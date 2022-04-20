Dean - Health, Athletics, Wellness & Kinesiology Division

LOCATION: Watsonville, CA

JOB SUMMARY: This full-time position plans, organizes, directs and integrates operations of the programs, services and activities of the HAWK instructional division which includes Allied Health (Dental Hygiene, Radiologic Technology, Medical Assisting, Nursing), Health Sciences, Athletics, and Kinesiology; works in close cooperation with other deans, and participates actively in the District’s participatory governance activities and initiatives; provides expert assistance and leadership to the President, Assistant Superintendent/Vice President of Instruction, and Cabinet on District-wide programs and strategies for achieving the District’s mission and institutional goals within areas of instructional and campus responsibility; and performs related duties as assigned.

The ideal candidate will share Cabrillo’s commitment to educating its racially and socioeconomically diverse student population. Cabrillo College serves approximately 11,400 students per term, of which 45.13% are Latina/o/x, 5.26% multi-ethnic, 2.64% Asian, 1.25% African American, 0.79% Filipino, 0.30% American Indian or Alaskan Native, and 0.18% Pacific Islander as of Fall 2018. At Cabrillo, 56.66% of students are students of color and 54.91% are economically disadvantaged. In 2006, Cabrillo College was designated a Hispanic-Serving Institution, reflecting the great responsibility that the College has to the educational attainment and economic well-being of the surrounding community.

Cabrillo College has a tradition of collegial governance, and employees at all levels possess a long history of participatory governance in all levels of decision-making at the college. Cabrillo provides an excellent opportunity to learn, collaborate, create, and make a difference in the lives of its students and community.

Employees at Cabrillo College support quality programs and services to students that promote their diverse and evolving needs as they progress toward their individual educational goals. Come join us in our vision to improve the world, one student at a time!

EXAMPLES OF DUTIES: The duties listed below are intended only as illustrations of the various types of work that may be performed. The omission of specific statements of duties does not exclude them from the position if the work is similar, related or a logical assignment to this class.



Plans, organizes, directs, controls, integrates and evaluates the work of faculty and classified managers and staff in an assigned academic division; with administrators, managers and staff, develops, implements and evaluates annual program plans, goals and objectives to achieve District goals and objectives; contributes to development of annual general-fund and grant-funded budgets and tracks performance against funding allocations to ensure compliance with legal mandates; manages and directs development, implementation and evaluation of plans, work processes, systems and procedures to achieve annual goals, objectives and work standards.

Directs and manages the selection of full-time and adjunct faculty; coordinates associated processes with Human Resources staff; conducts and/or facilitates new faculty and/or staff orientations; budgets and allocates teaching units, oversees scheduling of classes and monitors actual teaching units against approved budgets; oversees and ensures the timely evaluation of faculty; encourages faculty in their continuing professional development; works to promote and maintain a collegial environment; chairs faculty tenure review processes and serves on tenure-track search committees; oversees, facilitates and/or acts as a final adjudicator in faculty, staff, student and community conflict resolution and grievance processes.

Directs and manages the work of the division office and the performance of assigned classified staff; directs and oversees the selection of classified staff; establishes performance requirements and professional development targets for direct reports; regularly monitors performance and provides coaching for performance improvement and development including performance evaluations; ensures accurate reporting of absence time; hears and acts on grievances; subject to concurrence by senior management and Human Resources, approves or takes disciplinary action, up to and including termination, to address performance deficiencies, in accordance with Board Policies, Administrative Procedures, Human Resources procedures and collective bargaining agreements.

Provides day-to-day leadership and works with faculty and staff to ensure a high-performance, service-oriented work environment that supports achievement of the division’s and District’s mission, objectives and values; promotes workplace diversity, inclusion, cultural competency and a positive work environment.

Provides support to reporting managers and/or administrators regarding disciplinary actions and grievances; approves related decisions.

With members of Senior Management, participates in the development and implementation of District strategic plans, goals and objectives including Guided Pathways; participates in the District’s institutional planning processes; leads and directs division staff in the development and application of new methodologies, technologies and business process improvements to achieve higher efficiency, productivity and customer service in department work processes.

Participates actively in the life of the District and its participatory governance processes by serving on committees, task forces and councils; coordinates, assigns, directs and/or participates in work on projects associated with accreditation.

Works with department chairs, faculty, staff and administration to ensure compliance with California Code of Regulations Title 5, accreditation standards and Board Policies and Administrative Procedures; works with department chairs and faculty in monitoring student learning success and equity outcomes and assessment activities at program and course levels; fosters quality instruction and optimal functioning of programs; provides support to incorporate and implement “best practices” within fields of instruction.

In consultation with department chairs, uses enrollment and other data to develop efficient class schedules and related services to balance needs for student access, success and completion with appropriate financial stewardship; manages the scheduling of classes, monitors class sizes and cancellations and approves and directs implementation of schedule changes.

Leads and works with faculty in conducting regular curriculum reviews and in developing curricula for new courses to meet the needs of students; leads and participates in overall program planning and program reviews.

Provides leadership in the coordination of state, local and regional collaborations and in community outreach activities; oversee the development of grant applications and administration of grants ensuring compliance with funder requirements.

Stays abreast of relevant trends and engages in personal professional development programs and activities to maximize contributions to the District and the community.

Makes presentations to the Board of Trustees, Cabinet and to other District groups.

Demonstrates sensitivity to and understanding of diverse academic, socioeconomic, cultural, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation and ethnic backgrounds of community college students, faculty and staff.

OTHER DUTIES:



The Academic Dean of Health, Wellness, Athletics, & Kinesiology (HAWK) directs and oversees the management the District’s Stroke and Disability Learning Center (SDLC/ADAPT) and Allied Health instructional programs (Dental Hygiene, Radiologic Technology, Medical Assisting, and Nursing); ensures District intercollegiate athletic programs are compliant with California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) constitution, Coast Athletic Conference, Title IX and other state and federal requirements related to athletics; and oversees the academic success, health, and safety of student athletes.

Serves on committees and represents the District at local, regional, state and national conferences, meetings, workshops and training seminars.

May serve as a designee for the Vice President, Instruction when assigned.

Performs related duties as assigned.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Education and Experience: Any combination of experience and training that would likely provide the required knowledge and abilities is qualifying. A typical way to obtain the knowledge and abilities would be:



Understanding of, and sensitivity to, the diverse academic, socio-economic, ethnic, religious, and cultural backgrounds, disability, and sexual orientation, of community college students, faculty and staff; AND

A master’s degree from an accredited college or university in a relevant field of study; and three years of increasingly responsible experience as an academic administrator or in a faculty leadership role OR

Meet the state minimum qualifications for an educational administrator, which include a master’s degree and at least one year of formal training, internship or leadership experience reasonably related to the administrative assignment; or California Community College credential authorizing administrative service at the community college level.

Desired: Education and/or experience related to the Allied Health field.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES:

Knowledge of:



Principles and practices of instructional program development and administration.

Advanced mastery of theory, principles and methods of application of academic disciplines relevant to assigned areas of responsibility.

Accreditation standards of the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges and Western Association of Schools and Colleges.

Trends, developments and application of educational technologies in areas of academic responsibility including distance and online educational technologies.

Applicable federal, state and local laws, rules and regulations including Title V of the California Education Code and other state and federal laws and regulations.

Principles and practices of Equal Employment Opportunity in hiring, retention, performance and advancement.

Principles and practices of sound business communication.

Research methods and analysis techniques.

Principles and practices of conflict resolution applicable to areas of assigned responsibility.

Principles and practices of effective management and supervision.

Principles and practices of strategic and program planning applicable to an educational institution.

Basic principles and practices of organizational improvement, equity and culture change.

Safety policies and safe work practices applicable to the work being performed.

Board Policies, Administrative Procedures, Human Resources procedures, and collective bargaining agreements.

SKILLS AND ABILITIES TO:



Plan, organize, direct and evaluate the programs and activities of the assigned academic instructional division.

Define issues, analyze problems, evaluate alternatives and develop sound, independent conclusions and recommendations in accordance with laws, regulations, rules and policies.

Analyze and make sound recommendations on complex instructional and administration issues.

Work collaboratively with District deans, directors, managers and the community and provide expert advice and counsel to develop solutions to complex issues.

Lead and participate in monitoring and assessing student learning and success outcomes and student equity measures.

Contribute to District-wide institutional effectiveness efforts in planning, program review, accreditation, outcomes assessment and financial stewardship with the overall intent of actively supporting the achievement of District goals, campus-wide needs and the healthy functioning of governance, management and other systems.

Organize, set priorities and exercise expert, independent judgment within areas of responsibility.

Develop and maintain an inclusive work environment that fosters diversity, respect and engagement.

Develop and implement appropriate procedures and controls.

Prepare clear, concise and comprehensive correspondence, reports, studies and other written materials.

Communicate effectively, both orally and in writing.

Understand, interpret, explain and apply applicable laws, codes and ordinances.

Represent the District effectively in dealings with representatives of funding agencies and other college and community partners

Make presentations and present proposals and recommendations clearly, logically and persuasively to diverse audiences.

Operate a computer and use standard business software.

Establish and maintain effective working relationships.

LICENSES, CERTIFICATES AND OTHER REQUIREMENTS:



A valid California driver’s license and the ability to maintain insurability under the College’s vehicle insurance program.

