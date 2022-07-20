Housing Matters partners with individuals and families to create pathways out of their homelessness into permanent housing. Housing Matters is a leader in working to end homelessness. Housing Matters is looking for individuals eager to make a difference and willing to enthusiastically commit to joining in our vision that homelessness in Santa Cruz County should be rare, brief and non-recurring.

Hours and Pay: $19.57 - $20.55 hourly Payment placement is determined by documented training, education, and experience relevant to the position. 5 days a week, 11am-7pm. May require evenings and weekends. Health Insurance and PTO benefits begin after a 30 day introductory period.

Distinguishing Characteristics: Reporting to the Kitchen Manager, cooks are responsible for maintaining a clean kitchen while prepping, cooking and providing meals for Housing Matters residential participants. The ideal candidate will be able to work alongside volunteers and be immersed in the day-to-day operations involved with running an institutional kitchen while practicing safe food handling standards and procedures.

Typical Job Duties:



Preparing, cooking and serving meals. Food prepared must meet quality and Serve-safe standards for taste, temperature (doneness) and visual appeal.

Use all equipment in a safe manner according to proper procedures – stove, title skillet, kettle, convection ovens, can openers, knives, steam tables, ice wands, trash compactor, carts).

Wash dishes and kitchen equipment.

Taking inventory and checking orders that arrive from the warehouse; organizing storage.

Following opening and closing procedures.

Maintaining and following cleaning and sanitizing protocols to ensure a safe environment.



EMPLOYMENT STANDARDS

Thorough Knowledge of:



Properly operating kitchen equipment

Kitchen cleaning and safety procedures

Kitchen organizational skills

Food handling

Customer service skills

Some Knowledge of:



Homelessness in Santa Cruz County

Housing Matters policies and procedures

De-escalation communication techniques

Ability to:



Communicate effectively in written and verbal formats.

Utilize basic computer skills.

Keep organized and multitask.

Lift 50 lbs.

Operate kitchen equipment properly.

Maintain a safe and clean environment.

Special Requirements: In general, the following physical demands are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to allow differently-abled individuals to perform the essential functions of the job.



Requires regular standing, walking, sitting, crouching, stooping, and communicating

Requires manual dexterity for regular repetitive finger motion and frequently reaching, pulling, pushing and lifting of objects and operating equipment

Minimum of 1 year of prior institutional cooking experience (school cafeteria, prison, shelter) preparing food for large volumes of people preferred.

Must be Serve-safe certified.

To apply: Please email a cover letter and resume to the attention of Human Resources at recruiter@housingmatterssc.org. No phone calls or faxes. Housing Matters is an Equal Opportunity Employer.