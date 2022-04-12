Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Promoted content

Order Management & Receiving Specialist

Presented by Illuminee Inc
illuminee job listing
(Illuminee Inc)
Share

ABOUT US: Illuminee is a small, family-owned business that has been in operation for 18 years. We specialize in furniture and lighting design with two showrooms on the Westside of Santa Cruz. We focus on creating a custom experience. With being a small team, we are flexible in supporting each other in collective success. We are a growing business with high-end goods, beautiful settings, great locations, with longtime community relationships.

JOB DESCRIPTION: This specialist attentively manages order processes and receiving & provides excellent customer service.

  • Supports the operation through accurately managing order processes, inventory receiving, tracking product levels/sales, stocking items, and maintaining a professional and clean stock area and store front.
  • Assisting customers with loading products in their vehicles.
  • Duties are shared between 2 nearby store locations (within a block of each other)

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Manages order process all the way through the order stages.
  • Provides customer service, including interactions with customers at intervals in order fulfillment.
  • Maintains records in Quickbooks and internal processes Email, phone and in-person interacting with customers and vendors in a professional manner.
  • Maintaining company records / pricing Shipping and receiving products and updating systems.
  • Stocking shelves and maintaining accurate inventory levels/count.
  • Safe use of ladders: setting up displays & managing stockroom shelves.
  • Cleaning of store front & stock area; removing trash & recycling.

QUALIFICATIONS, KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS & ABILITIES:

  • High degree of professionalism and integrity
  • Good customer service and communication skills
  • 1 year experience in inventory management and customer service required
  • Detailed oriented and work with minimal direction Knowledge of PC and Mac, including Quickbooks and Google products
  • Good customer service and communication skills
  • Must be comfortable working on a ladder to setup displays
  • May work outdoors on occasion for pop-up sales
  • Current and valid driver’s license
  • 26+ hours/ week. Tuesday-Friday 9:30 am – 4:00 pm.
  • Compensation commensurate with experience between 20-30

HOW TO APPLY:

  • Please send a letter of introduction and resume to support@illuminee.com.
Santa Cruz County Job BoardJob Board Listings

More from the Lookout Job Board

View More Local Jobs