Dean, Academic Counseling, Career & Education Support Services (ACCESS)

LOCATION: Aptos/Watsonville, CA

APPLICATION DEADLINE: 5/9/2022, 11:59 PM Pacific

JOB SUMMARY: Cabrillo College is seeking a Dean for the Academic Counseling, Career & Education Support Services (ACCESS) division. Under general policy direction this full-time position plans, organizes, directs and integrates operations of the programs, services and activities of the Academic Counseling Career & Educational Support Services (ACCESS) Division; plans and administers the District-wide Guided Pathways development and integration; works in close cooperation with other deans and participates actively in the District’s participatory governance activities and initiatives; provides expert assistance and leadership to the President and Cabinet on District-wide programs and strategies for achieving the District’s mission and institutional goals within areas of instructional and campus responsibility; and performs related duties as assigned.

COMPENSATION & BENEFITS:

Salary: Full-time administrative/management assignment (225-day work year), 12 months per year, Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., with evenings and/or weekends as needed.

Current eight-step schedule ranges from $121,953 to $171,600 per year. Salary placement is determined by documented education and experience. A doctoral stipend of $4,179 per year is provided to eligible employees. Position scheduled to begin July 2022, pending funding and Governing Board ratification.

Benefits: Cabrillo College currently provides a generous benefit stipend for employees plus dependents that employees apply towards benefit selections for medical, dental, vision (optional) life, and short-term/long-term disability insurance provided at a share of cost on a pretax basis, CalSTRS Retirement and an employee assistance program (EAP). Depending on health plan selections, in many cases full-time employee net out-of-pocket for benefit premiums may be as low as $0. Please see the Benefits link on the HR webpage for more information

Educational administrators are required to join the State Teachers Retirement System (STRS) and as such must contribute up to 10.25% of their monthly salary to STRS on a pre-tax basis. Please see the Benefits link on the HR webpage for more information.

Work-Life Balance: This opportunity is a full-time assignment, 12 months per year. Cabrillo administrators enjoy a 225 day work schedule, which equates to an average of 20 self-selected non-work days, 15 set holidays, 3 individual responsibility days off annually. 12 days of sick leave accrue annually.

CABRILLO’S COMMITMENT TO DIVERSITY:

The ideal candidate will share Cabrillo’s commitment to educating its racially and socioeconomically diverse student population. Cabrillo College serves approximately 11,400 students per term, of which 45.13% are Latina/o/x, 5.26% multi-ethnic, 2.64% Asian, 1.25% African-American, 0.79% Filipino, 0.30% American Indian or Alaskan Native, and 0.18% Pacific Islander as of Fall 2018. At Cabrillo, 56.66% of students are students of color and 54.91% are economically disadvantaged. In 2006, Cabrillo College was designated a Hispanic-Serving Institution, reflecting the great responsibility that the College has to the educational attainment and economic well-being of the surrounding community.

Cabrillo College has a tradition of collegial governance, and employees at all levels possess a long history of participatory governance in all levels of decision-making at the college. Cabrillo provides an excellent opportunity to learn, collaborate, create, and make a difference in the lives of its students and community.

Employees at Cabrillo College support quality programs and services to students that promote their diverse and evolving needs as they progress toward their individual educational goals. Come join us in our vision to improve the world, one student at a time!

EXAMPLES OF DUTIES:



Plans, organizes, directs, controls, integrates and evaluates the work of faculty and classified managers and staff in the assigned Counseling & Educational Support Services Division; with administrators, managers and staff, develops, implements and evaluates annual program plans, goals and objectives to achieve District goals and objectives; contributes to development of annual general-fund and grant-funded budgets and tracks performance against funding allocations to ensure compliance with legal mandates; acts as the Administrator of • Record for federal, state and county categorical grants; manages and directs development, implementation and evaluation of plans, work processes, systems and procedures to achieve annual goals, objectives and work standards.

Directs and manages the selection of full-time and adjunct faculty; coordinates associated processes with Human Resources staff; conducts and/or facilitates new faculty and/or staff orientations; budgets and allocates teaching units, oversees scheduling of classes and monitors actual teaching units against approved budgets; oversees and ensures the timely evaluation of faculty; encourages faculty in their continuing professional development; works to promote and maintain a collegial environment; may participate in faculty tenure review processes and serve on tenure-track search committees; oversees, facilitates and/or acts as a final adjudicator in faculty, staff, student and community conflict resolution and grievance processes.

Directs and manages the work of the division office and the performance of assigned classified staff; directs and oversees the selection of classified staff; establishes performance requirements and professional development targets for direct reports; regularly monitors performance and provides coaching for performance improvement and development including performance evaluations; ensures accurate reporting of absence time; hears and acts on grievances; subject to concurrence by senior management and Human Resources, approves or takes disciplinary action, up to and including termination, to address performance deficiencies, in accordance with Board Policies, Administrative Procedures, Human Resources procedures and collective bargaining agreements.

Provides day-to-day leadership and works with faculty and staff to ensure a high-performance, service-oriented work environment that supports achievement of the division’s and District’s mission, objectives and values; promotes workplace diversity, inclusion, cultural competency and a positive work environment.

Provides support to reporting managers and/or administrators regarding disciplinary actions and grievances; approves related decisions.

With members of Senior Management, leads and participates in the development and implementation of District strategic plans, goals and objectives including Guided Pathways; participates in the District’s institutional planning processes; leads and directs division staff in the development and application of new methodologies, technologies and business process improvements to achieve higher efficiency, productivity and customer service in department work processes.

Participates actively in the life of the District and its participatory governance processes by serving on committees, task forces and councils; coordinates, assigns, directs and/or participates in work on projects associated with accreditation.

Through subordinate faculty, coordinators and staff, plans, manages and implements a variety of programs and services to support student academic, career and transfer counseling/planning; directs student assistance with matriculation support including course selection, orientation and access to support services; ensures course equivalencies and articulation information is accurate to support students in meeting transfer requirements of colleges and universities.

Through subordinate faculty, coordinators and staff, plans, manages and implements grant-funded and supportive programs and centers for specifically targeted student populations including students needing assistance with accessibility and international students; oversees the development and maintenance of program plans, learning outcome assessments and compliance tracking and reporting; ensures centers are appropriately operated and that needed student support resources and technical infrastructure are available.

Facilitates and assists management, administrators, faculty and staff through Guided Pathways implementation and integration; collaborates with faculty and staff in setting Guided Pathways short-term and long-term priorities; ensures the development and maintenance of clear curricular pathways to employment and further education; identifies and ensures availability of associated student support systems and resources required to assist students in selecting and staying on the pathway.

Analyzes, evaluates, reviews and develops plans, recommendations and reports for counseling and student service areas; coordinates and monitors the delivery of counseling and student service activities and processes to identify and resolve gaps or overlaps in services that may impact meeting student needs; ensures the accuracy and timely submission of mandated reporting.

Stays abreast of relevant trends and engages in personal professional development programs and activities to maximize contributions to the District and the community.

Makes presentations to the Board of Trustees, Cabinet and other District groups.

Demonstrates sensitivity to and understanding of diverse academic, socioeconomic, cultural, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation and ethnic backgrounds of community college students, faculty and staff.

OTHER DUTIES:



May serve as a designee for the Vice President, Student Services when assigned.

Performs related duties as assigned.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Education & Experience: Any combination of experience and training that would likely provide the required knowledge and abilities is qualifying. A typical way to obtain the knowledge and abilities would be:



Understanding of, and sensitivity to, the diverse academic, socio-economic, ethnic, religious, and cultural backgrounds, disability, and sexual orientation, of community college students, faculty and staff; AND

A master’s degree from an accredited college or university in a relevant field of study; and three years of increasingly responsible experience as an academic administrator or in a faculty leadership role; OR

Meet the state minimum qualifications for an educational administrator, which include a master’s degree AND AT LEAST one (1) year of formal training, internship or leadership experience reasonably related to the administrative assignment; or California Community College credential authorizing administrative service at the community college level AND ten (10) years of progressively responsible experience involving student counseling services functions, operations and activities, preferably in a California community college, at least three years of which were in a management capacity OR

Equivalent

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS & ABILITIES:

Knowledge of:



Advanced principles, practices, methods and techniques of program, administrative and organizational analysis, planning and management as applicable to counseling, enrollment, retention and Guided Pathways programs.

Accreditation standards of the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges and Western Association of Schools and Colleges.

Principles and practices of the delivery of student and academic counseling as well as principles of individual crisis counseling.

Trends, developments and application of enterprise software and technologies applicable to student recordkeeping.

Guided Pathways, Student Success and Support Program and Student Equity regulations and implementation strategies and best practices.

Applicable federal, state and local laws, rules and regulations including Title V of the California Education Code, Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act and California Education Code.

Principles and practices of Equal Employment Opportunity in hiring, retention, performance and advancement.

Principles and practices of sound business communication.

Research methods and analysis techniques.

Principles and practices of conflict resolution applicable to areas of assigned responsibility.

Principles and practices of effective management and supervision.

Principles and practices of strategic and program planning applicable to an educational institution.

Basic principles and practices of organizational improvement, equity and culture change.

Safety policies and safe work practices applicable to the work being performed.

Board Policies, Administrative Procedures, Human Resources procedures and collective bargaining agreements.

Skills & Abilities To:



Plan, organize, direct and evaluate the programs and activities of assigned counseling and student services components.

Analyze and make sound recommendations on complex instructional and administration issues.

Use sound judgement in disciplinary actions within scope of authority.

Administer the effective and consistent implementation of regulations, guidelines, policies and procedures applicable to areas of responsibility to ensure compliance requirements are met and the interests of the District and its students are protected.

Define issues, analyze problems, evaluate alternatives and develop sound, independent conclusions and recommendations in accordance with laws, regulations, rules and policies.

Work collaboratively with District deans, directors, managers and the community and provide expert advice and counsel.

Lead and participate in monitoring and assessment of student learning and success outcomes and student equity measures.

Contribute to District-wide institutional effectiveness efforts in planning, program review, accreditation, outcomes assessment and financial stewardship with the overall intent of actively supporting the achievement of District goals, campus-wide needs and the healthy functioning of governance, management and other systems.

Organize, set priorities and exercise expert, independent judgment within areas of responsibility.

Develop and maintain an inclusive work environment that fosters diversity, respect and engagement.

Develop and implement appropriate procedures and controls.

Prepare clear, concise and comprehensive correspondence, reports, studies and other written materials.

Communicate effectively, both orally and in writing.

Understand, interpret, explain and apply applicable laws, codes and ordinances.

Maintain confidentiality of District and student files and records.

Represent the District effectively in dealings with representatives of funding agencies and other District and community partners

Make presentations and present proposals and recommendations clearly, logically and persuasively to diverse audiences.

Operate a computer and use standard business software.

Establish and maintain effective working relationships.

LICENSES, CERTIFICATES AND OTHER REQUIREMENTS:



A valid California driver’s license or ability to access and use alternative transportation.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.