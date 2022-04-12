Job Summary
Under the supervision of the Operations Training Specialist, the seasonal staff trainer will conduct presentations, train, and facilitate new hire training for frontline operations staff, which includes Department Orientation Training. Training may be classroom and/or virtual.
Unique Job Requirements
Enthusiastic and organized individual, who sets the positive tone of premier Guest Service. Enjoys the ability to captivate an audience of learners and enthusiastically convey the values of the Boardwalk to new frontline operations staff. Able to work flexible hours, including nights and weekends. Must possess public speaking skills and be comfortable directing large groups.
Job Tasks (in order of importance):
- Facilitate small (up to 20 staff) and co-facilitate large (100+ staff) classes
- Prepare the training environment
- Facilitate training classes using a provided Facilitator’s Guide and a variety of training techniques
- Create and facilitate fun exercises to help employees have high energy, positive interactions with Guests and each other
- Report and document training for the Operations Training Specialist
- Live and model the 4 Simple Things by consistently being energetic and highly interactive with Guests and coworkers – even when you are not teaching
- Maintain/display a high degree of enthusiasm, project your voice in the classroom or in the park when needed, smile, and maintain a positive outlook
Qualifications: Training and Experience
- 1 year + experience teaching in a group setting.
- Knowledge of Boardwalk operations and experience as a Boardwalk lead or supervisor preferred.
Knowledge, Skills and Abilities
- You think presenting for a group of people is fun
- You get a thrill out of helping people learn, grow, and do a wonderful job
- Knowledge, understanding and patience to work with individuals who are new to working
- Knowledge of varied learning styles
- You can think on your feet to answer learner’s questions and provide
examples when needed
- Ability to adapt and work with varying learning styles
- Ability to authentically demonstrate enthusiasm and support others to become enthusiastic in their unique way
- Ability to manage and be professionally assertive to take control of the
classroom
- Ability to encourage people to get out of their comfort zones and do awkward stuff to learn how to provide an excellent Guest experience
- Ability to understand, appreciate and communicate what makes the Boardwalk and the Seaside Company’s culture strong
- Ability to engage audiences and keep their interest at an elevated level
- Ability to provide an appropriate sense of humor that makes training
enjoyable for participants
- Knowledge and expertise in the operation of general office equipment including computer software programs such as Word and PowerPoint
- Ability to work with people in a positive and friendly manner, champion teamwork, and internal guest service
- Ability to learn about company operations and procedures
Physical Requirements
- Able to sit or stand in front of and operate a computer for extended periods of time.
- Able to lift, carry or move objects of varying size weighing up to 20 pounds.
- Able to hear normal conversations on the phone and in person.
- Able to see, read, and interpret documents in English.
- Able to climb stairs.
- Able to stand for up to 4 hours at a time to give presentations.