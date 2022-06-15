Bus Operator (Driver)

Love Driving? Have a good driving record and great customer service skills? Santa Cruz METRO is currently recruiting for Bus Operators (Bus Drivers).

Salary: $24.58- $34.22 per hour. Salaries are on a six-step salary range schedule with 5% increases yearly. Santa Cruz Metro is offering a Hiring bonus up to $4,000



$500 after training

$1,500 after probation

$2,000 one year after probation (approx. 2080 hours worked)

Deadline to apply: July 13th, 2022

About Santa Cruz METRO: At Santa Cruz METRO, we care about moving people. We strive to attract, develop, and retain a talented and diverse workforce. Many of our employees have worked with us for more than 20 years and come from diverse cultural and professional backgrounds. METRO promotes high performance, diversity and equal employment opportunities.

Benefits: At METRO, you will enjoy a competitive salary, CALPERS pension, a robust health/dental/vision benefit program, public service loan forgiveness program, 457 plans, career development, free bus passes, and longevity pay.

Description: In this role, a bus driver operates transit buses and related equipment including passenger lifts, transports passengers, collects fare, operates ticket and pass validation equipment, performs ridership surveys, operates mobile radio unit, coordinates passenger transfers, reports operations delays, prepares accident and incident reports, and compiles with Santa Cruz Metro’s safe driving program. Santa Cruz Metro will pay for your training and provide assistance in obtaining Class B license.

Minimum Qualifications



Ability to safely operate METRO buses

Perform simple math calculations

Basic skills in time calculation and map reading

Ability to deal courteously and effectively with the public

Understand the special needs of elderly customers and those with disabilities, and interact with them in a tactful manner

Handle difficult and emergency situations calmly

Read, speak and write English clearly

Possession of a safe driving record, a current motor vehicle license and ability to obtain a California Class B driver’s permit prior to appointment

All new Santa Cruz METRO employees are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of employment

How to apply: For a complete job description and more information on the Santa Cruz METRO, please click the link here. Apply before July 13th, 2022.

Questions? Call 831-420-2542

