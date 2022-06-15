Senior Health Services Manager

Filing Deadline: June 24, 2022

Salary: $8,902 – 11,833 per Month

Job Type: Open and promotional

Description: Under general direction, plan, organize, direct, and coordinate the activities of multiple Health Services programs. The incumbent will be responsible for managing major health programs, services and staff.; participate with Division Director in planning, implementing, and on-going evaluation of the quality and effectiveness of client care, support services and administrative services; negotiate and enact inter-agency services agreements; provide technical assistance and support to other services providers, and do other work as required.

Current vacancies are in the Health Services Agency, including one vacancy in the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Program in the Public Health Division and one vacancy specializing in Health Equity. The ideal candidate would have a demonstrated background in either/or EMS, and racial and health equity. The list established for this recruitment will be used to fill current and future part-time, full-time, temporary, and substitute vacancies during the life of the eligible list.

Requirements: Any combination of education, training and experience that would provide the required knowledge and abilities is qualifying. A typical way to obtain the knowledge and abilities would be:

Possession of a Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university in health care administration, a public health field, health science, nursing, psychology, social work, marriage and family counseling, life sciences or physical sciences, or in a management field, such as public or business administration. Some positions may require a Master’s degree pursuant to state law.

AND

Three (3) years of supervisory or management experience in the specific program area to which the position is assigned.

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS

License Requirement: All positions require possession and maintenance of a valid California Class C Driver License or the ability to provide suitable transportation approved by the appointing authority. Some positions require one of the following licenses or certificate issued by the State of California: Clinical Psychologist, Registered Nurse, Public Health Nurse, Clinical Social Worker, or Marriage Family and Child Counselor. If licensed in another state, State of California licensure must be obtained within eighteen (18) months from the date of employment. Please include any licenses or certificates in your application.

SPECIAL WORKING CONDITIONS

All assignments: Exposure to infections which may cause chronic disease or death may occur in the course of physical intervention to control client behavior and contact with potentially hostile or violent individuals. Juvenile Hall and Acute/Emergency Services assignments: Exposure to noise, such as people yelling. Children’s Service assignment: Exposure to disturbing material, such as photos of abused children.

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS:

VACATION - 16 days 1st year, increasing to 31 days per year after 15 years of service. Available after 1 year of service.

ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE - One week advanced upon appointment; two weeks accrued each year; can be taken in cash or time off.

HOLIDAYS - 13 paid holidays per year.

SICK LEAVE - Six days per year.

BEREAVEMENT LEAVE - 3 days paid in California, 5 days paid out-of-state.

MEDICAL PLAN - The County contracts with CalPERS for a variety of medical plans. For most plans, County contributions pay a majority of the premiums for employees and eligible dependents.

DENTAL PLAN - County pays for employee and eligible dependent coverage.

VISION PLAN - The County pays for employee coverage. Employee may purchase eligible dependent coverage.

RETIREMENT AND SOCIAL SECURITY - Pension formula 2% at age 60 or 2% at age 62 as determined based on provisions of the CA Public Employees’ Pension Reform Act of 2013(PEPRA). Pension benefit determined by final average compensation of three years. County participates in Social Security.

LIFE INSURANCE - County paid $50,000 term policy. Employee may purchase additional life insurance.

LONG TERM DISABILITY PLAN - Plan pays 66 2/3% of the first $13,500, up to $9,000 per month maximum.

DEPENDENT-CARE PLAN - Employees who pay for qualifying child or dependent care expenses may elect this pre-tax program.

H-CARE PLAN - Employees who pay a County medical premium may elect this pre-tax program.

HEALTH CARE FLEXIBLE SPENDING ALLOWANCE (HCFSA) – Employees may elect this pre-tax program to cover qualifying health care expenses.

DEFERRED COMPENSATION - A deferred compensation plan is available to employees.

HOW TO APPLY: To apply online now, click here; or print out an application and supplemental questionnaire and mail/bring them to: Santa Cruz County Personnel Department, 701 Ocean Street, Room 510, Santa Cruz, CA, 95060.

For information, call (831) 454-2600. Hearing Impaired TDD/TTY: 711.

Applications will meet the final filing date if received in one of the following ways:

1) In the Personnel Department by 5:00 p.m. on the final filing date

2) Submitted online before midnight of the final filing date.