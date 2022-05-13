ABOUT US: Redemption is the original home of California made. We showcase the best and brightest Makers the state has to offer, and strive to guide our customers through the most informed “Shop Local” experience possible. Since 2015 it has been our mission to highlight the amazing Maker community that runs California wide, and we continue to strive to bring you the newest and most unique locally made goods and apparel out there.

JOB DESCRIPTION: Currently seeking Sales Leads, Keyholders, and Managers! All positions would require:

Passion:



Tell every customer the story of our store and the Makers

Educate and engage to customers on the importance of supporting local

Guide customers through our curation of California made clothing

Creativity:



Work with customers in the fitting rooms and help them explore their personal style

Create unique merchandising displays and outfit combinations

Suggest products to customers to enhance their shopping experience

Identify problem sales areas and find solutions to boost them

Innovation:



Work directly with the store manager and owners to develop new ways to engage customers with the local Maker community

Identify potential new Makers and brands

Develop events to engage with our community and create brand awareness

COMPENSATION: $16.00 - $20.00+ per hour (Pay based on experience and availability!)

HOW TO APPLY: If you think you would be a perfect fit please send us an email to kaytimredemption@gmail.com. We look forward to hearing from you!

