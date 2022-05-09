Department Assistant - Human Resources (Short-Term)

LOCATION: Aptos, CA

DEPARTMENT: Human Resources

APPLICATION DEADLINE: May 20, 2022 at 11:59 PM Pacific

Cabrillo College has an immediate, short-term, full-time opening for an enthusiastic and adaptable Human Resources Department Assistant who likes to work in a fast-paced and detail-oriented work environment. The ideal candidate has strong customer service skills and can work with constant interruptions.

This position supports recruitment-related work and serves as the front-office assistant to the Human Resources department.

Note: This position will work in-person 100% of the time.

The hourly rate of pay for this short-term, full-time assignment is $27 per hour. Please note that this is a short-term assignment and is not eligible for benefits.

Scheduled work hours to be determined Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

EXAMPLES OF DUTIES: The duties listed below are intended only as illustrations of the various types of work that may be performed. The omission of specific statements of duties does not exclude them from the position if the work is similar, related or a logical assignment to this class.



Serves as liaison among Human Resources and various on-campus and off-campus clientele

Coordinates, inputs, edits and maintains recruitment information

Provides information to faculty, staff, students and the public regarding College and Human Resources department requirements, procedures and regulations, which requires the use of judgment and initiative

Receives and responds to emails and telephone calls

Refers callers to the appropriate person, office and/or program

Maintains records and files, particularly, as required for Human Resources

Uses applicant tracking system, NEOED (NEOGOV) to input and retrieve data and prepare reports

Maintains confidentiality of sensitive information, records, and bargaining positions

Utilizes Microsoft Word, Excel, and Google Suite

Schedules and arranges meetings

Prepares and/or reviews recruitment materials for completeness, accuracy, format, compliance with policies and procedures, and appropriate English usage

Organizes and maintains various files

Demonstrates sensitivity to and understanding of diverse academic, socioeconomic, cultural, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation and ethnic backgrounds of community college students, faculty and staff

Performs related duties as required or assigned

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Education and Experience: A typical way of gaining the knowledge and skills for this position is:



Understanding of, and sensitivity to, the diverse academic, socio-economic, ethnic, religious, and cultural backgrounds, disability, and sexual orientation, of community college students, faculty and staff;

Equivalent to graduation from high school AND three (3) years of general clerical or office support experience, preferably in Human Resources or Payroll OR

An equivalent combination of training and experience.

Desired: NEOED/NEOGOV applicant tracking experience

Knowledge of:



The functions and terminology related to Human Resources

Standard office administrative assistant practices and procedures, including applicant tracking system

The operation of standard office equipment, including a computer and appropriate software

Correct English usage, including spelling, grammar, punctuation and vocabulary

Record keeping principles and practices

Business Mathematics

Skill in:



Providing varied and complex office administrative to Human Resources

Utilizing a computer and relevant software, including Microsoft Word, Excel, and Google Suite

Using initiative and judgment within established guidelines to support recruitment processes

Organizing work, setting priorities, and meeting critical deadlines to successfully move recruitments forward

Responding to applicant and employee questions related to recruitment and Human Resources

Establishing and maintaining detailed and accurate records and files

Understanding and following oral and written directions

Establishing and maintaining effective working relationships

Uphold the District’s mission, values and objectives

Support an inclusive work environment that fosters diversity, respect and engagement

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.

