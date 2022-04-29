LOCATION: Santa Cruz, CA

JOB TYPE: Part-time

SALARY: $15.50 - $19.50 Hourly

JOB CATEGORY: Health Care

JOB DESCRIPTION: Are you a compassionate person who wants to help others?

Are you looking to advance your career?

Can you commit to a flexible work schedule of at least 15hrs a week?

If so, consider being a part of a team making a difference in YOUR community since 1983! Apply Now.

**Up to $1000 sign-on bonus for you! All bonuses paid for after 90 days with favorable job performance! **

QUALIFICATIONS:



No experience necessary, On the job training.

Communicate effectively and clearly in English.

Must purchase and pass Livescan background check prior to employment. (Guardian registration will be provided by the agency, once the background check clears)

COVID-19 REQUIREMENTS:



Under the state mandate, healthcare workers must be fully vaccinated for Covid 19 or have a medical/religious exemption.

HOW TO APPLY:

If interested, please submit an online application here.

Shifts are available in Santa Cruz, Watsonville, San Lorenzo Valley, Aptos, and Capitola.