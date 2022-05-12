REPORTS TO: Director of Development

JOB TYPE: Full-time, exempt; some evenings and weekends required

ABOUT US: The Diversity Center (TDC) is a nonprofit 501(c)3 located in Santa Cruz County and was founded in 1989 to fill a need which still exists: to support and advocate for LGBTQ+ people of all ages and backgrounds so that they can thrive.

The Diversity Center is at a pivotal and exciting stage of innovation and growth as we work to meet the pressing needs of today. Under the umbrella of resiliency and well-being, The Diversity Center is at a time of reinvention. In this dynamic moment, we’re looking to build a leadership team that brings fresh ideas, positional expertise and insatiable enthusiasm for creating thriving out-of-the-box opportunities for the LGBTQ+ community. TDC has recently purchased its “forever home” and this building is a blank canvas ready to receive the next generation’s inspiration. This position is part of a small but mighty staff that will make a lasting mark by leading The Diversity Center into its next chapter of impact, expansion and growth.

COMMITMENT TO DIVERSITY AND EQUITY: The Diversity Center strives to be a workplace that is representative of the community we serve. We are an equal opportunity employer and encourage applications from all individuals including LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer) people; people of all genders and gender expressions; Black, Brown and Indigenous People; People of Color; people living with HIV, and people with disabilities.

POSITION SUMMARY: Community engagement blends the art of volunteer development with the finesse of event delivery combining the two to reach higher levels of impact. Working closely with the TDC team, the Manager of Community Engagement is responsible for creating and maintaining lasting community relationships by acting as the primary point of contact for TDC community volunteers, partnerships and events. The manager will lead the planning and coordination of outreach events and activities that create awareness, support TDC’s programming, and draw in new and existing LGBTQ+ community members enticing them to become actively involved. This position will oversee and direct all volunteer efforts and play the key role in creating and executing TDC’s event strategy and donor cultivation.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES: Includes the following and other duties as assigned*:

Volunteer Management:



Develop and deliver inspiring strategy for volunteer outreach, recruitment, and engagement ensuring alignment with overall needs and direction.

Create and implement best practices adopted by industry professionals for building strong relationships with volunteers. This includes but is not limited to:

Creating policies and procedures Recruiting Training & screening Communication Coordinating needs and schedules Delegating Appreciating and retaining Tracking and recording volunteer impact

Oversee, schedule and coordinate volunteer supported programs and events (ex: speakers, trainers, luncheons, etc). Coordinate all logistics for volunteer supported events, including:

establishing sites and dates for project work coordinating with partner organizations, interfacing with Business supporters and other outside groups to recruit volunteers handling phone, voicemail, written, and email inquiries securing materials, tools, equipment, refreshments, signage, and forms writing and sending pre‐event confirmations and reminders, and post‐event thanks to volunteer groups working with volunteers, staff, and partners to manage/assist groups before they arrive and upon arrival to provide the best experience and minimize confusion and problems ensuring internal communications and responsibilities of staff are clear, and tracking and recording volunteer data for seamless entry to the database

In partnership with colleagues, ensure volunteer involvement and support is successfully integrated within the activities of TDC. Work collaboratively with staff to assess organizational needs that could be filled by volunteers.

Increase the understanding and visibility of all outreach and engagement programs by building relationships in the community.

Develop and oversee the volunteer program budget.

Identify and implement volunteer management software and technology to automate, digitize and measure volunteer activity to support grant objectives. Develop systems to maintain accurate records and provide timely assessments of program success, including assessing volunteer feedback received through comment forms. Recommend and implement changes as appropriate.

Event Management:



Create and manage high quality events that are on budget and reach goals for engagement.

Work collaboratively with TDC team to identify events and programs needing support:

Build event resumes with detailed steps, responsibilities, and timelines. Recruit, manage and direct volunteer and staff participation. Build and oversee event committees and advisory groups. Develop and finalize event formats, agendas, topics, speakers, and content. o Track and record engagement. Promote events widely in the community. With Director of Development, manage solicitation for in kind and contributed goods for events. Liaise with vendors, exhibitors and/or stakeholders during the event planning process.



*All staff will be participating in and benefit from reaching fundraising goals.

QUALIFICATIONS INCLUDE:



A proven commitment to The Diversity Center’s mission and values. Commitment to a diverse, inclusive and equitable work environment. Culturally sensitive and gender aware.

Three plus years directly managing a volunteer engagement program in a volunteer forward organization that relies on volunteers to accomplish goals. You enjoy building and working with volunteer committees intended to support the activities of the organization.

Strong interpersonal skills, able to develop and maintain professional relationships with employees, volunteers, donors, board members, and all community stakeholders.

Three plus years directly managing and executing event delivery.

Proven ability to effectively think through and identify micro steps in achieving successful macro outcomes. Strong organizational and project management skills.

Proficient in planning, proposing and managing event budgets.

Self-starter, able to prioritize overlapping projects and maintain organization to meet deadlines.

Proficient in developing, implementing, and maintaining information from multiple channels.

Strong administrative writing and reporting skills.

General working knowledge of Google Workspace and Microsoft Office; including but not limited to: Outlook, Word, and Excel. Salesforce experience is a plus.

Understanding of and ability to engage social media and tools such as Canva.

Consistently demonstrate a professional, mature demeanor. Able to remain calm under pressure.

Ability to occasionally work early mornings, evenings, and weekends as required.

An eye toward continuous improvement.

NOTEWORTHY PLUSES:



English/Spanish bilingual individuals are strongly encouraged to apply.

Familiar with Santa Cruz, Monterey and San Benito Counties and/or Bay Area volunteer and LGBTQ+ networks and beyond.

Experience in and enthusiasm for working in the creative phase of an organizational rebirth, navigating ambiguity with ease by taking personal responsibility to resolve collective needs.

A general orientation to life keeps you upbeat and enthusiastic about your work and your teammates. By nature you lean towards the collective, and people are engaged and inspired by you.

You come with knowledge of volunteer management systems that can be implemented at TDC.

SALARY AND BENEFITS: This is a full-time salaried position. The Diversity Center has undergone a compensation review, implemented a new professional staffing structure, and is offering a competitive salary and benefits package. Highlights include:



Salary range is $55,000-$82,000 and commensurate with experience.

Reimbursement of up to $740 per month to cover medical, dental and life insurance of employee’s choice.

PTO 22 days 1-2 yrs, 25 days 2+ years; 12 paid holidays per year.

401K at 6% matching funds.

Cell phone and mileage reimbursement policy.

Work schedule can have some flexibility. This position will need leadership presence within the community and the center. Occasional work-from-home options but contingent upon meeting organizational needs, coverage and physical presence with colleagues, partners and community. Schedule will be reviewed and is subject to change based on the success of the arrangement.

HOW TO APPLY:

