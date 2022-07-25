Housekeeper

Share
JOB DESCRIPTION: Cavanagh’s Cleaning is currently looking for experienced housekeepers to join our growing, fast-paced cleaning business. Some management positions are also available.
EXAMPLES OF DUTIES:
- Bedmaking
- Kitchen/bathroom cleaning
- Dusting
- Vacuuming
- Mopping
- Deep cleaning
- Some commercial jobs as well.
QUALIFICATIONS AND REQUIREMENTS:
- Must have reliable transportation
- Job training provided
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Competitive pay
- Flexible schedule
HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please contact Alicia Cavanagh at 831-439-4456.