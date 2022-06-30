Deadline: 7/15/2022 11:59 PM Pacific

Description: This full-time, 11-months per year Student Outreach and Wellness Coordinator under direction, organizes, coordinates and oversees promotion of the Student Health Services; ensures a high level of customer service and support to students, other educational and community organizations and the public; performs the more difficult duties of a wellness coordinator, lead level guidance to Student Wellness Ambassadors; monitors budget and advises student leaders from the Active Minds club; provides lead-level work direction to center staff; and performs related duties as assigned.

The ideal candidate will share Cabrillo’s commitment to educating its racially and socioeconomically diverse student population. Cabrillo College serves approximately 11,400 students per term, of which 44% are Latina/o/x, 5% multi-ethnic, 2.75% Asian, 1.25% African American, 1% Filipino, 0.25% American Indian or Alaskan Native, and 0.18% Pacific Islander as of Fall 2019. In 2006, Cabrillo College was designated a Hispanic-Serving Institution, reflecting the great responsibility that the College has to the educational attainment and economic well-being of the surrounding community.

As a classified staff member at Cabrillo College, you will join a vibrant community of professionals and educators working together to provide a positive educational environment where our students experience diverse academic and cultural perspectives.

Examples of Duties

The duties listed below are intended only as illustrations of the various types of work that may be performed. The omission of specific statements of duties does not exclude them from the position if the work is similar, related or a logical assignment to this class.



Organizes, coordinates, executes and provides lead level guidance in the promotion of services available to students in Student Health Services through multiple methods of delivery such as, but not limited to, event marketing flyers, social media, weekly newsletter and Canvas pages.

Initiates, coordinates and delivers presentations regarding student wellness, health education, coordinates health resource fairs delivered to an audience of students, faculty and staff.

Acts as a co-advisor to peer wellness clubs and help students navigate wellness resources and coaching; connect students seeking services to resources and provides follow up; refers students to advanced services of a counselor or nurse as required.

Assists in ensuring a fair, open and inclusive work environment in accordance with the District’s mission, goals and values.

Administers and participates in developing and evaluating outreach plans, work processes, systems and procedures to achieve goals, objectives and work standards; contributes to the development of and monitors performance against the annual department budget; maintains and purchases inventory and supplies including office supplies and promotion materials and services.

Makes presentations; prepares and maintains a variety of records and program plans and reports.

Organizes and oversees student support for activities such as campus resource fairs, tabling events, workshops and training, and student conferences related to holistic health and wellness.

Acts as liaison with other departments regarding event information; provides recommendations to streamline and improve outreach/inreach efforts.

Represents the District and/or Student Health Services on a variety of internal and external committees; develops partnerships with community agencies, business/industry and local government; acts as a liaison as required to provide outreach and coordinate activities.

Demonstrates sensitivity to and understanding of diverse academic, socioeconomic, cultural, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation and ethnic backgrounds of community college students, faculty and staff.

Performs related duties as assigned.

Minimum Qualifications

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE

Any combination of experience and training that would likely provide the required knowledge and abilities is qualifying. A typical way to obtain the knowledge and abilities would be:



Understanding of, and sensitivity to, the diverse academic, socio-economic, ethnic, religious, and cultural backgrounds, disability, and sexual orientation, of community college students, faculty and staff AND

A Bachelor’s degree AND AT LEAST five (5) years of progressively responsible experience in student services, AT LEAST two (2) of which involved student outreach, community health, and/or health education OR

An equivalent combination of training and experience.

Please note: Additional experience as outlined above may be substituted for the education on a year-for-year basis.

Desired:



Bilingual in English/Spanish

Mental Health First Aid Certificate (or must be acquired in the first 60 days of employment)

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES

Knowledge of:



Methods of marketing the events and services of a community college student health center.

District policies, procedures, guidelines and protocols applicable to student health services programs and functions in areas of assigned responsibility.

District organization and departmental services and their functions.

Basic conflict-resolution methods and techniques.

Common issues and challenges facing a diverse population of community college students.

District payroll and general accounting system operations, practices and procedures.

Applicable sections of the California Education Code, Title V and other applicable laws.

The Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act and other District, state and federal laws, rules, regulations and policies governing student records.

Applicable federal, state and local laws, rules and regulations [including OSHA rules and regulations if applicable].

Proper English usage including grammar, spelling and punctuation.

Safety policies and work practices applicable to the work being performed.

Basic principles and practices of employee work guidance and direction.

Applicable Administrative Procedures, Human Resources procedures and collective bargaining agreements.

Skills and Abilities to:



Organize and oversee the day-to-day operations, activities and services of a community college student health center wellness program.

Assign and inspect the work of student employees and/or Student Wellness Ambassadors.

Comprehend requests for information or assistance, identify appropriate resources and advocate effectively for students and program participants.

Exercise tact and diplomacy in dealing with sensitive, complex and confidential student issues and situations.

Assess work problems, evaluate alternatives and recommend or adopt effective courses of action in accordance with established policies and procedures.

Set priorities and exercise sound judgment within areas of responsibility.

Understand, interpret, explain and apply applicable laws, codes, regulations, policies and procedures.

Communicate effectively, both orally and in writing.

Understand and follow written and oral instructions.

Operate a computer and use standard business software.

Establish and maintain effective working relationships.

Uphold the District’s mission, values and objectives including equity and Guided Pathways.

Support an inclusive work environment that fosters diversity, respect and engagement.

LICENSES, CERTIFICATES AND OTHER REQUIREMENTS

A valid California driver’s license or ability to access and use alternative transportation

Additional Information

Starting Salary Range: $4,751 to $6,366 per month; plus 5% annual increases up to step 7, maximum initial salary step placement on the classified salary schedule is step 4. Full-time (40 hours per week) assignment, 11 months per year. Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. with evenings and weekends as required.

Classified employees are required to join the California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS) and as such contribute up to 8% of their monthly salary to CalPERS on a pre-tax basis. Position scheduled to begin as soon as possible, pending continued categorical funding and Governing Board ratification. Salary is subject to proration based on beginning date of assignment.