10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Presented by Lookout Santa Cruz Job Board
Santa Cruz Boardwalk
(Stephanie Guarini)
Start your job search at Lookout. Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County job board.

  1. Box Office Manager at Santa Cruz Shakespeare
  2. Box Office Staff at Santa Cruz Shakespeare
  3. Detention Nurse Specialist II at The County of Santa Cruz
  4. Director of Finance and Human Resources at Habitat for Humanity Monterey Bay
  5. Network Engineer at Bay Federal Credit Union
  6. Director of Operations at Homeless Garden Project
  7. Clinic Nurse II at The County of Santa Cruz
  8. Participant Service Representative at Community Health Trust of Pajaro Valley
  9. Clinic Psychologist at The County of Santa Cruz
  10. Finance Director at Volunteer Center of Santa Cruz County

Santa Cruz County Job Board