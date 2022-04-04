Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County this week

Railroad in Felton CA
(Casey Horner)
Seeking a new career? Here are ten roles recently posted to Lookout’s Santa Cruz County job board.

  1. Project Manager at Cosmic
  2. Program Assistant at Positive Discipline Community Resources
  3. Finance Director at Volunteer Center of Santa Cruz County
  4. DevOps Engineer at Fullpower
  5. Community Programs Operations Director at Ecology Action
  6. Marketing & Communications Director at Community Health Trust of Pajaro Valley
  7. Associate Director for Equity in Mental Health at UC Santa Cruz
  8. Youth Programs Educator at UC Santa Cruz
  9. Manager, COVID-19 Response & Compliance at Cabrillo College
  10. Multimedia Correspondent at Lookout Santa Cruz

