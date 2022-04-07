Ride Operator

Job Summary

Provides the highest level of Guest Service at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. Operate amusement rides, ensuring the safety of guests.

Unique Job Requirements

This is a unique opportunity to join the Boardwalk’s great Guest Service Team. Must provide exceptional Guest Service by acknowledging and greeting all Guests and exemplify outstanding service to our Guests by following the key Guest Service Principles. Be There, show up to work as scheduled and remain focused and be prepared, ready to help. Make Their Day, by finding a special way to connect with each Guest. Choose Your Attitude, by arriving to work with a positive and friendly disposition. Have Fun, by being enthusiastic, enjoying working with Guests and your coworkers

Works around high noise levels. Shifts typically fall within possible operating hours of 9:00a.m. to midnight, seven days a week. Must provide exceptional guest service. Must be a minimum of 16 years old to operate all rides except the Sky Glider, which the minimum age is 18. Wear company issued uniform. Must be able to stay focused on job, deal with constant interruptions and extremely high volume of interaction with Guests. Must comply with company’s no cell phone policy while working. Must be able to work outdoors in the sun, rain or wind.

Job Tasks

Greet every Guest and answer Guest’s questions and provide consistent, friendly and helpful Guest Service.

Operate amusement rides.

Closely observe ride and riders to ensure safe operation.

Load and unload passengers in a safe manner.

Scan “My Boardwalk” cards and wristbands.

Interact with Guests in a positive and friendly, yet firm, manner.

Monitor and respond to inappropriate guest behavior.

Follow verbal and written directions to perform specific duties.

Respond appropriately to emergency situations.

Assist riders on and off rides.

Record hourly rider counts.

Perform sweeper duties as needed.

Clean and sweep ride area at the beginning and end of each shift.

Able to enforce ride policies and rules in a polite and firm manner.

Other duties as assigned.

Qualifications: Training and Experience

Must provide outstanding Guest Service.

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities

Ability to follow safety practices, show attentiveness to work and be safety conscious.

Ability to learn to operate various rides and detect possible problems with ride operation.

Ability to follow verbal and written directions.

Ability to work both independently and as part of a team.

Ability to greet guest and answer guest questions in a consistent, friendly and helpful manner.

Ability to handle difficult customer service situations.

Ability to interact with guests in a friendly, but firm, manner.

Ability to communicate clearly both verbal and written.

Ability to communicate clearly to guests to give instructions and directions.

Ability to do basic math calculations.

Ability to be on time and when scheduled.

Physical Requirements

Bi-manual dexterity.

Able to move equipment which would include pushing, pulling, stooping and shoving.

Able to stand for up to eight (8) hours at a time.

Able to tolerate exposure to fast motion rides and observe the ride and guests while a ride is in motion.

Able to maintain consistent attention to the ride and guests.

Able to work in a noisy environment.

Able to use arms and legs to operate equipment and to climb stairs.

Able to work outdoors in the sun, rain and wind.

Able to lift up to forty (40) pounds.

