LOCATION: Santa Cruz, CA

INITIAL REVIEW DATE (IRD): UC Santa Cruz staff jobs are posted until filled. Application materials submitted by 11:59 pm on the IRD will be routed to the hiring unit for consideration. NOTE: Materials submitted after the IRD will be forwarded only at the request of the hiring unit. Submit your materials before the IRD to ensure consideration by the hiring unit.

The IRD for this job is: March 29, 2022.

ABOUT UC SANTA CRUZ: UC Santa Cruz is a public university like no other in California, combining the experience of a small, liberal arts college with the depth and rigor of a major research university. It’s known as an unconventional place where innovation and experimentation is part of the campus’s DNA. That playful, bold spirit still thrives today, all on a campus renowned as among the most beautiful in the world.

DEPARTMENT OVERVIEW: At UC Santa Cruz, we strive to enrich the total educational experience by promoting physical activity, encouraging health and wellness, building community, and cultivating leadership. Through our diverse offerings of athletics, classes, workshops, outdoor adventure trips, intramural sports leagues, tournaments, clubs, drop-in activities, and recreational facilities, we strive to provide opportunities for UCSC students, staff and faculty, retirees, alumni, and local community members to participate. As one of the largest student employers on campus, we also have many work-study and non-work student jobs in our facilities and programs. Our goal is to provide a wide variety of professional programs and physical activities that promote and enhance community, learning, leadership, lifelong wellness, and academic success.

More information can be found here.

JOB SUMMARY: Under the general direction of the Assistant Director of Athletics for Fitness & Wellness, the Certified Personal Fitness Trainer works with individuals and small groups to achieve their personal fitness goals by providing fitness evaluations, designing personalized fitness training programs, and providing exercise instruction and supervision; assists in program administration; manages training-related facilities and equipment; provides excellent customer service; and participates in program marketing.

APPOINTMENT INFORMATION:

Salary Information: Salary by Agreement. $25-$60 per session, commensurate with skills, qualification, and experience

No. of Positions: 9

Benefits Level Eligibility: This position is not eligible for benefits

Schedule Information: Part-time, Variable

Percentage of Time: By Agreement 1-10 hours per week

Days of the Week: Mon-Fri and weekends as necessary

Shift Includes: Day, Evening, Weekends

Employee Classification: This is a Limited appointment

Job End Date: This is a Continuous Job Opening, the end date will be determined upon hire, however all hires will have the possibility of extension.

Work Location: UC Santa Cruz Main Campus

Union Representation: Non-Represented

Job Code Classification: 004133 RECR PRG LEADER 2 BYA

Travel: Never or Rarely

JOB DUTIES:

70% Personal Fitness Instruction



Design individualized exercise programs for a diverse population of students, faculty, staff, and community members.

Provide in-person and virtual teaching, demonstration, and promotion of safe and effective exercise techniques, equipment use, and facility etiquette.

Show up to sessions early enough to be fully set-up and prepared to greet clients by at least 5 minutes prior to scheduled appointments.

Begin and end training session on time according to scheduled appointments.

Maintain a positive, encouraging, inclusive, and non-intimidating workout atmosphere.

Provide safe, appropriate, and effective exercise modifications when needed.

Update and modify workout designs as needed and when appropriate.

Maintain current certifications for all types of training being prescribed and performed.

Limit training prescription and advice to the scope of practice of professional certifications.

Maintain CPR/AED and First-Aid certifications.



15% Program Administration



Assist in administration of client consultation, intake, and tracking procedures, including oversight of health history screening, liability waiver signatures, verification of payment, and reporting of session usage.

Document training activities and prescribed exercises for each client.

Ensure clients have signed all required waivers prior to the beginning of training sessions.

Attend all required staff meetings and trainings.

Complete and submit quarterly self-evaluations.

Read and respond to all communications from supervisor in a timely manner.



5% Facility & Equipment Management



Report any unsafe facility and/or equipment conditions or repair needs immediately.

Return facilities and equipment to clean, organized, and secure condition after each session.

Learn and consistently exercise proper use of facilities and equipment.

Assist in the promotion and enforcement of facility policies.



5% Customer Service



Greet customers warmly, enthusiastically, and by name (smiling, eye contact, etc.).

Communicate client issues, concerns, and feedback to supervisor immediately.

Be able to accurately answer questions regarding program fees, sales procedures, facility locations/layouts, program and facility policies, and program information sources.



5% Marketing



Provide pre- and/or post-session notifications or reminders regarding program information (i.e. new policies, schedule changes, upcoming promotions, etc.).

Participate in promotional programs and events.

Regularly update biographical information on website as needed.

Participate in the production of promotional materials as needed (i.e. photo shoots, videos, etc.).



REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:



Prior experience regularly (i.e. 1 or more times per week) training or directly assisting in the professional training of personal fitness clients.

Ability to design and prescribe safe, effective, and appropriate exercise programs based on client’s current health conditions & limitations, fitness levels, and personal goals.

Ability to effectively instruct clients on proper exercise techniques, use of fitness equipment, and fitness concepts (i.e. attaining suggested exercise heart rate).

Ability to effectively relate to and be sensitive to the needs of a diverse population of potential customers in regards to age, ethnicity, sexual-orientation, physical ability, and exercise experience.

Ability to communicate effectively, enthusiastically, and professionally with a diverse population of potential customers.

Verbal and written communication skills in the English language, active listening, and dynamic flexibility in adapting to the needs of clients.



PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:



High school diploma or equivalent certification

Significant experience regularly (i.e. 1 or more times per week) training personal fitness clients from a wide diversity of backgrounds.

Ability to effectively use computer-based communication, scheduling, and productivity services such as Gmail, Google Calendars, Google Drive, Acuity Scheduling, and Zoom.

Ability to speak Spanish fluently.

College Degree in a related field (i.e. Kinesiology, Physical Education, Exercise Science, or comparable)

Current Personal Training certification from an NCCA-accredited organization (i.e. AAPTE, ACE, AFAA, IFPA, NASM, NCCPT, NETA, NFPT, NSCA, etc.) – see https://www.credentialingexcellence.org/nccadirectory.



SPECIAL CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:



Selected candidate will be required to pass a pre-employment criminal history background check.

Must Possess CPR/First Aid/AED certification or have the ability to obtain it within 60-calendar days of hire.

Must Possess a current Personal Training certification.

Ability to work a variable schedule including evenings and weekends.

Will be required to complete Title IX (Sexual Harassment) training within one month of hire.

Will be required to complete Title IX (Sexual Harassment) training every two years.

Will be required to take the Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act (CANRA) online training module.

The University of California has implemented a COVID-19 Vaccination Policy covering all employees. To be compliant with the policy, covered employees must submit proof of vaccination or have an approved exception or deferral, eight (8) weeks from date of hire.

covering all employees. To be compliant with the policy, covered employees must submit proof of vaccination or have an approved exception or deferral, eight (8) weeks from date of hire. Per the Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act (CANRA), this position has been identified as a Mandated Reporter. The selected candidate will be required to report known or suspected child abuse or neglect as defined by CANRA and will be required to sign a Statement Acknowledging Requirement to Report Child Abuse prior to commencing employment. CANRA Penal Codes, and related definitions, requirements, and responsibilities may be obtained here .

SAFETY STATEMENT: All UCSC employees must understand and follow job safety procedures, attend required health and safety training, proactively promote safety at work, and promptly report actual and potential accidents and injuries.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here. Attach your resume and cover letter when applying for this job opening. Do not attach any documents to ‘My Activities’. Visit our How to Apply tutorial for detailed instructions on our applicant process.

EEO/AA: The University of California is an Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, age, or protected veteran status. UC Santa Cruz is committed to excellence through diversity and strives to establish a climate that welcomes, celebrates, and promotes respect for the contributions of all students and employees.