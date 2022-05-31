10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

On the hunt for an exciting new job? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County job board you need to see.
- Financial Aid Specialist at Cabrillo College
- Puzzle Solver at RoofScreen Mfg, Inc
- Director of Finance and Human Resources at Habitat for Humanity Monterey Bay
- Grants Manager at Digital Nest
- Shipping & Receiving Associate at Illuminee Inc
- Custodian at Cabrillo College
- DevOps Engineer at FullPower
- Manager of Volunteers and Events at The Diversity Center of Santa Cruz County
- Communications Staff at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
- Managing Editor at Lookout Santa Cruz
