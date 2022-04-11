Cash Control Staff

Job Summary

Under supervision, perform cash handling and reconciliation using custom computer programs and equipment. Prepare accurate reports on a tight deadline. Provide consistent, friendly and helpful service to other Boardwalk employees and guests.

Unique Job Requirements

Must be available any day mid-March - Labor Day which includes, day, evening and night shift till 2:00 am during the summer season. Shifts are typically 4-8 hours anywhere between 6 AM - 2 AM depending on shift. Days off are generally during the week. Will work in an enclosed room without windows. Must be completely honest and trustworthy. Must maintain confidentiality. May work around dust and be required to wear knee pads and gloves. Able to work in an enclosed room without windows and using an elevator. Must be able to provide exceptional guest service.

Job Tasks (in order of importance):



Work as part of a team to distribute, collect and control cash and balance complex revenues reports.

Deliver and pickup OMRON cash recycler revenue.

Operate computers using customized programs and equipment including cash recycle systems (OMRON).

Input, retrieve and correct data from POS (point of sale) system and feed data into the JCA system(accounting system).

Operate calculators, an electric Cushman cart, hand/push cart and a variety of coin and currency related machines.

Deliver and pick up currency, coins, cash reports and other revenue media to various locations.

Collect and reconcile, coins, tokens, currency, cash reports, and other revenue media using custom computer programs and equipment.

Use computer to input, run reports, verify and correct data and produce accounting reports.

Follow all departmental policies, systems, procedures and guides.

Follow safety procedures and proper lifting techniques.

Report inappropriate or suspicious behavior to security and cash control management.

Perform general office cleaning duties such as sweeping, mopping, dusting and taking out the garbage.

Maintain a clean and orderly work environment.

Perform other duties as assigned.



Qualifications: Training and Experience

One year of cash handling experience and proficiency in Microsoft Office preferred and knowledge of FileMaker a plus.



Knowledge, Skills and Abilities

Ability to work in an environment with a team-oriented focus.

Ability to collect, list, count, verify and record cash, tickets, currency and other admissions media.

Ability to identify and assess problems and to work with management to rectify them.

Ability to work independently with little supervision and as part of a team.

Ability to learn and follow Company policies systems, procedures and guides.

Ability to follow safety practices and proper lifting techniques.

Ability to follow verbal and written directions.

Ability to be completely honest and trustworthy.

Ability to establish and maintain positive and effective working relationships.

Ability to provide consistent, friendly, professional and helpful service to other employees and guests.

Ability to handle changing priorities.

Ability to use computerized databases, spreadsheets and word processing programs.

Ability to use Microsoft Office programs and FileMaker Pro to produce accounting reports.

Ability to work with other departments to ensure orderly job completion.

Ability to operate 10-key calculator, an electric Cushman cart, and a variety of coin and currency related machines.

Ability to accurately perform data entry ion a tight deadline.

Ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously in a very fast paced environment.

Ability to maintain confidentiality.

Physical Requirements

Able to walk up to one mile with 25 lbs in a backpack several times a day.

Able to walk up and down stairs.

Able to walk up to 3 miles per day.

Able to stand and work up to 7.5 hours per day.

Able to lift up to 25 lbs. of coins from floor to waist height and to carry up to .5 miles several times a day.

Bi-manual dexterity.

Able to safely perform physical work including crawling, pushing, frequent bending, pulling, stooping and lifting bags of coins and boxes.

Able to see and understand written reports and to hear and understand normal conversation.

Able to work in a noisy environment.

Able to ride in an elevator.



