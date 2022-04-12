Order Management & Receiving Specialist

ABOUT US: Illuminee is a small, family-owned business that has been in operation for 18 years. We specialize in furniture and lighting design with two showrooms on the Westside of Santa Cruz. We focus on creating a custom experience. With being a small team, we are flexible in supporting each other in collective success. We are a growing business with high-end goods, beautiful settings, great locations, with longtime community relationships.

JOB DESCRIPTION: This specialist attentively manages order processes and receiving & provides excellent customer service.



Supports the operation through accurately managing order processes, inventory receiving, tracking product levels/sales, stocking items, and maintaining a professional and clean stock area and store front.

Assisting customers with loading products in their vehicles.

Duties are shared between 2 nearby store locations (within a block of each other)

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:



Manages order process all the way through the order stages.

Provides customer service, including interactions with customers at intervals in order fulfillment.

Maintains records in Quickbooks and internal processes Email, phone and in-person interacting with customers and vendors in a professional manner.

Maintaining company records / pricing Shipping and receiving products and updating systems.

Stocking shelves and maintaining accurate inventory levels/count.

Safe use of ladders: setting up displays & managing stockroom shelves.

Cleaning of store front & stock area; removing trash & recycling.

QUALIFICATIONS, KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS & ABILITIES:



High degree of professionalism and integrity

Good customer service and communication skills

1 year experience in inventory management and customer service required

Detailed oriented and work with minimal direction Knowledge of PC and Mac, including Quickbooks and Google products

Must be comfortable working on a ladder to setup displays

May work outdoors on occasion for pop-up sales

Current and valid driver’s license

26+ hours/ week. Tuesday-Friday 9:30 am – 4:00 pm.

Compensation commensurate with experience between 20-30

HOW TO APPLY:

