LOCATION: Scotts Valley, Merced, or Salinas, CA

We have an opportunity to join the Alliance as a Financial Analyst in the Accounting Department.

WHAT YOU’LL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR: Reporting to the Finance Manager, you will:



Provide support to a variety of Finance Division processes and programs of a complex nature, conduct research and analysis, and prepare reports

Perform research and analysis of revenue trends, facilitate production of revenue reports, support revenue development, revenue reconciliation, and accounting and rate sheet validations

Assist with the design, development, validation, and automation of complex financial reports, financial models, and analysis documents utilized by Finance Management in decision making

ABOUT THE TEAM: We oversee the overall fiscal management of the Alliance, including maintaining, recording and reporting financial activities for the organization.

As a team, we are committed professionals who are passionate about the work we do. Our process is detail oriented, high volume and fast-paced. We work in a supportive, collegial environment that promotes professional growth and success, embraces challenges, celebrates accomplishments and is fun.

THE IDEAL CANDIDATE WILL:



Be experienced in Finance/Accounting with a passion for continued growth and learning within their field

Be skilled at moving the work forward, managing priorities and deadlines while maintaining commitment to accountability and results

Be curious and consider the bigger picture of the organization when approaching work

Exhibit a level of independence while also enjoying being a part of a collaborative team

WHAT YOU’LL NEED TO BE SUCCESSFUL:

Knowledge of:



The principles, practices and methods of financial analysis, accounting and budgeting, and financial controls/oversight

Research, analysis and reporting methods

Windows based PC system and Microsoft Word, Outlook, PowerPoint and Excel (including the use of pivot tables), and database software management

Financial statements

Principles and practices of statistical analysis

Ability to:



Apply sound financial judgment when analyzing information and making recommendations

Demonstrate strong analytical skills, accurately collect, manage and analyze data, identify issues, offer recommendations and potential consequences, and mitigate risk

Prepare clear, accurate and comprehensive financial and narrative reports

Manage multiple projects simultaneously, organize work, maintain accurate records, and achieve goals and timelines

Apply rules, regulations, policies, procedures and guidelines

Education and Experience:



Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Business Administration, Economics, Finance or a related field

A minimum of three years of experience performing financial analysis (a Master’s degree may substitute for two years of the required experience); or an equivalent combination of education and experience may be qualifying

OTHER DETAILS:



While this position is connected to one of our Alliance offices, we are in hybrid telecommute work environment right now and we anticipate that the interview process will take place remotely.

Our Alliance office locations have officially re-opened as of May 2, 2022 and while some employees may work in full-time telecommute schedules, attendance at quarterly company-wide events or department meetings will be expected.

Based on the nature of work, this position may require onsite presence, which is dependent on business need. Details about this can be reviewed during the interview process.



COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement: At this time, this position requires vaccination or regular testing upon office entry. Fully vaccinated and boosted is defined as receipt of the second dose in a 2-dose series (ex: Pfizer & Moderna vaccines) OR receipt of a single-dose vaccine (ex: Johnson & Johnson); AND receipt of the booster (if eligible); AND a 2-week period having passed since the administration of the last vaccine dose. If you state that you are vaccinated, proof of vaccination must be submitted at time of hire.

Additionally, all positions at the Alliance are required to meet these minimum qualifications.

OUR BENEFITS:

Medical, Dental and Vision Plans

Ample Paid Time Off

11 Paid Holidays per year

401(a) Retirement Plan

457 Deferred Compensation Plan

Robust Health and Wellness Program

EV Charging Stations

ABOUT US: We are a group of over 500 dedicated employees, committed to our mission of providing accessible, quality health care that is guided by local innovation. We feel that our work is bigger than ourselves. We leave work each day knowing that we made a difference in the community around us.

Join us at Central California Alliance for Health (the Alliance), where you will be part of a culture that is respectful, diverse, professional and fun, and where you are empowered to do your best work. As a regional non-profit health plan, we serve members in Merced, Monterey and Santa Cruz counties. To learn more about us, take a look at our Fact Sheet.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.

At this time the Alliance does not provide any type of sponsorship. Applicants must be currently authorized to work in the United States on a full-time, ongoing basis without current or future needs for any type of employer supported or provided sponsorship.