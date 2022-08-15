FILING DEADLINE: 9/30/22 at 11:59:00 PM

SALARY: $5,337 - $6,829.00 per month

JOB TYPE: Open and Promotional

JOB DESCRIPTION: Population health in the US since the 1880s has vastly improved because of a focus on sanitation and vaccinations. Environmental Health Specialists are the frontline of the public health’s success in addressing sanitation and chemical protection. Do you want to be a part of the important local health department’s efforts to protect surface and groundwater water from sewage and chemical impacts; food is served safely to the public; hazardous chemicals are managed properly at large chemicals facilities to auto body shops; pools are safe to swim in; prepare for and respond to local disasters.

Under direction, to inspect and investigate environmental health conditions to enforce Federal, State, County and local environmental health and safety laws, ordinances and regulations; to obtain compliance or corrective action; to educate the public concerning environmental health and safety; and to do other work as required. Environmental Health Specialist Trainee positions may be recruited in one of the following units: Consumer Protection, Hazardous Materials, Site Mitigation, Land Use, and Water Resources. The eligible list established from this recruitment will be used to fill the current and future vacancies throughout the life of the eligible list to fill full-time, part-time and extra-help positions.

JOB REQUIREMENTS: Any combination of education and experience which would provide the required knowledge and abilities is qualifying, unless otherwise specified. A typical way to obtain the knowledge and abilities would be:



Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree in Environmental Science or any combination of education and experience approved by the California State Department of Public Health.

BENEFITS:



ANNUAL LEAVE - 22 days first year, increasing to 37 days after 15 years of service. Available for vacation and/or sick leave.

- 22 days first year, increasing to 37 days after 15 years of service. Available for vacation and/or sick leave. HOLIDAYS - 14 paid holidays per year.

- 14 paid holidays per year. BEREAVEMENT LEAVE – 3 days paid in California, 5 days paid out-of-state.

– 3 days paid in California, 5 days paid out-of-state. MEDICAL PLAN - The County contracts with CalPERS for a variety of medical plans. For most plans, County contributions pay a majority of the premiums for employees and eligible dependents.

- The County contracts with CalPERS for a variety of medical plans. For most plans, County contributions pay a majority of the premiums for employees and eligible dependents. DENTAL PLAN - County pays for employee and eligible dependent coverage.

- County pays for employee and eligible dependent coverage. VISION PLAN - County pays for employee coverage. Employee may purchase eligible dependent coverage.

- County pays for employee coverage. Employee may purchase eligible dependent coverage. RETIREMENT - Pension formula 2% at age 60 or 2% at age 62 as determined based on provisions of the CA Public Employees’ Pension Reform Act of 2013 (PEPRA). Pension benefit determined by final average compensation of three years. County participates in Social Security.

- Pension formula 2% at age 60 or 2% at age 62 as determined based on provisions of the CA Public Employees’ Pension Reform Act of 2013 (PEPRA). Pension benefit determined by final average compensation of three years. County participates in Social Security. LIFE INSURANCE - County paid $20,000 term policy. Employee may purchase additional life insurance.

- County paid $20,000 term policy. Employee may purchase additional life insurance. DISABILITY INSURANCE - Employees in the General Representation Unit participate in the State Disability Insurance (SDI) program. This program is funded 100% by employee payroll deductions.

- Employees in the General Representation Unit participate in the State Disability Insurance (SDI) program. This program is funded 100% by employee payroll deductions. DEPENDENT-CARE PLAN - Employees who make contributions for child or dependent care may elect to have their contributions made utilizing “pre-tax dollars.”

- Employees who make contributions for child or dependent care may elect to have their contributions made utilizing “pre-tax dollars.” H-CARE PLAN - Employees who pay a County medical premium may elect this pre-tax program.

- Employees who pay a County medical premium may elect this pre-tax program. HEALTH CARE FLEXIBLE SPENDING ALLOWANCE (HCFSA) - Employees may elect this pre-tax program to cover qualifying health care expenses.

- Employees may elect this pre-tax program to cover qualifying health care expenses. DEFERRED COMPENSATION - A deferred compensation plan is available to employees.

HOW TO APPLY: View a full detailed job description here. If interested, please submit an online application here.