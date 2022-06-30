Retail Concierge/Barista

ABOUT THE JOB: The mission of Cat & Cloud is to inspire connection by creating memorable experiences. We strive to impact the people around us positively and if you want to do this too, come join us! We believe that this mission is done through hospitality, artistry, time and the show. No barista experience necessary. We are happy to train the right people!

QUALIFICATIONS:



Genuine desire to leave people better than you found them.

Ability to multitask.

Ability to operate with energy and urgency 6-8 hours a day.

Exemplify professionalism while interacting with guests and team members.

Clear and open communication with your team.

Willingness to learn new skills, be coached and accept feedback.

Critical thinking and quick problem solving.

Ability to adapt and be flexible when situations change.

Flexible availability – we roast 7 days a week from 6am to 6pm.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Concierge:



Greeting each guest in a courteous way.

Directing guests towards menus and line queue.

Looking for service opportunities, making guests feel special.

Accurate register operations and cash handling.

Bussing, cleaning, staging the café to maintain an energetic, clean, environment.

Maintaining good show at all workstations.

Accurate toast preparation and service.

Open and clear communication with teammates and leadership.

Production of all food offerings.

Adhering to all Cat & Cloud Rules and Regulations.

Completing all daily tasks.

Completing all opening and closing responsibilities to expectation.

Memorizing, understanding, and living out Cat & Cloud Mission, Vision, Values.

Barista:



Espresso and Beverage preparation and service.

All products served adhere to Cat & Cloud recipes and quality.

All products served reflect Cat & Cloud expectations.

Tasting all espressos throughout service and ensuring that all coffees are dialed according to flavor.

Accurate coffee knowledge communication to guests.

Maintaining a clean and staged work station at all times, regardless of volume.

Clear communication to the team when assistance is needed.

Pursuing professionalism in all aspects of the job.

HOURS: Full-time, Part-time (minimum of 3 days availability)

PAY: $15.00 per hour

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please send your resume to jointheteam@catandcloud.com.