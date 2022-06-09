DESCRIPTION: Under the direction of the Box Office Manager, box office staff will supervise all ticketing related needs in The Grove at DeLaveaga. Overall duties will include answering phone and email inquiries, selling tickets to performances at The Grove, and troubleshooting ticketing issues. The position starts in mid-July and goes until the end of August. Work times are during the daytime, evenings, and weekends on a rotating basis.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES/RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

Must maintain a professional demeanor and image to assure the highest level of customer service.

Must be able to be diplomatic and take into consideration diverse populations who visit The Grove.

Must be able to manage several responsibilities at once.

Will be required to work non-traditional hours including nights and weekends as assigned.

Answer phones, emails, and in person inquiries about the 2021 season, ticket purchasing, and theater policies.

With training: process ticket transactions using the CRM Spektrix.

With training: pull reports, and print will call from Spektrix.

Respond effectively during emergencies following approved protocol including evacuations and knowing whom to call, which paperwork to be filled out and processed.

QUALIFICATIONS

Prior customer service experience.

Have flexibility for working weekly hours depending on show performances. Performance hours will include evenings and weekends through at least 11pm.

Must be able to work independently and be able to perform in a fast-paced, dynamic work environment.

Must have excellent verbal and written communication skills in order to answer patron inquires over phone, email, and in person.

Proficiency with Microsoft Office or Google Suite.

COMPENSATION: The starting pay for this position will be $15.00/hour plus overtime. When applicable. Hours to be determined, based on the summer performance schedule.

COVID PROTOCOLS: Santa Cruz Shakespeare (SCS) employees must be fully vaccinated prior to working on-site. Additionally, prospective employees must agree to adhere to the SCS Covid Safety plan.

ORGANIZATION SUMMARY: Santa Cruz Shakespeare (SCS) is an independent non-profit theatre company rooted in Santa Cruz, California, producing a summer repertory season of plays by Shakespeare and other dynamic playwrights. SCS was founded when its predecessor, a 32-year-old Shakespeare Festival affiliated with the University of California, Santa Cruz, closed in December of 2013. In addition to its summer repertory season, SCS is proud to interface with the community through a number of vital outreach and education initiatives, including our Internship Program, the Don Rothman Talkbacks, and Weekend with Shakespeare. SCS is run by a dedicated staff of 4 full time and over 80 seasonal employees, hosting theatre artists from throughout the Bay Area and beyond over the course of its summer repertory season.