ABOUT UC SANTA CRUZ: UC Santa Cruz is a public university like no other in California, combining the experience of a small, liberal arts college with the depth and rigor of a major research university. It’s known as an unconventional place where innovation and experimentation is part of the campus’s DNA. That playful, bold spirit still thrives today, all on a campus renowned as among the most beautiful in the world.

DEPARTMENT OVERVIEW: At UC Santa Cruz, we strive to enrich the total educational experience by promoting physical activity, encouraging health and wellness, building community, and cultivating leadership. Through our diverse offerings of athletics, classes, workshops, outdoor adventure trips, intramural sports leagues, tournaments, clubs, drop-in activities, and recreational facilities, we strive to provide opportunities for UCSC students, staff and faculty, retirees, alumni, and local community members to participate. As one of the largest student employers on campus, we also have many work-study and non-work student jobs in our facilities and programs. Our goal is to provide a wide variety of professional programs and physical activities that promote and enhance community, learning, leadership, lifelong wellness, and academic success.

JOB SUMMARY: Under the general direction of the Associate and Assistant Athletic Directors for Fitness & Wellness, the Certified Group Exercise Instructor is responsible to safely and effectively lead group exercise classes, both in-person and virtually, for UCSC students, faculty, staff, and community members; assist in program administration; manage class-related facility and equipment care; provide excellent customer service; participate in program marketing efforts; and complete occasional training and continuing education requirements.

APPOINTMENT INFORMATION:

Salary Information: Salary by Agreement. $25-$50 per class, commensurate with skills, qualification, and experience

No. of Positions: 12

Benefits Level Eligibility: This position is not eligible for benefits

Schedule Information: Part-time, Variable

Percentage of Time: By Agreement 1-10 hours per week

Days of the Week: Mon-Fri and weekends as necessary

Shift Includes: Day, Evening, Weekends

Employee Classification: This is a Limited appointment

Job End Date: This is a Continuous Job Opening, the end date will be determined upon hire, however all hires will have the possibility of extension.

Work Location: UC Santa Cruz Main Campus

Union Representation: Non-Represented

Job Code Classification: 004133 RECR PRG LEADER 2 BYA

Travel: Never or Rarely

JOB DUTIES:

70% Exercise Leadership



Design, choreograph, and lead group exercise classes, both in-person and virtually (live and pre-recorded), in class-formats for which relevant certifications are held, according to current industry standards for safety and effectiveness, including proper warm-ups, cool-downs, and exercise/movement progressions.

Teach, demonstrate, and promote proper class-specific exercise technique and form.

Begin class sessions on-time, according to the advertised schedule and class-duration.

Provide introductions of self and the class-format/topic as well as relevant announcements at the beginning of each class session.

Maintain a welcoming, positive, encouraging, inclusive, and non-intimidating classroom atmosphere.

Select and play appropriate music (no explicit lyrics or potentially offensive/divisive/controversial subject-matter) at appropriate volume-levels (<90db).

Provide safe, appropriate, and effective exercise modifications when needed or requested by participants.

End class sessions on-time, according to the advertised schedule and class-duration.

Frequently update and modify class design, choreography, and music.

Maintain current accredited and/or licensed certifications for the class-formats being instructed.

Maintain current CPR/AED certification.

15% Program Administration



Arrive to class location punctually, in time to be fully set-up and prepared to begin instruction by at least 5-minutes prior to scheduled start-time of the class.

Validate membership passes and/or take attendance of participants immediately prior to the beginning of each class session.

Return equipment and supplies to their proper condition, storage-space, and organization prior to the end of each class session’s room reservation.

Return classrooms to their proper set-up and condition prior to the end of class sessions room reservation.

Attend all required staff meetings and trainings.

Complete and submit quarterly self-evaluations and peer-evaluations.

Read and respond to all communications from supervisor in a timely manner.

Promote, enforce, and adhere to all program policies (i.e. class capacity limits, late-admission restrictions, admission-pass requirements, etc.)

5% Facility & Equipment Management



Return equipment and supplies to their proper condition, storage-space, and organization prior to the end of each class session’s room reservation.

Return classrooms to their proper set-up, cleanliness, and security prior to the end of class session’s room reservation.

Report any unsafe facility and/or equipment conditions or repair-needs immediately.

Learn and consistently exercise proper use of facilities and equipment.

5% Customer Service



Greet participants warmly, enthusiastically, and by name (smiling, eye contact, etc.)

Communicate participant issues, concerns, and feedback to supervisor immediately.

Be able to accurately answer questions regarding admission fees, sales procedures, class schedules, facility locations/layouts, and program information sources.

5% Marketing



Make pre- and/or post-class announcements regarding program information (i.e. new policies, schedule changes, upcoming promotions, etc.).

Participate in demonstration and promotional classes when available.

Update biographical and class-description information on website when appropriate.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:



Prior experience regularly teaching and/or assisting in group exercise classes.

Ability to effectively relate to and be sensitive to the needs of a diverse population of participants in regards to age, ethnicity, sexual-orientation, physical ability, and exercise experience.

Ability to create and lead safe, effective, adaptive, and fun group exercise workouts/sessions.

Ability to communicate effectively, enthusiastically, and professionally with a diverse group of participants.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:



High school diploma or equivalent certification

Prior experience regularly teaching and/or assisting in group exercise classes with college-age participants.

Substantial experience regularly teaching group exercise classes with a wide diversity of participants.

Ability to effectively use computer-based communication, scheduling, and productivity services such as internet browsers, Gmail, Google Calendars, Google Drive, and Zoom.

Ability to speak Spanish fluently.

A currently-valid professional certification or degree from 2 or more of the following categories:

A “Group Exercise Instructor” certification from an NCCA-accredited organization (i.e. ACE, AFAA, NCCPT, NETA, etc.) A college degree in a related field (i.e. Kinesiology, Physical Education, Dance, or comparable) A current format-specific group exercise instruction certification and/or license (i.e. Yoga Alliance, Pilates, Zumba®, Barre, Kickboxing, etc.).



SPECIAL CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:



Selected candidate will be required to pass a pre-employment criminal history background check.

Must Possess CPR/First Aid/AED certification or have the ability to obtain it within 60-calendar days of hire.

Must Possess a current Personal Training certification.

Ability to work a variable schedule including evenings and weekends.

Will be required to complete Title IX (Sexual Harassment) training within one month of hire.

Will be required to complete Title IX (Sexual Harassment) training every two years.

Will be required to take the Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act (CANRA) online training module.

The University of California has implemented a COVID-19 Vaccination Policy covering all employees. To be compliant with the policy, covered employees must submit proof of vaccination or have an approved exception or deferral, eight (8) weeks from date of hire.

covering all employees. To be compliant with the policy, covered employees must submit proof of vaccination or have an approved exception or deferral, eight (8) weeks from date of hire. Per the Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act (CANRA), this position has been identified as a Mandated Reporter. The selected candidate will be required to report known or suspected child abuse or neglect as defined by CANRA and will be required to sign a Statement Acknowledging Requirement to Report Child Abuse prior to commencing employment. CANRA Penal Codes, and related definitions, requirements, and responsibilities may be obtained here .

SAFETY STATEMENT: All UCSC employees must understand and follow job safety procedures, attend required health and safety training, proactively promote safety at work, and promptly report actual and potential accidents and injuries.

