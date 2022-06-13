10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Start your job search at Lookout. Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County job board.
- Box Office Manager at Santa Cruz Shakespeare
- Box Office Staff at Santa Cruz Shakespeare
- Detention Nurse Specialist II at The County of Santa Cruz
- Director of Finance and Human Resources at Habitat for Humanity Monterey Bay
- Network Engineer at Bay Federal Credit Union
- Director of Operations at Homeless Garden Project
- Clinic Nurse II at The County of Santa Cruz
- Participant Service Representative at Community Health Trust of Pajaro Valley
- Clinic Psychologist at The County of Santa Cruz
- Finance Director at Volunteer Center of Santa Cruz County
