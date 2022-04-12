Order Management & Receiving Specialist

Share
ABOUT US: Illuminee is a small, family-owned business that has been in operation for 18 years. We specialize in furniture and lighting design with two showrooms on the Westside of Santa Cruz. We focus on creating a custom experience. With being a small team, we are flexible in supporting each other in collective success. We are a growing business with high-end goods, beautiful settings, great locations, with longtime community relationships.
JOB DESCRIPTION: This specialist attentively manages order processes and receiving & provides excellent customer service.
- Supports the operation through accurately managing order processes, inventory receiving, tracking product levels/sales, stocking items, and maintaining a professional and clean stock area and store front.
- Assisting customers with loading products in their vehicles.
- Duties are shared between 2 nearby store locations (within a block of each other)
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Manages order process all the way through the order stages.
- Provides customer service, including interactions with customers at intervals in order fulfillment.
- Maintains records in Quickbooks and internal processes Email, phone and in-person interacting with customers and vendors in a professional manner.
- Maintaining company records / pricing Shipping and receiving products and updating systems.
- Stocking shelves and maintaining accurate inventory levels/count.
- Safe use of ladders: setting up displays & managing stockroom shelves.
- Cleaning of store front & stock area; removing trash & recycling.
QUALIFICATIONS, KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS & ABILITIES:
- High degree of professionalism and integrity
- Good customer service and communication skills
- 1 year experience in inventory management and customer service required
- Detailed oriented and work with minimal direction Knowledge of PC and Mac, including Quickbooks and Google products
- Must be comfortable working on a ladder to setup displays
- May work outdoors on occasion for pop-up sales
- Current and valid driver’s license
- 26+ hours/ week. Tuesday-Friday 9:30 am – 4:00 pm.
- Compensation commensurate with experience between 20-30
HOW TO APPLY:
- Please send a letter of introduction and resume to support@illuminee.com.