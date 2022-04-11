First Aid Supervisor

Job Summary

Under general direction, manage occupational and employee health nursing services. Provide first-aid treatment to employees and guests. Maintain standing orders from overseeing physician, First Aid Procedural manual, Employee records, HBV program records, worker’s compensation files and other related records. Train and schedule all First Aid staff (RNs, LVNs, EMTs) and provide appropriate training depending on licenses. Perform pre-placement exams including: health assessments, drug screen specimen collections and testing, an assessment of physical condition and body mechanics for lifting, and color blindness testing. Administer Hepatitis and Flu vaccines to employees. Maintain First Aid supplies and equipment and order supplies as needed.

Unique Job Requirements

This position requires flexible hours including weekends and holidays, particularly during summer months. Provides occupational nursing services and first-aid treatment while working without direct medical supervision. Must be able to use computer to develop and maintain records. Must enjoy working with people of all ages and diversity. Must be able to provide consistent, friendly and helpful service to employees and guest.

Job Tasks (in order of importance):

Supervise, schedule, train and review performance of First Aid staff.

Ensure company policies and procedures are followed.

Examine injured guests and employees, treat as appropriate and refer more serious injuries to appropriate provider.

risks. Coordinate annual review and update of standing orders with overseeing physician.

and color blindness test assessment. Manage Workers Compensation Program: Report claims to insurance carrier, follow up with injured employees, maintain OSHA records and other pertinent documentation, and assist managers with providing modified duties for injured workers.

Co-chair the Safety Committee, including acting as a mentor for Safety Action Plan development.

Complete Blood Borne Pathogen training for Security, First Aid and Maintenance plumbers and administer Hepatitis B vaccination program.

Provide ongoing department specific training to prevent accidents and injuries.

Keep current on Santa Cruz County Medical Services. Be knowledgeable about codes and County procedures.

Oversee CPR/AED/First Aid certification program for Security to include maintenance and testing of company AEDs and training.

Stock and maintain company biohazard cleanup kits.

Order supplies and stock company First Aid kits.

Organize and maintain all medical supplies in office.

Coordinate with staff coming on or going off their shift.

Responsible for keeping within budgetary guidelines.

Perform other duties as required.

Qualifications: Training and Experience

Two years of nursing and/or paramedic experience which includes first aid, emergency room, or occupational health experience.



Knowledge, Skills and Abilities

Knowledge of professional registered or licensed vocational nursing or paramedic techniques, practices and procedures.

Knowledge of routine medical/psychological assessment techniques.

Knowledge of administering first aid medications and treatment.

Knowledge of the uses, effects and adverse reactions to medications and controlled substances.

Knowledge of medical terminology, instruments and equipment.

Knowledge of emergency response practices and procedures in Santa Cruz County.

Knowledge of accurate charting and medical record keeping practices.

Knowledge of interviewing techniques for patient evaluations and staffing.

Knowledge of the laws governing registered or vocational nursing practice.

Knowledge of Worker’s Compensation and OSHA as they relate to company health programs.

Ability to lead, schedule, train, and coordinate the work of staff.

Ability to assess physical/psychological condition of guests and employees.

Ability to apply First Aid skills and CPR with precision and accuracy.

Ability to coordinate and administer health programs and ordering of supplies.

Ability to deal effectively in emergency and stressful situations.

Ability to maintain confidentiality of medical information and records.

Ability to make effective, reasonable and responsible decisions in the medical treatment of guests and employees.

Ability to identify and assess problems and to work with Management to rectify them.

Ability to keep accurate records.

Ability to develop input and access data using a computer.

Ability to maintain and secure inventory, order supplies, reconcile shipping receipts, invoices and bills.



Physical Requirements

Able to work in an office environment.

Able to hear normal conversations on the phone and in person.

Able to see, read and interpret documents and medical instruments.

Bi-manual dexterity.

Licenses & Insurance:



Current CPR card

Possession of a valid Registered Nurse, Vocational Nursing license or Emergency Medical Technician-Paramedic issued by the state of California

