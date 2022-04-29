Share
LOCATION: Santa Cruz, CA
JOB TYPE: Part-time
SALARY: $15.50 - $19.50 Hourly
JOB CATEGORY: Health Care
JOB DESCRIPTION: Are you a compassionate person who wants to help others?
Are you looking to advance your career?
Can you commit to a flexible work schedule of at least 15hrs a week?
If so, consider being a part of a team making a difference in YOUR community since 1983! Apply Now.
**Up to $1000 sign-on bonus for you! All bonuses paid for after 90 days with favorable job performance! **
QUALIFICATIONS:
- No experience necessary, On the job training.
- Communicate effectively and clearly in English.
- Must purchase and pass Livescan background check prior to employment. (Guardian registration will be provided by the agency, once the background check clears)
COVID-19 REQUIREMENTS:
- Under the state mandate, healthcare workers must be fully vaccinated for Covid 19 or have a medical/religious exemption.
HOW TO APPLY:
If interested, please submit an online application here.
Shifts are available in Santa Cruz, Watsonville, San Lorenzo Valley, Aptos, and Capitola.