectivity, curiosity, and problem solving.

General Duties and approximate hours for this position include but are not limited to the following (*preferred availability 4 days a week from 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM with flexible schedule options):

Collaborate/Engage remotely through phone/email/virtual platform and in person (2 hours)

Manage special projects related to; Programming, Outreach, etc (12 hours)

Support Class Registration and Data Entry process (6 hours)

Positive Discipline Community Resources (PDCR) is building and expanding our social movement to sustainably and effectively serve our community of adults, parents, educators, social service providers and community leaders throughout the Central Coast.

Great skills identified for the Program Assistant include:

Being self-motivated, out-going, social-media savvy, a good team-player with attention to detail and has a genuine interest to both learn and connect with families and community members.

Some proficiency in computer applications and platforms such as Microsoft Office, Constant Contact, Wix, Canva, Trello, Survey Monkey, SalesForce, G-suite etc. ( On the job training provided )

) Create and manage communication and marketing collateral across all relevant platforms.

Support in creating and maintaining organizational systems.

Interested and available to spread the word enthusiastically and authentically, advocating for PDCR and sharing our work at community events, meetings and gatherings.

Engage, energize and support the Executive Director, as a collaborative thought partner.

Bi-literate, bi-lingual English and Spanish requirement for this position. Multilingual, multi-cultural, local Indigenous community members, and longtime Monterey County and Santa Cruz County residents are especially encouraged to apply.

HOW TO APPLY: Please send the following to stephanie@pdcrcc.org:



Cover letter*

Resume

3 professional references

* In your cover letter please include statements about why you are interested in working as a Program Assistant, as well as why you are interested in working for Positive Discipline Community Resources in particular.

If providing any of the above requested documents in a timely manner is a barrier to applying, please reach out via email or call 831-854-7527 and express interest directly.

Full job description can be found here.

Anticipated date for first round of interviews: 4/18/2022 - 4/25/2021 Anticipated start date: 05/02/2022 - (flexible)

Positive Discipline is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, veteran status, or any other characteristics protected by law.