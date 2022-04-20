Musical Theater Production, Summer 2022 - Adjunct Instructor

LOCATION: Watsonville, CA

APPLICATION DEADLINE: 5/20/2022, 11:59 PM Pacific

JOB SUMMARY: Cabrillo College is accepting applications in order to fill temporary, part-time faculty assignment(s) and to establish an eligibility pool for positions that may become available in 2022 Summer Semester in:



TA 75 - Musical Theater Production

TA 575 - Musical Production Older Adult

This adjunct position is open for application submission through the deadline date as noted above OR until the position has been filled.

Are you interested in creating an amazing educational environment for students who are part of an equity driven community? Faculty at Cabrillo College provide quality programs and services to students that promote their diverse and evolving needs as they progress toward their individual educational goals. Come join us in our vision to improve the world, one student at a time!

The ideal candidate will share Cabrillo’s commitment to educating its racially and socioeconomically diverse student population. Cabrillo College serves approximately 11,500+ students per term, including LatinX (46.82%), Multi-Ethnic (5.14%), Asian (2.53%), African-American (1.08%), Filipino (0.79%), American Indian or Alaskan Native (0.30%), and Pacific Islander (0.16%) as of Fall 2019. At Cabrillo, 56.66% of students are students of color and 54.91% are economically disadvantaged. In 2006, Cabrillo College was designated a Hispanic-Serving Institution, reflecting the great responsibility that the College has to the educational attainment and economic well-being of the surrounding community.

ABOUT THE COLLEGE: Situated on Monterey Bay in the county of Santa Cruz, California, Cabrillo College is highly regarded for its success of transfer and career education, and currently serves over 11,400 students each semester. Cabrillo College transfers many of its students to three nearby universities – the University of California at Santa Cruz, San Jose State University, and California State University at Monterey Bay. Cabrillo’s career education is closely connected to the nearby agricultural and farming industries as well as the Silicon Valley business environment.

Faculty at Cabrillo College actively participate in curriculum development, program planning, and serve on participatory governance committees. Cabrillo provides an excellent opportunity to learn, collaborate, create, and make a difference in the lives of its diverse student body and community.

EXAMPLES OF DUTIES:



Teach assigned classes, which may include evening or off-campus assignments

Participate in participatory governance committees, processes, and initiatives such as Guided Pathways

Maintain timely and accurate records of student enrollment, attendance, and academic progress

Provide academic assistance and related services to students during scheduled office hours

Cooperate with and participate as may be required in District investigations and/or student grievance matters of alleged unlawful harassment, discrimination, and retaliation

Demonstrate sensitivity to and understanding of diverse academic, socioeconomic, cultural, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation, and ethnic backgrounds of community college students, faculty and staff

Complete required District trainings such as Title IX, Mandated Reporter, EEO/Diversity/Elimination of Bias, Workplace Safety, etc.



MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Required Education and Experience:



Understanding of, and sensitivity to, the diverse academic, socio-economic, ethnic, religious, and cultural backgrounds, disability, and sexual orientation, of community college students, faculty and staff, AND

Master’s in music OR

Master’s or Master of Fine Arts in drama/theater arts/performance OR

Bachelor’s or Bachelor of Fine Arts in drama/theater arts/performance AND a Master’s in comparative literature, English, communication studies, speech, literature or humanities OR

Bachelor’s in music AND Master’s in humanities OR

Equivalent OR

Possess a lifetime California Community College Instructor credential in subject area

Required Professional Expertise:



Currency and depth of knowledge in the applicable professional field

Knowledge of and commitment to teaching strategies and practices that enhance student success at community colleges, including effective use of technology

Effective oral and written communication skills.

Demonstrated ability to teach the courses or perform the duties effectively as described above

Demonstrated ability to communicate well with students of diverse academic, ethnic, socioeconomic, and cultural backgrounds; gender identities, sexual orientations; and students with disabilities

Evidence of professional activities and service beyond the primary teaching assignment

Development and review of curriculum as well as including assessment of learning

Demonstrated ability to work cooperatively with others

Demonstrated responsiveness to and understanding of the racial, socioeconomic, academic, and cultural diversity within the community college student population, including students with different ability statuses (e.g., physical and/or learning) as these factors relate to the need for equity-minded practices in the classroom

Demonstrated ability to reflect critically on institutional and teaching practices that aim to increase cultural responsiveness

Knowledge and understanding of the accountability and critical dimensions of equity

Demonstrated ability addressing issues of equity in the classroom

Desired Qualifications/Performance Expectations:



Successful teaching experience at the community college level

Demonstrated ability to employ innovative teaching techniques and methodologies

Experience teaching diverse student populations

Successful online teaching experience

Knowledge of culturally-responsive pedagogical teaching techniques and effective ways for engaging students who are historically under-represented and under-served.

Equivalency Application Form and Process:

Why would I complete the Equivalency Form when I’m already completing an application and have a relevant degree? To determine whether your current education, or exact discipline, and/or experience is “equivalent,” you must submit an Equivalency Form to initiate a review by the Equivalency Committee at Cabrillo College and so that your application can move forward and be considered by the search committee.

Please note the Equivalency Committee will consider only those applicants who formally request equivalency consideration by submitting the Completed Equivalency Form with their application by the closing date stated in the job announcement. Be sure to attach detailed evidence such as unofficial transcripts and/or other certifications that support the equivalency.

For additional information please review our Applicant FAQ’s.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:



Starting Salary: $1,348 - $2,070 per teaching unit, per semester; salary placement determined by documented education and experience; maximum initial salary step placement on the Adjunct faculty salary schedule is step 9. An annual doctoral stipend of $90 per unit is granted to eligible adjunct faculty. Assignment located at the Aptos campus; days, evenings, and/or weekends; hours to be arranged.

Full job description and official application available here.

Cabrillo College is an equal opportunity employer and actively seeks a diverse pool of qualified applicants.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.