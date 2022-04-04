10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County this week

Share
Seeking a new career? Here are ten roles recently posted to Lookout’s Santa Cruz County job board.
- Project Manager at Cosmic
- Program Assistant at Positive Discipline Community Resources
- Finance Director at Volunteer Center of Santa Cruz County
- DevOps Engineer at Fullpower
- Community Programs Operations Director at Ecology Action
- Marketing & Communications Director at Community Health Trust of Pajaro Valley
- Associate Director for Equity in Mental Health at UC Santa Cruz
- Youth Programs Educator at UC Santa Cruz
- Manager, COVID-19 Response & Compliance at Cabrillo College
- Multimedia Correspondent at Lookout Santa Cruz
Wanna see more? Browse the Lookout’s Santa Cruz County Job Board, where local companies reach local job seekers.
Looking to amplify your open positions to local job seekers? You’re in good company. List your open positions on our job board.
*NEW* Buy job board bundles of 4 or 8 to save 25%. Redeemable at any time, get your bundles here.
Sign up for Lookout newsletters
Get Lookout news alerts, weekday morning and evening roundups of top local stories and a weekly top events list delivered straight to your inbox.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Lookout Local Santa Cruz.