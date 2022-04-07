JOB DESCRIPTION:

COPA (Communities Organized for Relational Power in Action) and its national organizing network, the Industrial Areas Foundation, are hiring organizers whose primary responsibility is identifying, training and mentoring potential leaders in community-based institutions.

Organizers work with these leaders to take on economic, social and political pressures affecting area families.

Given the area’s demographics, proficiency in Spanish is a plus (but not a requirement).

HOW TO APPLY:

To learn more and get into conversations with other potential organizers, contact Tim McManus, COPA Supervising Organizer, at timothy.c.mcmanus@gmail.com.