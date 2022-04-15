LOCATION: Watsonville, CA

APPLICATION DEADLINE: 4/28/2022, 11:59 PM Pacific

JOB SUMMARY:

This full-time, 11-months per year, Senior Instructional Technician works with mathematics or STEM faculty to provide instructional support for their students; leads student tutors providing individual and group tutoring assistance to all levels of math/STEM students; opens and staffs an assigned learning center.

Position is located at Watsonville campus.

The ideal candidate will share Cabrillo’s commitment to educating its racially and socioeconomically diverse student population. Cabrillo College serves approximately 11,400 students per term, of which 44% are Latina/o/x, 5% multi-ethnic, 2.75% Asian, 1.25% African American, 1% Filipino, 0.25% American Indian or Alaskan Native, and 0.18% Pacific Islander as of Fall 2019. In 2006, Cabrillo College was designated a Hispanic-Serving Institution, reflecting the great responsibility that the College has to the educational attainment and economic well-being of the surrounding community.

As a classified staff member at Cabrillo College, you will join a vibrant community of professionals and educators working together to provide a positive educational environment where our students experience diverse academic and cultural perspectives.

EXAMPLES OF DUTIES: The duties listed below are intended only as illustrations of the various types of work that may be performed. The omission of specific statements of duties does not exclude them from the position if the work is similar, related or a logical assignment to this class.

Provides input in selecting, training and providing day-to-day lead work guidance and coordination to other Classified staff and student tutors; assigns, schedules and monitors work for completeness, accuracy and conformance with District, department and legal/regulatory requirements and standards; administers and participates in developing and evaluating plans, work processes, systems and procedures to achieve objectives and work standards; provides information, instruction and training on work procedures and technical, legal and regulatory requirements; leads student tutor training sessions; creates and maintains tutor work schedules.

Assists in ensuring a fair, open and inclusive work environment in accordance with the District’s mission, goals and values.

Works with Math and/or STEM faculty to provide support in identifying approaches that promote student success in classes; develops and implements math workshops and handouts on math topics requiring additional student support, consistent with faculty curriculum and instructional materials; upload materials to applicable websites.

Organizes and makes presentations on available tutoring services to classes at the beginning of each semester; organizes, coordinates and makes presentations at a variety of workshops.

Provides routine to advanced academic tutoring services to individual students or to groups of students by appointment or on a walk-in basis; asks questions to evaluate students’ learning issues and needs and to determine appropriate courses of action to enhance their learning skills and techniques; explains math theory and concepts, math applications and math operations applicable to all levels of math classes offered; conducts one-on-one tutoring for MESA program students.

Provides clarification of course and assignment content; aids students in understanding math concepts and developing and applying problem-solving techniques appropriate to course content; uses a variety of learning resources and tutoring techniques to support students in the learning process.

Assists students to borrow textbooks, calculators, models, samples and other materials; maintains an inventory of loanable materials and records of checked-out items.

May assist in coordinating the operations of an assigned learning center; gathers, analyzes and maintains data on student attendance and usage of learning/tutoring center services; performs a variety of other administrative support duties including creating and maintaining forms, schedules, surveys, records and files; compiles data required for MIS reporting; keeps students informed of workshops, center activities and special events; may update learning center website content.

OTHER DUTIES:



Coordinates with instructors and the Proctoring department to arrange for proctoring services; clarifies testing parameters with instructors and any required testing accommodations; may oversee and conduct proctoring sessions in accordance with College procedures; returns testing materials to instructors.

May provide tutoring services to students in other STEM courses including physics, chemistry and biology.

May provide bilingual tutoring services to limited English-speaking students.

Participates in outreach activities to promote the District’s math and STEM programs including Math Days and other special events.

Demonstrates sensitivity to and understanding of diverse academic, socioeconomic, cultural, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation and ethnic backgrounds of community college students, faculty and staff.

Performs related duties as assigned.



MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Education and Experience: Any combination of experience and training that would likely provide the required knowledge and abilities is qualifying. A typical way to obtain the knowledge and abilities would be:



Understanding of, and sensitivity to, the diverse academic, socio-economic, ethnic, religious, and cultural backgrounds, disability, and sexual orientation, of community college students, faculty and staff; AND

Graduation from an accredited four-year college or university with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics or other relevant disciplines; AND

Three years of tutoring experience in an educational setting; OR

An equivalent combination of training and experience

Desired: Bilingual (Spanish/English) is desired for this position.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES:

Knowledge of:



Theory, concepts, principles and operations of mathematics applicable to all levels of courses offered by the District from basic to advanced.

Study and learning techniques and strategies applicable to mathematics instruction for students at varying levels of English and subject-matter proficiency.

Instructional and tutorial techniques and methods applicable to a diverse range of students including those with physical, emotional and learning disabilities.

Tutorial methods appropriate for use in both individual and group tutoring environments.

Sources of learning materials to address a range of student learning issues in mathematics.

Modern office practices, procedures and equipment including computers and applicable software programs.

Applicable federal, state and local laws, rules and regulations.

Principles and practices of sound business communications, including correct English usage, grammar, spelling and punctuation.

Basic principles and practices of employee work guidance and direction.

Applicable Administrative Procedures, Human Resources procedures and collective bargaining agreements.

Skills and Abilities to:



Schedule, assign, train, coach and review the work of student tutors in an assigned center.

Evaluate student learning needs and develop appropriate tutoring and other support strategies to enhance student learning in courses ranging from basic to advanced.

Convey understanding and empathy for students’ learning issues and challenges.

Explain course materials and concepts clearly and at a level and in a manner that accurately conveys information and supports students in reaching their educational goals.

Tutor students with a variety of learning needs for a variety of course levels, either individually or in groups; transition tutoring approaches and content to different levels of mathematics and adjust communication to the level of students in the moment.

Implement student outreach programs and workshops including public speaking in classrooms and attending events.

Analyze problems, evaluate alternatives and recommend or adopt effective courses of action.

Set priorities and exercise independent judgment within areas of responsibility.

Communicate effectively, both orally and in writing.

Understand and follow written and oral instructions.

Operate a computer and use standard business software.

Establish and maintain effective working relationships.

Uphold the District’s mission, values and objectives including equity and Guided Pathways.

Support an inclusive work environment that fosters diversity, respect and engagement.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Starting Salary Range: $24.86 to $28.78 per hour; plus 5% annual increases up to step 7.

Cabrillo College is an equal opportunity employer and actively seeks a diverse pool of qualified applicants.

Full job description and OFFICIAL application available here.