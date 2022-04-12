Job Summary

Under the supervision of the Operations Training Specialist, the seasonal staff trainer will conduct presentations, train, and facilitate new hire training for frontline operations staff, which includes Department Orientation Training. Training may be classroom and/or virtual.

Unique Job Requirements

Enthusiastic and organized individual, who sets the positive tone of premier Guest Service. Enjoys the ability to captivate an audience of learners and enthusiastically convey the values of the Boardwalk to new frontline operations staff. Able to work flexible hours, including nights and weekends. Must possess public speaking skills and be comfortable directing large groups.

Job Tasks (in order of importance):



Facilitate small (up to 20 staff) and co-facilitate large (100+ staff) classes

Prepare the training environment

Facilitate training classes using a provided Facilitator’s Guide and a variety of training techniques

Create and facilitate fun exercises to help employees have high energy, positive interactions with Guests and each other

Report and document training for the Operations Training Specialist

Live and model the 4 Simple Things by consistently being energetic and highly interactive with Guests and coworkers – even when you are not teaching

Maintain/display a high degree of enthusiasm, project your voice in the classroom or in the park when needed, smile, and maintain a positive outlook



Qualifications: Training and Experience

1 year + experience teaching in a group setting.

Knowledge of Boardwalk operations and experience as a Boardwalk lead or supervisor preferred.



Knowledge, Skills and Abilities

You think presenting for a group of people is fun

You get a thrill out of helping people learn, grow, and do a wonderful job

Knowledge, understanding and patience to work with individuals who are new to working

Knowledge of varied learning styles

You can think on your feet to answer learner’s questions and provide

examples when needed

examples when needed Ability to adapt and work with varying learning styles

Ability to authentically demonstrate enthusiasm and support others to become enthusiastic in their unique way

Ability to manage and be professionally assertive to take control of the

classroom

classroom Ability to encourage people to get out of their comfort zones and do awkward stuff to learn how to provide an excellent Guest experience

Ability to understand, appreciate and communicate what makes the Boardwalk and the Seaside Company’s culture strong

Ability to engage audiences and keep their interest at an elevated level

Ability to provide an appropriate sense of humor that makes training

enjoyable for participants

enjoyable for participants Knowledge and expertise in the operation of general office equipment including computer software programs such as Word and PowerPoint

Ability to work with people in a positive and friendly manner, champion teamwork, and internal guest service

Ability to learn about company operations and procedures



Physical Requirements

Able to sit or stand in front of and operate a computer for extended periods of time.

Able to lift, carry or move objects of varying size weighing up to 20 pounds.

Able to hear normal conversations on the phone and in person.

Able to see, read, and interpret documents in English.

Able to climb stairs.

Able to stand for up to 4 hours at a time to give presentations.



