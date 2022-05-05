Assistant Director of Donor Relations

LOCATION: Scotts Valley, CA

NOTIFICATIONS:

Special Requirements: For full consideration, applicants are required to provide a diversity statement on what is your experience working to advance Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

Telecommuting: We are working remotely during the COVID pandemic and in the future when on-campus work is possible again positions in University Relations may be conducive to remote work.

UC Vaccination Policy: With limited exceptions, COVID-19 vaccinations are required for Covered Individuals under the Policy. Covered Individuals include all employees, students, or trainees who physically access a University facility or program in connection with their employment, appointment, or education/training.

Covered Individuals do NOT include employees who work 100% remotely with NO expectation that they will physically access any University location or program at ANY time. If 100% remote work ends, the employee is subject to policy.

INITIAL REVIEW DATE (IRD): UC Santa Cruz staff jobs are posted until filled. Application materials submitted by 11:59 pm on the IRD will be routed to the hiring unit for consideration. NOTE: Materials submitted after the IRD will be forwarded only at the request of the hiring unit. Submit your materials before the IRD to ensure consideration by the hiring unit.

The IRD for this job is: May 23, 2022.

ABOUT UC SANTA CRUZ: UC Santa Cruz is a public university like no other in California, combining the experience of a small, liberal arts college with the depth and rigor of a major research university. It’s known as an unconventional place where innovation and experimentation is part of the campus’s DNA. That playful, bold spirit still thrives today, all on a campus renowned as among the most beautiful in the world.

DEPARTMENT OVERVIEW: University Relations supports the teaching, research, and public service of UC Santa Cruz by making and keeping deep, heartfelt connections. Building enduring relationships among students, alumni, faculty, donors, and others is the lifeblood of our work and helps to make UC Santa Cruz a thriving community of knowledge, inquiry, public service, and social mobility.

We are a welcoming group of ambitious and creative professionals pursuing our mission in support of the university’s overarching purpose. We take our work seriously because we care - but we don’t take ourselves too seriously! The University Relations culture is lively and dynamic; we value collaboration; and our staff is resourceful, enthusiastic, and hard-working.

The division is a fun, friendly, and open place, and our colleagues are supportive of and positive about each other’s goals and aspirations. We often jump in to help where needed, rolling up our sleeves to get the job done. We dare to approach challenges as opportunities. We seek creative ways to overcome obstacles, at times with limited resources, while keeping our eye on the objective: helping students achieve their goals, providing crucial public service, and advancing life-changing research and discovery.

We hope you are inspired by what we do and are excited to contribute to our mission. We are looking for candidates who do great work, and we hope they come from a number of different backgrounds and experiences. We aspire to build an increasingly diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace. We encourage you to apply even if you do not believe you meet every qualification for the position but possess transferable skills and experiences.

JOB SUMMARY: The Assistant Director (AD) of Donor Relations plays a key role on the stewardship team assisting in managing the University’s relationship with its constituents. Under supervision of the Director of Donor Relations and Development and Alumni Communications, the Assistant Director of Donor Relations helps ensure that our constituent communications inform, engage and inspire UC Santa Cruz alumni, donors, and friends by sharing the impact of giving through compelling storytelling and delivery of key university messages. The AD will contribute to the overall success of the team by continuously improving donor communications, impact reporting, enhancing the donor experience at UC Santa Cruz, and providing exceptional customer service to donors and campus colleagues. The AD will contribute to the writing of case statements, acknowledgement letters, donor profiles, and impact reports.

APPOINTMENT INFORMATION:

Salary Information: Starting salary of $31.94/hour. Salary commensurate with skills, qualification, and experience

No. of Positions: 1

Benefits Level Eligibility: Full benefits

Schedule Information: Full-time, fixed

Percentage of Time: 100%, 40 hours per week

Days of the Week: Monday - Friday

Shift Includes: Day

Employee Classification: This is a Career appointment

Job End Date: None

Work Location: Scotts Valley. We are working remotely during the COVID pandemic and in the future when on-campus work is possible again positions in University Relations may be conducive to remote work.

Union Representation: Non-Represented

Job Code Classification: 007546 (FUNDRAISER 2 NEX)

Travel: Never or Rarely

JOB DUTIES:

50% Donor Relations



Contribute to the team’s institution-wide comprehensive donor relations and stewardship plan that appropriately and consistently promotes interaction with and recognition of donors at all levels.

Coordinate with other UR team members or appropriate campus staff to create and deliver high impact donor relations communications.

With the guidance of the Director designs and implements assigned stewardship for donors, with a focus on the top-tier major gift donors, to optimize philanthropic support. Coordinates various activities for donor/giving societies.

Assists in sustaining positive and mutually-rewarding relations between the university and its donors.

Partners with the Associate Vice Chancellor for Development, Development Officers and senior campus administrators to assess and recommend the best strategies for effective stewardship of donors.

Supports the Chancellor and Vice Chancellor acknowledgement letter writing process.

45% Development Writing



In collaboration with Development leadership, gift officers, and writer(s), contribute to the writing of case statements and proposals.

Writes and/or edits fundraising appeals, crowdfunding campaigns.

Coordinate and contribute to writing donor and alumni profiles.

Helps develop content that tells the UC Santa Cruz story and develops philanthropic support.

Coordinate and contribute to the writing of key elements of impact reports, as needed.

5% Supervision



Manage and provide direction to contractors and any student employees including hiring, training, performance management and taking disciplinary actions if necessary.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:



A bachelor’s degree is required; an advanced degree and/or certification (FRE, CRA) is advantageous.

Excellent analytical skills to analyze issues and situations in a multifaceted way and possess strong problem-solving skills to develop innovative solutions to complex issues.

Excellent communication skills to express, concisely and persuasively (both orally and in writing), the mission of the University.

Excellent job performance and ability to work as a team.

Excellent time management, organizational, and decision-making skills to prioritize work, meet deadlines for simultaneous projects, and make decisions using independent judgment.

Excellent interpersonal skills with the ability to work with myriad people of differing temperaments, socioeconomic backgrounds, and political/ethical philosophies, and to be tactful, diplomatic, and attentive in personal contacts with donors, external constituencies, and university personnel.

The ability to work effectively under pressure to meet deadlines is critical to success.

Ability to work independently and to serve as a key member of the team.

Effective computer skills with knowledge of word processing, spreadsheet, and database applications.

Knowledge and understanding of a university setting, its people and programs, as well as its educational, research, and fund-raising objectives.

SPECIAL CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:



Selected candidate will be required to pass a pre-employment criminal history background check.

The University of California has implemented a COVID-19 Vaccination Policy covering all employees. To be compliant with the policy, covered employees must submit proof of vaccination or have an approved exception or deferral, eight (8) weeks from date of hire.

SAFETY STATEMENT: All UCSC employees must understand and follow job safety procedures, attend required health and safety training, proactively promote safety at work, and promptly report actual and potential accidents and injuries.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here. Attach your resume and cover letter when applying for this job opening. Do not attach any documents to ‘My Activities’. Visit our How to Apply tutorial for detailed instructions on our applicant process.

EEO/AA: The University of California is an Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, age, or protected veteran status. UC Santa Cruz is committed to excellence through diversity and strives to establish a climate that welcomes, celebrates, and promotes respect for the contributions of all students and employees.